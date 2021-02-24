She Made It

Meet the founder of wig company Waeve
TODAY contributor Jill Martin sat down with Waeve founder Mary Imevbore, 24, to discuss how she got into the wig business and how she’s built up her business, even amid the pandemic.
The 3rd Hour of TODAY highlights women who persevere against the odds, whether they've built a great business or career, brought about change to a community or achieved a goal.
