7 small businesses to support this Small Business Saturday

After a difficult year for businesses everywhere, shopping at local mom and pop shops is more important now than ever. If you are looking for a reason to shop beyond Black Friday, Small Business Saturday has finally arrived and is the perfect time to show some love to your favorite local stores. Plus, it is a great way to get some gift shopping done ahead of the holidays.

To help you make the most of Small Business Saturday, Meaghan Murphy, a lifestyle expert and the editor-in-chief of Woman's Day, kicked off Hoda & Jenna's "Ho-Ho-Holiday Shopping" to share seven small businesses across the country to support.

Keep reading to shop mugs, jewelry, nail polish and more.

Aloha & Light was founded by Janel Santa Ana, a Honolulu mother with four boys. All of Santa Ana's designs are island-inspired and made of hand-dyed eco-silk. The brand is best known for their colorful baby slings and swaddles, as well as blankets and scrunchies.

Available in both classic and infinity designs, this scarf has a natural pearl color without dye and are made to be "buttery-soft."

Each of these Eco Everyday bags is made with a double layer of hand-dyed eco-silk and is crafted to be the perfect accessory for carrying everyday items. It is machine-washable and has an adjustable shoulder strap so it can be worn crossbody style, over one arm or even as a backpack.

Based in Detroit, Michigan, this jewelry-making business works to employ, educate and empower underserved women through hiring "creative designers" directly from local shelters. All while earning a paycheck and creating one-of-a-kind jewelry and gifts from repurposed local materials, the women also receive lessons in financial management, life wellness and entrepreneurship.

Handmade from repurposed Detroit Pistons jerseys, these earrings are too cute to pass up. Plus, a portion of the proceeds of each piece sold in the Motor City Jersey Collection will be donated to the Detroit Pistons Foundation.

Each cuff link preserves a 2019 Motor City Edition Detroit Pistons team–issued jersey in a piece of wearable jewelry, making this a great gift option for basketball fans. Since each piece is one of a kind, the colors and patterns might vary slightly.

This bracelet is a great go-to gift, says the brand. Made through a partnership with artist Louise Jones, known as Ouizi, who makes large-scale floral mural installations, each bracelet is crafted using material from a deconstructed mural. Each piece purchased from this collections comes with a 5-by-5 canvas reprint of the original Ouizi mural.

This necklace was made using upcycled papier-mâché from the old Big Heads that walked in the annual Detroit Thanksgiving parade over 80 years ago. Each piece is unique and highlights the Italian newsprint and the paint that gave life to the iconic Big Heads.

The origin of Stormy Kromer, based in Ironwood, Michigan, dates back to the early 1900s when railroad engineer George "Stormy" Kromer kept losing his hat on the train. His wife Ida sewed earbands on his favorite baseball cap and his hat stayed put. This makeshift solution created the brand that has survived and thrived over a century.

Made with a wool blend that resists the elements and 100% cotton lining, this hat can help keep you warm all winter. The pull-down earband provides flexibility and security, so you know the hat will not fly off. There are also 13 sizes available so you can find a perfect fit.

Don't forget about your furry friend this winter season! This hat is made with soft polyester fleece and instead of an earband there are ear holes so your pup can be warm and comfortable.

Based in Florida, Alicia Boateng began this business with her husband, Edward, after leaving her career as a wedding planner. Her mugs and cups come in different styles ranging from her Afro Glam collection to seasonal cup designs. Boateng also does custom designs as well.

Beautiful, smart, strong, powerful and courageous is how you will feel when drinking out of this mug, the brand says. Each ceramic mug is hand decorated, and the carefully placed gems add some glam to any morning cup of coffee.

Behind Pink Chawkulit is mother-daughter duo Kandice O'Kelley and her seven-year-old daughter Taylor. The pair launched a vegan, non-toxic, cruelty-free beauty line during the pandemic because they missed their mommy-and-me manicures at the salon and were in need of some relaxation.

For lovers of pink and nude tones, Pink Chawkulit has a ton of options. With a wide variety of box collections, you can choose which colors suit you best. All of their polishes are made in the U.S. and are individually infused with argan oil. The polish is also crafted to dry quickly and be chip resistant.

According to the brand, these lightweight double-sided brushes are great for both novice and expert nail artists alike. Made with nylon hair and crafted to be easy to grip, these brushes are exactly what you need to help upgrade your nail art designs.

This family-owned olive orchard is best known for their award-winning tree-to-table olive oils. Each premium extra virgin olive oil is made with olives grown, picked and pressed on their 140-acre property.

This Tuscan extra virgin olive oil is just one of multiple olive oils made by the orchard. The oil is mechanically extracted without chemicals or excessive heat and works well as a dipping oil or over steak and roast potatoes, the brand says.

This Italian-style dipping dish was created to show the gradation of color in their olive oil as it fills the terraced dish. The white dish design is sleek and could make a great gift for the holidays.

Vintage India is owned by Ishwari L. Keller who has a background in film, music, advertising and fashion. Keller studied Indian spirituality for 35 years, which led her to open this shop that features one-of-a-kind authentic products sourced from India.

This patchwork pillow cover is made from vintage fabrics, trims and borders. No two pillow covers are exactly the same, so you know you will be receiving a unique, original product. With multiple patterns and colors, you can choose your favorite design.

Hand-dyed and available in a variety of colors, each Bandhani Dupatta scarf has slight variations. These scarves add a great pop of color to any outfit.

These incense are created by a 200-year-old Indian incense company with a Vintage India NYC design. Choose from scents such as rose, jasmine, sandal, champaka, frankincense, lavender and more.

