Black Friday is over and Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are available right now! The retailer has been running its Deals for Days event since the first week of November and it's closing out a month's worth of savings with these Cyber Monday deals that just went live.

There are major deals available on all things tech, home and toys, including a $230 discount on an iRobot Roomba and Beats Studio Buds for less than $100.

Our advice? Start shopping sooner rather than later — we have a feeling these deals will go fast.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Browse the internet, play games; you can practically do anything on a tablet. Not only does it make for a great gift for adults, but this tablet from Lenovo comes with Kids Mode, so even little ones can have fun with it.

A great vacuum deal should never be overlooked. You can save $100 right now on this upright model that can clean just about every crevice of your home.

Thanks to this Cyber Deal, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods for $170 right now. They're both sweat- and water-resistant and provide up to six hours of listening time on a single charge.

A gift that will always be appreciated? A new set of pajamas. This sleep set is on sale for less than $15 in six different colors, all made from the same soft French terry cloth.

Shark may be best known for their home appliances, but they've decided to tap into the beauty scene. This blow dryer is the brand's first hair tool, and it's suitable for all kinds of tresses. It uses HyperAIR IQ technology to deliver a smooth and frizz-free blowout.

You can save $50 on the Dyson V8 Animal at Walmart right now as part of the retailer's Cyber Monday deals. It's a cordless vacuum that can run for up to 40 minutes straight on a single charge, so you can clean the entire house before you have to re-dock it.

Upgrade your kitchen setup for less than $100 thanks to this great deal from Ninja. The complete kitchen system features an extra-large blender that operates on several different blending functions, so you can get your meal prep done easily.

Building a home gym? Start with this great deal on a foldable treadmill. It can reach speeds of up to 7.5 mph and has 12 different preset training programs to help you reach your fitness goals.

Who wouldn't want to unwrap a flat-screen TV this year? This 43-inch high-definition version from Hisense is on sale for less than $200 right now.

Looking for Cyber Monday deals on luggage? This three-piece set is on sale for just $150 right now in select colors, and each suitcase has a TSA lock.

The Holiday Red variation of this TikTok-famous hot brush is on sale for just $30 right now. The pink edition is also on sale right now for $35 at Walmart.

A discount of $70 brings these Samsung Galaxy Buds down to just $79! These earbuds feature Premium Sound by AKG and 11 hours of listening on one charge.

Elevate your listening experience with Bose QuietComfort earbuds. The sleek noise-canceling pair features volume-optimized ActiveEQ technology, strong battery life and three ear tip sizes for a comfortable fit.

If you're planning to host a few winter movie marathons, this projector can instantly upgrade the experience. You can also sync your smartphone with a regular USB cable instead of having to grab an additional adapter. However, if you need, the projector still has ports for an SD card, HDMI cable, VGA and AV.

Classic gifts will never go out of style. This Lego kit includes 484 pieces that little ones can use to build all kinds of things, including toy trains and tigers. Right now, it's on sale for under $25.

This robot vacuum model from Anker can connect to an app on your phone and not only be controlled with a single tap, but it also creates a map of your home that you can view so you can see exactly which areas have been cleaned.

These tiny-but-mighty earbuds can provide up to 24 hours of listening time but only need a five-minute charge to have enough juice to play for an hour. They're compatible with both Apple and Android devices, so you can connect to Bluetooth and start streaming your favorite songs and videos.

If you're looking for an affordable first laptop, this one covers all the bases — it's fast, reliable and secure on the web. This model from ASUS stands out because it can fold into a tablet for creatives who want to draw or users who like to play games.

Upgrade your entertainment system with this Samsung soundbar. It features wireless Bluetooth TV connection and even comes with a subwoofer, so you can experience a deep bass while watching your favorite movies and shows.

From pizza to chicken, you can make all kinds of meals in this air fryer, thanks to its nine cooking functions. It can hold up to 12 quarts of food, so you can whip up a family-size dinner in a breeze.

Your favorite slow cooker just got a functional upgrade — and it's now on sale. Thanks to air-frying capabilities, you can cook nearly every part of your meal right in this Instant Pot, since it also pressure cooks, sautés, steams, sous vides, roasts and bakes.

'Tis the season to grace actual inboxes with adorable family photos. This Cyber Monday deal means you can score a set of 20 for just $5.

Create reminders. Connect to your home security camera feed. Stream music. Set a sunrise alarm. Is there anything this 2nd Gen Google Nest can't do? For just $50 during Walmart's Deals for Days sale, you can find out!

This affordable set might just make you toss out the bulky Tupperware you have at home right now. The set of 13 not only makes it easy to see exactly what you're storing in the fridge, but the vented lids also allow you to toss the container straight into the microwave to reheat your meal.

The only thing better than a throw blanket in the dead of winter? A heated throw blanket! This machine-washable style from Brookstone operates on four different heat settings, so you're bound to keep cozy when the temperatures drop.

If you're already making goals to eat healthier in 2022, this Nutribullet blender can help you reach them! Blend up tasty smoothies or chop up ingredients for your favorite dips and more, with the help of this powerful countertop appliance. (And you can't beat the discount.)

Fans of Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, don't just have to use her recipes to cook like her — they can use her cookware set, too. This 30-piece set includes everything from pans to spatulas, so no step in the meal-making process will be overlooked.

Here's your chance to save $230 on a highly-coveted gift! This Roomba boasts powerful suction, dirt detection and can even empty on its own for up to 60 days (so you can actually forget about vacuuming for a little while).

This portable 2-in-1 laptop is all you need to elevate your work-from-anywhere setup. It's designed with easy (and speedy) use in mind, featuring a touchscreen display, precision touchpad and a high-performance Intel Celeron processor.

Know someone who's looking to pick up a new hobby in the new year? The Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine works even faster than the original, so they can turn out creations in record speed. Right now, you can save over $150 on this exclusive Walmart Cyber Monday deal.

Give the kiddos something to look forward to this spring with a brand-new bicycle. According to the brand, the cool design is inspired by race cars, but parents will appreciate the durable steel frame and easy-to-use brakes.

For indoor play this winter, let the kiddos bounce around in this colorful and safe inflatable bouncer. It's suitable for kids three years old and up and is designed to handle all the jumping and tumbling your energetic little one is bound to do.

Finally, a small vacuum for life's small messes! This handheld gadget is on sale for less than $30, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a friend.

Another special deal at Walmart, this affordable bedding is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a fresh set of sheets this winter. You can find it in full, queen and king sizes in a range of colors.

A fun gift for teens, this bundle includes everything they'll need to hold on to some of their favorite memories. It includes the Instax Mini 7+ instant camera, a 10-pack of Instax film, a magnetic frame, a curved frame, pegs and a photo album.

This 797-piece set inspired by Harry Potter's residence with the Dursley family is on sale right now. It's a popular pick for Potterheads, as well as little ones that simply love to build!

Complete with more than 25 pieces, Barbie's fully furnished Malibu House can give little minds a space to let their imaginations run wild as they play with friends and family this holiday season.

Keep you toes warm and cozy this winter in a brand-new pair of slip-on slippers. This shoe is made from genuine suede leather and a wool blend lining for added comfort.

When does Cyber Monday start at Walmart?

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are officially live for everyone right now.

If you want to get ahead of the select Cyber Monday deals, you might want to consider signing up for Walmart+ — Walmart+ members will have access to all deals early. Walmart+ members have access to all sales drops four hours earlier than the general public, which includes Cyber Monday (Nov. 29).

