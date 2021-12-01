6 subscription boxes for everyone on your gift list, from flowers to activewear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holidays seem to come and go in a flash, so if you are looking to give a gift that extends beyond the holiday season, subscription boxes are a great option. With each box is a new surprise, and with subscriptions out there for nearly any interests, they making shopping for even the hardest people a breeze.

To help you find some of the best subscription boxes out there, shopping expert Trae Bodge stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her top six picks.

Whether you are shopping for a cheese-lover or someone looking to kick back with a tasty mocktail, read on to shop gift-worthy subscription boxes.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

For the floral enthusiasts and those with a green thumb

With BloomsyBox, each month you will receive a seasonal fresh-cut bouquet from a Rainforest Alliance Certified farm. The brand strives to provide the freshest possible bouquets, each with about 22 to 24 stems. When you order between Monday and Thursday before 1 p.m., you will also receive next-day delivery.

For the host with the most

If you are looking to enjoy a drink without the alcohol, this zero-proof subscription box might be for you. Each month you will receive alcohol-free craft cocktail ingredients so you can make yourself a mocktail at home.

For the charcuterie-obsessed

Charcuterie boards are all the rage, so why not upgrade your cheese knowledge with this cheese subscription box. In each box there are three carefully curated artisanal cheeses, three pairings, such as jams or chocolate, a Spotify playlist and a few extra goodies.

For the eco-warrior

For fans of socially-conscious and sustainable products, a subscription box from Alltrue is a great way to discover new home, beauty and style essentials. Each season members receive a box with six to eight full-size products at sample size price. Some of the categories include clean skin care, jewelry, homeware and much more.

For the burgeoning yogi

By using a style quiz, YogaClub works to curate outfits that will match your personality, body type and be ideal for the activities you love. These three-piece outfits, which include a sports bra, top and a pair of leggings, are great for any daily activity.

For the soon-to-be style aficionado

If the man in your life is in need of a style upgrade, this curated clothing subscription might be a solution. Each month members receive two to three pieces of apparel from the Menlo family of brands. Each box will compliment clothing items they have already received in previous packages. TODAY viewers get an exclusive deal on this subscription box — through Dec. 31 you can score your first box for $20, followed by $60 for the next. In addition to the discount, you can also take advantage of 25% off your purchase, plus free shipping.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!