Cyber Monday is a great time to upgrade tech in every area of the house while scoring serious savings. Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are a great place to start with massive markdowns in over a dozen categories from laptops and TVs to home and kitchen appliances.

To help you navigate hundreds of options, we found 29 of the best deals from the sale that are still available now.

Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Right now, you can save $300 on this 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV. Whether you’re streaming your favorite movies or watching live sports, you’ll enjoy it all with crystal clear resolution in the comfort of your own home.

Want to go even bigger without breaking the bank? This 70-inch TV is just $600 and has Crystal UHD quality. It’s also a Smart TV so streaming is a breeze.

For something a little bit smaller you can put in your bedroom, this 50-inch TV is perfect. It’s less than $300 and even comes with three free months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers.

This one is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss if you’re in the market for a new TV. At $450 off and with a 70-inch screen, this TV has 4K NanoCell technology to give you lifelike pictures that will transport you into the scene.

If you want a smaller TV for a guest bedroom or home office, the 32-inch Toshiba Smart TV is the perfect size. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews where customers rave about the value for the price on a regular day, making this sale price extra-amazing!

If you feel like Goldilocks when buying a TV — encountering options that are too big or too small — this 43-inch option might be just right. It has built in Fire TV technology so you can control it with any Alexa-supported device.

Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals

Save $50 on this Chromebook that is perfect for learning or working on the go. It has an 11.6-inch screen and weighs just over two-and-a-half pounds.

When you’re ready to upgrade, try this 14-inch touch-screen laptop. It also doubles as a tablet when the keyboard is flipped back.

If you’re looking to invest a little more, try this 2-in-1 touch-screen laptop and tablet duo. Reviewers like it for its sleek look and ease of use for everyday activities.

Any flat space can become your new desk with a Microsoft Surface. It has a built-in kickstand so you can set up shop in seconds, no matter where you are.

This laptop is perfect for those on-the-go. It was designed to be ultra-portable, ultra-fast and ultra-sleek.

Upgrade your home office setup with this iMac with Retina 4K Display. It has a 21 1/2-inch screen and comes with the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard accessories.

Best Buy Cyber Monday kitchen deals

This 4.2-quart air fryer can be yours for half price! It can air fry, broil, roast, bake and reheat food, making it an appliance you’ll never want to stop using. It has customizable temperatures ranging from 175 to 400 degrees so your meals will be cooked to perfection every time.

One of the hardest parts of cooking meat is knowing when it’s done. This smart thermometer will help you ensure you never overcook or undercook meat again. It connects to an app where you can choose your preferred doneness so that you'll be notified when to take it out or turn it over.

If you’re like me, you probably get surprised every time you look at how much a fridge costs. That’s why it’s so important to take advantage of sales like this one, where you can get this LG fridge for $600 off.

This sleek machine is all you’ll need to feel like a barista and make a coffee-shop worthy cup of joe right at home. It accommodates different sizes from single serve to carafe with both grounds and pods. It also delivers coffee four ways and has a fold-away frother so you can make the perfect cappuccino with ease.

Once your coffee is made, keep it warm in this temperature control smart mug. You can set your preferred temperature between 120 and 145 degrees so you can take time to enjoy your coffee in the morning without racing to drink it before it gets cold.

Replace several bulky appliances with one sleek option that has 11 functionalities. Aside from being a toaster oven, it can also air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, toast and more. Just think of all the counter space you’ll save!

Pressure cookers are vital for making the perfect fall-off-the-bone ribs or an easy and hearty one-pot dinner. It has 15 one-touch cook settings ranging from slow cook to dessert.

Holiday baking just got a whole lot easier. Snag this KitchenAid professional stand mixer for half off right now! It comes in four colors and includes three attachments so you can make everything from cookies to bread.

Best Buy Cyber Monday home deals

Robot vacuums are all the rage right now. Save $200 on this vacuum that is designed with intelligence to avoid cords and pet waste so you don’t have to worry about it sucking up anything it’s not supposed to.

Air purifiers can help you be confident that you’re breathing in clean air at home. This Dyson model has a HEPA filter and technology designed to circulate purified air throughout the entire room.

This smart purifier does all the work for you with Clean Sense IQ technology that tracks air quality and auto-adjusts as needed. Inside the machine, there are six smaller fans running so you don’t have to worry about the same amount of noise that would come from a single larger fan.

Turn any TV into a Smart TV with the Amazon Fire Stick. Stream your favorite shows at the click of a button or with a quick voice command via Alexa.

Enhance your home theater setup with this wireless soundbar and subwoofer duo. Designed to provide immersive 3D sound, the speakers release sound from the front, side and top.

Whether you’re designing a custom cup or decorating a new scrapbook, the Cricut Explore Air 2 for less than $200 is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

Video chat with long-distance friends and family, check the weather on your way out the door or set alarms — all with the Echo Show 8. You can even use it to send voice messages or two-way intercoms with other Echo-supported devices in other rooms.

For a smaller Echo-supported device, the Echo Dot is currently 50% off. You can use it to send messages to other music or use voice controls to manage your music and even your smart home.

Keep an eye on your home at all times with a Google Nest Doorbell. It has HD resolution and you can watch up to three hours of footage history.

