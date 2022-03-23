Chef notes

I love this pancake recipe because it is restaurant-quality yet easy for anyone to make at home. They turn out perfectly fluffy and flavorful every time. They are delicious served with just a bit of butter and syrup, or you can up the ante by adding toppings into the pancakes while they're cooking.

Technique tip: For perfectly golden pancakes, do not over-grease the griddle.

Swap option: You can use buttermilk instead of the milk-vinegar mixture.