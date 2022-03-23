IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Perfect Pancakes

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(10)
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Darnell Ferguson
Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 cup distilled white vinegar
  • cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • salted butter, softened, for greasing, plus more for serving
  • high-quality maple syrup, for serving

Chef notes

I love this pancake recipe because it is restaurant-quality yet easy for anyone to make at home. They turn out perfectly fluffy and flavorful every time. They are delicious served with just a bit of butter and syrup, or you can up the ante by adding toppings into the pancakes while they're cooking.

Technique tip: For perfectly golden pancakes, do not over-grease the griddle.

Swap option: You can use buttermilk instead of the milk-vinegar mixture.

Preparation

1.

Preheat a griddle to 300 F.

2.

In a 4-cup liquid measure, combine the whole milk and vinegar; let sit while you prepare the remaining ingredients.

3.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt until well-combined.

4.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth.

5.

Add the vanilla and the milk and vinegar mixture, and whisk to combine.

6.

Add the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined; the batter should be lumpy. Let sit for 3 minutes, then gently stir a couple of times.

7.

Melt some butter onto the cooking surface of the griddle, then carefully wipe it clean with a paper towel.

8.

Add 1/3 cup of pancake batter to the griddle.

9.

Cook, undisturbed, until bubbles form and do not pop on the top, about 2½ minutes.

10.

Flip the pancakes and cook until cooked through, about 1½ minutes more.

11.

Serve immediately with maple syrup and/or your favorite toppings.

Recipe Tags

AmericanBreakfastBrunchComfort FoodEasyKid-friendlyQuick