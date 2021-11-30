Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Holiday shopping can be difficult, especially when you are unsure about what to get someone. A great solution to that problem is to get a present they will be sure to use — or eat. You can never go wrong when gifting something delicious, so why not satisfy the cravings of the foodies in your life by gifting food.

To help you find the perfect food gifts, chef Elena Besser stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her top picks for the holiday season.

Whether you are shopping for a meat-lover, vegetarian or someone with a sweet tooth, read on to find great food gift options.

What could be a better gift for the coffee lover in your life than a latte sampler? Copper Cow Coffee is sustainably sourced from Vietnam and their creamers are free from preservatives. The sampler includes five pour-over coffee filters with the flavors pumpkin spice, peppermint, churro, vanilla and black. Five single-serve sweetened condensed milk creamers are also included.

Whether you enjoy sausage on pizza, with pasta or any other way, this Italian sausage pack might leave meat-lovers with their mouths watering. The four flavors included in the pack are la dolce beet-a, chicken parm, broccoli melt and chicken kale pesto. Within each pack are four sausages, so there is a total of 16.

If you are mushroom-obsessed, you'll love this kit where you can grow your own shiitake mushrooms at home. The kit is made by putting organic spores inside salvaged logs from recently felled trees. To start, soak the wood, then keep it in a damp, cool, dark place and in about six weeks you will be able to harvest your own mushrooms.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these holiday-themed ice creams. Included are the flavors gingerbread cookie dough, almond brittle with salted ganache, the great cookie swap, Dwanta's Teremana-spiked eggnog (from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, aka Dwanta Claus) and peppermint cocoa.

Swirled with two kinds of chocolate and a hint of coffee, this babka is baked to have a perfect balance of not-too-sweet cake and rich filling. Babka is a great gift to give a host, to send a congratulations and to end a meal on a sweet note.

This vinegar kit might be a creative gift for cooks who like to experiment. The kit features four of Acid League's bestselling flavors, such as as apple cider maple, strawberry rosé and garden heat. The flavors included depend on availability, so you might not receive the exact flavors shown.

This dessert kit is a bundle of fun for young bakers and chefs. The three recipes, which come with the necessary ingredients, are for Australian linzer cookies, Japanese mochi and Croatian gingerbread men. Included are instructions that walk you through each step and there are also colorful fact, puzzle and activity pages throughout.

