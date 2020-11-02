Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether it’s a cherished loved one, your important boss or your best friend, sometimes spending a little more money on those you love (or work hard for) pays off in a big way. Whether they’re a plant person, amateur chef or beauty junkie, we’ve got something for everyone with this list of gift ideas. As a bonus, they all cost less than $50, meaning you won't have to break the bank too badly this holiday season.

Best beauty gifts under $50

I don’t know about you, but I cannot sleep peacefully at night without a sleep mask. Even with blackout shades, I am always seeing light while living in the city, constantly finding it to be disturbing to my Zzzs. This silky soft eye mask from Brooklinen is ideal for the city-dweller in your life who desperately needs more sleep, stat.

When it comes to makeup and skin care, it’s hard to not fall in love with all things miniature. This trio from NUDESTIX features their Magnetic Luminous Eye Colors in Burnish, Nudity, and Smoke, and is perfect for traveling or throwing in your purse if you’re trying to create a quick day-to-night eye look.

Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk lipstick now comes in a set of four products to amp up your pout. This kit is a foolproof gift for the beauty-lover in your life and includes the popular Matte Revolution Lipstick, Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Jewel Lip Gloss and Collagen Lip Bath Gloss — all in the shade Pillow Talk.

For the guy who needs a little extra help in the skincare department, gift this four-piece set from Jack Black. It’s the perfect starter kit for any dude that's clueless about how to care for their skin.

If you have a beauty lover in your life who is also eco-conscious, the OWA Haircare Clean Hair, Clean Planet kit is a solid gift for the holidays. This three-piece set includes the innovative powder-to-lather shampoo, Moondust Collection Hair Wash, the Less Baggage Tiny Tote and the Crystal Blue Comb made from 100% recycled acetate.

With 2020 being the most stressful year ever, it might be a good idea to gift something that can help ease anxiety and promote relaxation. The products in this kit from Vitruvi are made with essential oils sourced from all over the world and can be used in an oil diffuser or mixed with a carrier oil onto the skin.

Got a fragrance-fanatic in your life, but find her to be a little too picky when it comes to her scents? Gift this sampler set, which includes seven of AERIN’s most popular fragrances in one.

Simple, yet oh so classic, this lipstick from Chanel will delight any gift-receiver who can’t get enough of Chanel—I mean really, who can?

The rates of eczema and dermatitis have skyrocketed since the pandemic began, thanks to COVID-19 and all our excessive (but necessary) hand-washing. This hand cream set is perfect for the friend, boss or coworker who needs a little extra hand hydration these days.

This facial cupping kit from Province Apothecary is ideal for the all-natural skin care junkie who needs a little bit of lift and elasticity to their complexion.

Best home gifts under $50

These candles from House of Puff smell divine and are hand-poured in Brooklyn using local raw materials. Plus, you really can’t go wrong with gifting a candle. Ever.

For the partner who is always complaining about being too hot in bed, these cooling pillowcases feature advanced materials and are engineered to provide the best recovery-focused sleep. They’re soft, comfy and come in four colors.

Forget the quarantine puppy, why not give a living thing that requires little care? This succulent box is a perfectly cute addition to any plant lady’s current collection.

Having a good kitchen knife set is, well, life-changing. If not life-changing, definitely game-changing when it comes to properly prepping and cooking for meals. Gift this set to the aspiring Julia Child chef in your family or friend group.

Blend smoothies, soups or anything else in this 700 watt blender from Ninja. It's easy to use, and even easier to clean.

Everyone’s been doing a lot of quarantine cooking this past year, and with lots of cooking comes lots of used dishes. This set of mixing bowls is great for any baker in your life who could use some more baking materials.

Keep it sustainable, but make it fun. This reusable paper towel set comes with a holiday card bundle and can be used many, many times over. Just one Papaya cloth can replace 17 rolls of traditional paper towels.

Best general gifts under $50

For the friend who never stops cursing, this journal is a fun way to dive deep into things that are bothering you, without the usual woo-woo, up-in-the-clouds tone you’ll find in most guided journals.

He’ll never misplace his socks again with this sharp-looking pair from Polo Ralph Lauren.

Nespresso just knows the way to a coffee lover’s heart. You can’t go wrong with this 40-espresso pod set from the brand.

Schitt’s Creek won a million Emmy awards this year, and for good reason — the show is hilarious and has so many funny one-liners. Gift this tee to the Schitt’s Creek fanatic in your life.

Gift this as a set of six for one person, or split them up among a few friends for a sweet treat on you.

For the outdoorsman in your crew, you just can’t go wrong with a solid Hydro Flask. This pick comes with a water bottle cap and will keep liquids hot or cold for hours on end.

Is it just me or does anyone really miss Game of Thrones on Sunday nights? For the nerdy friend who still isn’t over that terrible final episode of the series, it might be time for them to dig into the original GOT books this holiday season.

