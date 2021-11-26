Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Out of all the exciting purchases you can make, a vacuum might be pretty low down on the list for some. That's why many of us put off buying a new one until our trusty cleaner is on its last bristle.

But a good vacuum can make all the difference when cleaning your home. So if you're in the market for a new one, you're in luck, because Black Friday is famously a great time to make the purchase. We've spotted some great discounts on all kinds of vacuums, from cordless to robot versions at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more.

Here, we're sharing some deals on popular and top-rated vacuums that you can shop on Black Friday.

Black Friday vacuum deals

Looking to grab a cordless vacuum on Black Friday? Shark's freestyle pro is on sale for almost 40% off right now, and is super easy to maneuver around every surface in your house. It's also extremely lightweight, weighing only 7.5 pounds.

Tineco's A11 Hero vacuum helps you easily reach every surface in the house. It converts to a portable handheld and also includes a power brush, mini power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, and crevice tool to make sure you're not missing any spots.

Keep your home as fur-free as possible with this pick from Bissell. It powers through all pet hair and debris with its tangle-free brush roll, and also comes with a wall mount so you can store the vacuum and tools all in the same place.

Hoping to make the ultimate vacuum upgrade and add a Dyson to your home? Right now, you can score the V8 Absolute Vacuum for $50 off at multiple retailers. You can switch between the two power modes while cleaning and then push the button to empty the bin without getting your hands dirty.

The eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 36,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers say that it's both quiet and effective. So you'll want to grab it while it's 40% off.

Emptying your vacuum can be a pain, which is why many of us don't do it as often as we should. This robot vacuum automatically empties itself into its base after cleaning, so you won't have to worry about dumping out the dirt for up to 60 days.

Amazon is currently marking down select Shark products by up to 44%. So you can grab this self-emptying robot vacuum from the brand for $300 — its lowest Amazon price ever, according to Camelcamelcamel.

The Shark Vacmop is the No. 1 new release in the Wet Dry Vacuums category on Amazon, and right now you can get it for just under $70. It features an all-in-one disposable pad that breaks down tougher, caked-on messes and has a chamber that locks away suctioned-up debris as you clean.

Vacuum and wash the floor at the same time with the Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Vacuum. Made for those with pets, it uses powerful suction to pick up hair, dust and food bits. The tangle-free brush roll and pet hair management system separate and trap hair while preventing hair wrap.

Score 51% off Shark's classic upright vacuum, which comes with a pet and upholstery brush and a combination dusting and crevice tool.

This handheld vacuum from eufy is the perfect choice for smaller messes. It has a two-in-one crevice tool that will allow you to clean corners and tight spots around and underneath furniture.

You can save a whopping $200 on the Dyson Outsize Vacuum. According to the brand, it has twice the suction power of any other cordless vacuum and can run for up to 120 minutes.

With powerful suction, a self-cleaning brush roll and a cordless design, Shark's Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum is an excellent choice. And right now, you can get it for more than 20% off at Target.

You can also save $150 on this cordless option from Tineco. It features iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which senses the amount of dirt on your floors and automatically adjusts its suction power to match.

Tackle all kinds of messes with this two-in-one vacuum from Bissell, which is currently on sale at multiple retailers. You can switch between the two tanks, a vacuum and a mop, to suit your cleaning needs. When you pair it with the Bissell app, you'll be able to start and schedule cleanings from anywhere.

This robot vacuum is designed with side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll to clean every area of your house, even the tight corners. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices so you can set it off cleaning with just your voice.

For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!