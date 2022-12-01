23 of the best all-inclusive resorts that take the stress out of vacation planning

The winter travel season is upon us. But if you're planning a getaway, there are many factors to consider — food, activities, entertainment and more — and researching everything takes time you might not have during the holidays.

All-inclusive resorts make it easier to stick to a budget, accomplish a wide variety of activities and relax on your vacation — which is especially helpful if you're traveling with young ones. Resorts with all-inclusive packages can also help you make the most out of your break (just remember to look out for hidden fees in the fine print).

With the help of TripAdvisor, Hotels.com and Expedia, we've compiled a list of 23 all-inclusive resorts that are perfect for you and your family.

A palm tree falls into the water of the Pacific Ocean in the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana. Alexander Cherkashin / Getty Images

Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa - Dominican Republic

The Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa is located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Dominican Republic, Juanillo Beach. With its blue waters and white sand, you'll never want to leave the comfort of your beach chair. This resort also offers luxurious suites, fine dining and a golf course designed by one of the sport's greats, Jack Nicklaus.

Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana - Dominican Republic

This all-inclusive resort has every water sport you can imagine — from sailing to snorkeling. And with its Explorer’s Club for Kids and Core Zone Teens Club, there's always something to keep children occupied if you're looking to sneak away and relax.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana - Dominican Republic

Live Aqua Beach Resort is for adults only, making it a perfect travel destination for you and your partner. The resort is located in the Uvero Alto district of Punta Cana, and it offers luxurious amenities like infinity pools, yoga sessions on the beach and international dining options.

Hilton Cancun - Mexico

Located only 20 minutes from the airport, Hilton Cancun is a great resort for your family's next vacation. The resort offers 12 all-inclusive dining options, along with both kid and teen clubs. It's also located on 100 acres of Mayan coastline with a gorgeous view of the ocean.

Hotel Riu Palace Aruba

There is a lot to do at this all-inclusive resort in Aruba. Aside from being located next to a great shopping area, there are tons of outdoor activities ranging from skydiving to hiking. The resort is also only a short walk away from the Bubali Bird Sanctuary, where you can see more than 80 species of migratory birds.

Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall - Jamaica

With beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea and mountains, the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall all-inclusive resort invites you to relax in splendor. The resort offers a number of accommodations, including intimate rooms for two to large family suites with private balconies.

Doctor's Cave Beach, Jamaica Manfred Muenzl / EyeEm / Getty Images

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa - Jamaica

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa is located only a short distance from the vibrant downtown of Montego Bay. The adult-only resort offers monthly themed events and plenty of access to restaurants and bars.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas - Dominican Republic

This 7,000-acre resort is located on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic. It's filled with tennis courts and polo facilities; it also features three championship golf courses, including Teeth of the Dog, a Pete Dye design that is ranked the No. 1 course in the Caribbean and 39th in the world according to Tripadvisor.

Grand Bavaro Princess - Dominican Republic

The resort town of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic Alejandro De Moya / EyeEm / Getty Images

The Grand Bavaro Princess resort has an activity for every member of the family. It has a water theme park with slides, along with a children's recreation area. All nonmotorized water sports are included at this resort including kayaking, snorkeling and windsurfing.

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino

At the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino, you can sit under the sun at one of the resort's two outdoor pools or venture down to the casino. You also get access to yoga and aerobic classes, a 24-hour gym and shopping — all without having to leave the resort's grounds.

Excellence Riviera Cancun - Mexico

Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) in Cancun in Mexico's Quintana Roo state on Nov. 8, 2022. Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images

Excellence Riviera Cancun offers flight and hotel package deals, so you don't have to worry about anything on your vacation. The resort is an adult-only getaway, making it a perfect spot to relax and unwind. The resort will also help you plan outdoor getaways such as scuba diving trips around the barrier reefs and jungle zip lining.

Grand Hyatt Playa Del Carmen Resort - Mexico

Located in the heart of the Caribbean coast, the Grand Hyatt Playa Carmen Resort offers stunning views of white sand beaches. At the resort, you can also plan a number of daily activities, from a bike tour along La Quinta Avenida to cooking classes specializing in Mexican cuisine.

Warwick Paradise Island — Bahamas

Guests aged 16+ are welcome at this all-inclusive resort. With five restaurants and two bars to choose from, you'll never go hungry. Food and beverages are included, but some restrictions may apply. The resort is on the waterfront and has an outdoor pool and poolside bar.

Royalton Riviera Cancun - Mexico

This all-inclusive resort has everything you might need for your next vacation. There's a Splash Safari and kids' zone to keep your children busy during the day, and 11 bars and a spa will have you feeling more relaxed than ever.

Hotel Xcaret Mexico

Located in between the Mayan rainforest and the Caribbean Sea, Hotel Xcaret Mexico is surrounded by stunning scenery. And what makes this destination even better is that access and transportation to all Grupo Xcaret parks, premium dining experiences and round-trip airport transfers are included in your booking.

BlueBay Villas Doradas - Dominican Republic

Redone in 2006, BlueBay Villas Doradas is filled with state-of-the-art facilities. The hotel welcomes all guests over the age of 18 and is located right next to the 18-hole Playa Dorada golf course, which is designed by Robert Trent Jones.

Bavaro Beach in the Dominican Republic. Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

Cofresi Palm Beach & Spa Resort - Dominican Republic

This resort sits on a private beach and has four poolside bars, a swim-up bar and an on-site golf course. You can also take lessons in dancing and yoga.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Aruba is a great place to consider for your next vacation. And to make your trip even better, book the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino all-inclusive resort. Here you can relax on private cabanas at an H2Oasis adults-only pool or take a trip to the casino at night.

Melia Caribe Beach Resort - Dominican Republic

Melia Caribe Beach Resort rests alongside Bávaro Beach in Punta Cana. The resort has access to more than eight restaurants, six swimming pools and a Splash Island Water Park for kids. There is also a spa for parents looking to get a little alone time. This resort offers daily program activities for adults and kids and nonmotorized water sports are included in the cost.

Curacao Marriott Beach Resort

Only 15 minutes away from Hato International Airport, Curacao Marriot Beach Resort is a great option for your next holiday. The resort is perfect for both couples and families with both an adult-only pool and family pool. Near the resort, you can also find access to ATV and buggy tours, catamaran trips, swimming with dolphins and diving.

A pristine beach in Curacao Getty Images

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort is nearly renovated and waiting for you to visit. The resort is located in between El Yunque rainforest and a mile stretch of white sand beach. On the resort's premises, you can also find two nature reserves, two championship golf courses, a tennis center and a spa and fitness center.

Hotels line Condado Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Laurie Chamberlain / Getty Images

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino - Puerto Rico

This resort isn't just home to great views of the Atlantic Ocean, but it also has a Club Wellness Center that provides a number of massages and spa treatments. At the resort, you can also hang out by two of the outdoor pools or play a game of tennis.

Garza Blanca Los Cabos — Mexico

With this all-inclusive resort package, even your flight is paid for. The resort grounds are filled with a number of amenities, including eight outdoor pools and a children’s pool. On the property, you can also find a grocery store and spa, where you can treat yourself to a Swedish massage.