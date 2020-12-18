Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season usually means attending festive gatherings, baking tasty treats and spending quality time with loved ones. But for many people, this year looks a lot different.

However, there's no need to miss out on the food-centric traditions of the holidays. Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew stopped by Hoda & Jenna's Ye Olde Online Holiday Market to recommend the mail-order food gifts you can send to any foodie or family member on your list to show your love. You can find everything from a bagel buffet to a flight of mini pies that are sure to bring some joy into their home.

Check out Mayhew's picks for the mail-order foods that are bound to make this time of year a sweet treat.

Mail-order food gifts seen on TODAY

Nueske’s, a Wisconsin-based smoked meat purveyor, is famous for their bacon. The meat is smoked for 24 hours and cut into slices so lean they hardly shrink when cooked. This assortment comes with both Applewood-smoked and Cherrywood-smoked bacon.

New York City’s beloved cheese shop is offering a number of virtual classes. They'll send a shipment of cheese to your loved one's doorstep the day before the Zoom class. Choose from a number of options including perfect pairings, how-to build a cheese board and other holiday-themed offerings. Prices range from $75 to $195, and you can send them a gift card so they can pick their own.

This is the perfect activity to share with family and friends. They'll send five bars of their single-origin chocolate to go along with the class, so there will be plenty to go around. Along with the chocolates, the package includes a tasting sheet for recording notes and preferences. The 45- to 60-minute accompanying Zoom class will walk through the process of tasting chocolate, understanding the flavor families and more.

While your loved one may be missing out on holiday celebrations at the bar, they can craft their own delicious cocktails at home. Shaker & Spoon is like Blue Apron for cocktails, Mayhew says. Their boxes include everything needed (except the alcohol) to mix up a great drink: syrups, bitters, garnishes and mixers. The box also includes recipe cards that will teach them how to make three different cocktails using the ingredients.

Nothing screams "holidays" quite like pie, and this bourbon pecan version from Three Babes Bakeshop have plenty to choose from. The popular bourbon pecan flavor that Mayhew loves is currently sold out, but this salty honey walnut pie is sure to satisfy. Made with vanilla beans, honey and walnut, the company says it's been described as "baklava in pie form."

More mail-order food gifts

A good olive oil can make all the difference in a dish — which is why Brightland prioritizes creating hand-crafted and authentic oils. This one is made from a blend of Coratina and Frantoio olives and pairs well with spinach, arugula, kale, hummus and baked goods. You can also drizzle it on sorbet or chocolate!

New York is famous for a few things — pizza, cheesecake and bagels. Zucker's offers plenty of options for mail-order bagels including their bagel brunch made for six.

This package includes bagels, cream cheese, everything seasoning, nova lox and a cooler bag.

This assortment from Milk Bar includes six of their classic cookies (including the iconic Compost Cookie) along with six peppermint pretzel snaps, for some holiday spirit. If they're not a cookie person, they also have plenty of seasonally appropriate cakes, pies and truffles.

This isn't your average bacon box. This assortment features four types of small-batch bacon, each one with their own unique flavor profile. The maple-smoked bacon will fit perfectly in your breakfast spread while the paprika-smoked variety will put a delicious spin on a classic BLT.

If your loved one is even remotely into making brews at home, they likely know about Blue Bottle's beans. The beloved coffee spot offers their three most popular blends in this gift box. More of a a cold brew person? They have a set for that as well.

When you order from Chicago Meat Company, you know exactly what you're getting from your meat. They raise, trim and age steaks using centuries-old techniques, then vacuum-seal each one for guaranteed freshness when delivered. They offer a variety of gift packages, but this sampler will give you a taste of two of their top cuts along with pork chops and lemon-marinated chicken breasts.

Satisfy their sweet tooth with this mini cookie variety box. Included are three bite-sized flavor options: David's Cookies' signature chocolate chip, red velvet and double chocolate chip.

Cute and delicious, anyone will love getting these little cupcake jars. Each one contains the equivalent of two decadent cupcake, so they'll have enough to share (though they probably won't want to!). Mix and match flavors like peppermint, pumpkin spice, gingerbread and more to create a four-pack.

Made in California, these customizable cookies are a great way to show your love. Submit your special message and baker Celine Zhou will put it on these delicious vanilla shortbread cookies. Each box comes with 24.

Frantoio Galantino is a family-run business that's been producing olive oil since 1926. This beautiful bottle is hand-decorated by artisans in Puglia, Italy, where the company's olive mill is located. The beautiful and fun bottle will have a permanent spot on their kitchen counter.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!