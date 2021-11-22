IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spiked and Spiced Slow-Cooker Apple Cider

For a party, gift or just hanging with friends, this spiked spiced cider is a fall treat.
For a party, gift or just hanging with friends, this spiked spiced cider is a fall treat.
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • 1 (1/2 gallon) container apple cider
  • 3/4 cup spiced rum
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed
  • 6 whole cloves
  • 4 whole allspice
  • 1 star anise
  • 6 cinnamon sticks, plus more for serving
  • 1 naval orange, sliced int 1/4-inch rounds

    • Chef notes

    I love everything about fall: the chill in the air, the trees changing colors and, most of all, the flavors and scents of the season. This apple cider will warm you from the inside out and it's just boozy enough for those who want a more adult version of the seasonal beverage. Making it in a slow cooker not only makes it effortless, but also slowly infuses the seasonings into the cider. Plus, your house will smell amazing while you make this recipe! 

    Preparation

    1.

    In a slow cooker, add in the orange slices, spices and rum. Then cover all ingredients with cider. You may also use an enamel-coated Dutch oven. 

    2.

    Set on high for 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes or so, then keep on warm before serving.

    3.

    Ladle the cider into a mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

    Spiked and Spiced Slow-Cooker Apple Cider

