'She Made It': Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce contributor Jill Martin has been putting women-owned businesses in the spotlight since 2019 with the on-going series "She Made It" on the 3rd hour of TODAY. With each segment, Jill brings viewers the stories of trailblazers from all across the country, across a range of industries.

However, one segment during the show isn't enough to do their stories justice. So, Jill is bringing back some standouts in a "She Made It" streaming special on TODAY All Day, airing at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. In the half-hour-long event, she'll be catching up with women who are making their mark in the fashion and beauty industries — women who overcame obstacles, didn't take "no" for an answer and, ultimately, "made it."

During the special, Jill will also be sharing her curated list of small businesses to shop and support right now. TODAY All Day viewers don't just get access to her list though — you'll also get access to TODAY-exclusive deals that you can shop right now.

You'll want to see the brilliant ideas and the women behind them that this "She Made It" special is celebrating, from women who created beauty solutions that weren't on the market to moms who made it easier to buy clothing for their kids.

Looking to shop these small businesses? Keep reading.

When it was featured in a "She Made It" segment in 2019, 26-year-old Melissa Butler was just getting started with an assortment of lipsticks and glosses. Now, The Lip Bar has evolved into a robust makeup line to include products for your eyes and face, but it remains true to its devotion to inclusivity, offering shades for every complexion. Today, you can find The Lip Bar products on the shelves at Target and Walmart, and even on the likes of Oprah and Michelle Obama. Just shy of its 10th birthday, The Lip Bar is gearing up to celebrate with limited-edition offerings and special bestselling bundles.

The brand's bestseller in the lips category, this matte lipstick should glide on like a gloss but deliver stay-all-day color when it dries like a matte. It comes in 17 different dreamy shades, but the red shade, Bawse Lady, is the shade that people can't stop raving about.

Many Ethnicities was born out of one mom's desire to create effective hair products for her children. Bath time often brought frustration for Dr. Ena Hennegan, as the products available didn't suit the needs of their multi-textured hair — so she spent three years creating non-toxic hair products that would help, not hurt, their hair. Hennegan says Many Ethnicities still has customers that discovered the brand from the segment two years ago, and the reach has allowed the brand to bring healthy hair care to more families that share in the need for effective products. The brand has since launched two new products since its TODAY feature: The Power Curl Styling Jelly and Freedom Curl Refreshing and Detangling Spray.

Freedom Curl is a detangler that is made from hydrolized pea protein, which helps get rid of knots in hair. It can be used as a starting product when it comes time to style your hair or can be used to refresh curls in between wash days. Power Curl is a styling jelly that can hold curls all day and give them some definition, according to the brand. Combined, they are designed to keep hair light and soft.

Primary is an online-only store founded by two moms who struggled to find simple, basic and affordable clothing for their kids; they just wanted to build a capsule wardrobe, nothing more. The brand saw the small business spotlight effect in 2020 — the company said it grew by 30% that year alone. The brand has built a loyal customer base since its founding in 2015, with 70% of its sales coming from returning customers, according to the brand. Earlier this year, the e-Commerce brand transitioned its packaging to be more eco-friendly and worked to reduce the amount of single-use plastic in every order.

No-frills yet stylish. This long-sleeve tee is a basic, gender-neutral option that can fit in any kid's wardrobe. It's pre-washed to minimize possible shrinkage and is made from 100% ring-spun cotton to resist pilling.

Hanky Panky has had its name in the undergarment game since 1977, when Lida Orzeck capitalized on a handmade bra-and-bikini set gifted by a friend. The company is now commemorating the 35th anniversary of its iconic lace thong, which debuted in 1986, with a Decades collection that honors the evolution of the beloved product. The brand is also introducing its "Cult of Comfort" campaign, which uses real women as models.

Kick it as far back as the '80s with this lace thong. It comes in fun prints that symbolize each decade, including a zebra print for the aughts, a floral print for the '10s, a geometric print for the '80s and a plaid print for the '90s.

Cocokind founder Priscilla Tsai created Cocokind after struggling to find products that worked for her increasingly sensitive skin. Skin care was once her biggest insecurity, but it quickly became the biggest source of inspiration for her desire to change the beauty industry by not only creating products that are kind to skin but are also kind to the planet.

Made from a blend of alpha-hydroxy acids, hibiscus flowers and a fermented grape blend, this jelly cleanser is a gentle way to cleanse your skin of impurities. It is made to have a light, sweet scent and a light feel on your skin to match. Use it in the morning and at night for a fresh feel and follow it up with your favorite toner, serum, moisturizer and SPF, if you use it in the morning.

Christina Funke Tegbe resigned from her corporate job in 2015 to embark on her own "Eat, Pray, Love” journey. While in Nigeria, she frequented markets that often sold natural skin care products, which reminded her of the skin care rituals she shared with her Nigerian aunties in Texas. A year later, clean African beauty brand 54 Thrones came to be. The brand showcases the power of natural ingredients from African countries, such as shea butter and argan oil to create beauty butters, face and body oils, soaps and more. The brand was featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and can now be found at Nordstrom and Sephora.

Treat your skin to this waterless moisturizer, which is made with two types of shea butter, nourishing oils and plant botanicals that lock in moisture. You can use it from head to toe to nourish and revive your skin from the elements and indulge in a bit of aromatherapy, thanks to the notes of lavender and mint.

Expecting moms don't always have the most fashionable clothing options to choose from in the maternity department, so two moms set out to change that. Aniche co-founders Anisha Bhasin Mukherjee and Jessica Floman wanted to create clothing that could transition through all stages of motherhood — including before, during and after — so that they didn't need to purchase a new wardrobe for each trimester. It only took one year to get Aniche up and running, and now the brand creates pieces that all women can look and feel their best in.

This flowy top is easy to dress up or down, which makes it a great staple for any wardrobe. Since it's made from a blend of polyester and spandex it offers a bit of stretch but still looks chic thanks to the V-neck cut and split-back seam.

Self-care comes in many different forms. For many women, self-care includes pampering, which isn't the most affordable thing to do; salon visits add up quickly. So, Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, a second generation Colombian American who grew up watching her mother work in cosmetology spas in New York City, took to filling that gap. She and her husband, along with a team of partners, created a new-age spa that is attainably priced but still feels like luxury. Chillhouse has a flagship location in SoHo, Manhattan, where you can get a massage and a facial, relax in a sauna, get your nails done and more. But if you can't make it to the physical location, Chillhouse's Chill Tips can be found at Urban Outfitters, REVOLVE, ASOS and Target.

You don't have to head to the salon to get the mani of your dreams! Chillhouse created Chill Tips so that you can get a subtly designed manicure all on your own, with no wait or dry time. This Editor-in-Chill design is the brand's bestseller.

Founded by a mother-daughter duo, Debbie and Rachel Schoneau, Polkadot London aims to create loungewear and sleepwear that is comfortable yet chic. Debbie has an eye for design, while Rachel has a background in finance and loves the entrepreneurial process. The timeless pieces that the brand creates are worthy of year-round wear, but the pandemic certainly helped boost an interest in comfy clothing — Polkadot England saw an increase in sales within the last year and now is working on custom collaborations, as well as increasing its charitable donations.

These stretchy PJs are made in England from a soft blend of rayon and polyester that has already been pre-washed. They're designed to be suitable for hot summer afternoons spent lounging or chilly winter nights where you just want to get cozy. It can fit little ones ages 2-12.

