Ingredients
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1/4 cup distilled white vinegar
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- salted butter, softened, for greasing, plus more for serving
- high-quality maple syrup, for serving
Chef notes
I love this pancake recipe because it is restaurant-quality yet easy for anyone to make at home. They turn out perfectly fluffy and flavorful every time. They are delicious served with just a bit of butter and syrup, or you can up the ante by adding toppings into the pancakes while they're cooking.
Technique tip: For perfectly golden pancakes, do not over-grease the griddle.
Swap option: You can use buttermilk instead of the milk-vinegar mixture.
Preparation1.
Preheat a griddle to 300 F.2.
In a 4-cup liquid measure, combine the whole milk and vinegar; let sit while you prepare the remaining ingredients.3.
In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt until well-combined.4.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth.5.
Add the vanilla and the milk and vinegar mixture, and whisk to combine.6.
Add the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined; the batter should be lumpy. Let sit for 3 minutes, then gently stir a couple of times.7.
Melt some butter onto the cooking surface of the griddle, then carefully wipe it clean with a paper towel.8.
Add 1/3 cup of pancake batter to the griddle.9.
Cook, undisturbed, until bubbles form and do not pop on the top, about 2½ minutes.10.
Flip the pancakes and cook until cooked through, about 1½ minutes more.11.
Serve immediately with maple syrup and/or your favorite toppings.