On a good year, our shipping system is extra stressed around the holiday season, but this year experts are predicting more shipping delays and product shortages than ever. Worried about getting your gifts on time? It's a great excuse to purchase presents that are locally sourced!

The Shop TODAY team rounded up 28 products that are made in the U.S. so you won't have to worry about slower-than-a-snail shipping times. The only problem you'll have is narrowing down your favorites!

To quickly find what you're looking for, click on the links below or scroll to see all 28.

Fashion and accessories gifts made in USA

Psudo's snazzy sneakers are manufactured and sourced in the U.S. and are made from recycled plastic bottles. The water-resistant style comes in three colors (our fave is the bejeweled rose gold) and feature a breathable, moisture-wicking construction that's both lightweight and slip-resistant.

These days, you don't have to sacrifice fashion for function, because there are plenty of workout clothing lines that are super adorable. L'Oeuf Poche's sleeveless tank gets an upgrade with the help of scalloped trimming and has the added bonus of featuring UPF30+ technology to protect the wearer from the sun.

Home chefs will dig this classic apron that covers you from the waist down and features deep pockets that can hold a number of kitchen essentials ranging from towels to utensils. Rendall Co. sources all of its fabrics and makes its products in Los Angeles, so you'll feel good supporting a local business while you're checking one more gift off your holiday shopping list.

Whether you live in a warm climate all year long or are already planning a sunny getaway to escape the cold this winter, UPF clothing is a wardrobe essential that can help you fend off sunburns without having to apply sunscreen all day long. Sun50's clothing is 100 percent made in the U.S., and we're crushing on this full-coverage T-shirt that comes in four colors (white, pink, and dark and light blue).

You can really never have enough T-shirts, especially ones that are made of a breathable, insanely soft cotton. Buck Mason's Pima tee comes in 13 neutral colors that go with basically anything and can be worn on its own or layered to create a unique look that suits your style.

Don't forget to grab yourself a little something while you're shopping for everyone else on your list! We were thrilled to find out that all Dippin Daisy swimsuits are proudly made in California, and we have our eyes on this killer deal. Plus, now is the perfect time to stock up on discounted summer styles!

Boots that are made for U.S. workers by U.S. workers? Sign us up! Thorogood's Moc-Toe Work Boots are equal parts comfortable and supportive and have built-in cushioning to help keep your tootsies cozy while you're on your feet all day long. They're also slip- and shock-resistant

This stylish necklace that's made in the U.S. can be engraved with the recipient's name for a nice personal touch. It's available in sterling silver and rose, white and yellow gold and comes in two chain sizes, too.

Beauty and grooming gifts made in USA

Finding a lip gloss that won't dry out your pout in the winter is a bit like searching for a needle in a haystack, but Jane Iredale has perfected a formula that offers a dose of hydration with the help of hyaluronic acid. The brand, which makes all its products in the U.S., offers its HydroPure Hyaluronic Lip Gloss in 13 shades, including our favorite hue, a hot pink named Blossom.

Sustainable beauty that's also made in the U.S.? Sounds like a double whammy to us! HiBAR's plastic-free shampoo and conditioner bars are safe for colored hair and are free of harsh ingredients like sulfates, parabens and phthalates. Plus they're chock-full of hydrating coconut oil and rice protein. They even feature recyclable packaging.

When the weather is frightful we turn to ultra-hydrating body butters to help nourish our skin, and this one from Lalicious does a great job of melting into skin and giving it the moisture boost it craves. It also happens to come with an exfoliating sugar scrub in the same delightful sugar lavender scent.

This self-care brand was founded in San Francisco and is still made in the U.S. more than a decade later, using at least 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in its bottles. The $10 Bath and Body set includes a deodorant, body wash, and shampoo and conditioner and is a great stocking stuffer for guys. Like all of the brand's products, the set is made with plant-based ingredients you can actually pronounce (think coconut oil, shea butter and aloe vera) and its warm sandalwood scent was inspired by the great outdoors.

Toys and recreation gifts made in USA

Crayons are always a great stocking stuffer, and this set from Crayola comes with 120 vibrant color options and a fun character sharpener to boot. Kids will have a blast living life in color with shades in fun names like Midnight Blue, Pink Flamingo and Banana Mania and will be able to keep them all nice and organized in the spacious box.

One of America's favorite sports has a brand of footballs that's made right at home: Wilson. This official regulation football has pebbled channels for improved grip and a durable PVC shell that can deal with loads of abuse over the years. It's also a great gift to encourage kids to turn off the TV and get outside to have some fun!

This precious little yellow school bus is from Green Toys, a brand made in the U.S. from recycled plastic milk containers. And really, it's like giving two gifts to your favorite kid: a cute toy and an investment in their future, since the products help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Kick it old-school with this classic play set that comes with wooden blocks and marbles to encourage kids to create sturdy structures and get their imagination going. The set is crafted in the U.S. by local Amish people.

Milton & Goose Hudson Dollhouse

Who needs a Barbie Dreamhouse when you can have a classic wooden dollhouse that'll never go out of style? This one from Milton & Goose has oversized windows, a swinging front door and a magnetic closure that keeps everything neatly contained. It's made in the U.S. and finished with a nontoxic clear coating to help it last for years of impromptu playtime.

Food and home gifts made in USA

Looking for a sweet stocking stuffer? This popular candy is made in the U.S. and comes in a variety of festive winter flavors, but we're always fond of the old standby: Original Red. The resealable bag makes it easy to keep your licorice fresh, but we have a feeling you'll finish it pretty quickly anyway.

There are plenty of breweries that make their beers right in the states, and Harpoon crafts its bestselling brews in Massachusetts and Vermont. The company will soon be releasing its seasonal Wintry Mix pack and is already selling this Winter Warmer set of 12 cans that feature a full-bodied, rich ale with a touch of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Edible gifts are always a quick and easy option that ships fast, and these gourmet cookies are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. The set comes with eight of Insomnia Cookie's large deluxe cookies, which come in fun flavors like triple chocolate, s'mores, salted caramel and oatmeal chocolate walnut.

Tupelo honey only blooms for a few weeks every spring, so it's not surprising that this bestseller is often sold out. The 100 percent raw honey is also known as "Southern Gold" and is extracted from the Tupelo Cypress swamp in Georgia and Florida. It's a sweet treat for yourself or a loved one and works well in tea and on pastries or bread.

Also made in Massachusetts, UFO is known for its fun flavors and has a winter-ready blonde vanilla brew that combines the taste of vanilla with cold brew coffee. The company also has plenty of other holiday flavors in store with its upcoming Northern Lights Winter Mix set.

Made of five layers of American metal, this kitchen essential rivals its restaurant counterparts and handles anything from searing to oven roasting. The best part? The ergonomic handle stays cool even while the inside heats up.

Sick of flimsy candle lighters that die after a year? It's worth spending a little bit extra on this American-made model from Zippo. The rechargeable candle lighter comes with a charging cable to help you power it up in a flash, eliminating the need for refilling, like some models. It also has a long, flexible neck and comes in three colors (our fave is the bright red).

California growers make these "forever roses" that can last one to two years without water. They come in plenty of colors and sizes but we're definitely digging this Disney-inspired display that includes four roses and a box that features Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Know someone who's already dreaming of a sunny getaway this winter? Bring a bit of sunshine to their humble abode with this mini palm tree from Plants.com. It's available in two sizes and does best in bright, indirect light with a moderate amount of water.

Whether you live in the Big Apple or simply enjoy visiting it from time to time, this striking 16"x20" artwork will be a great addition to your walls. It's handwritten with street names, landmarks and neighborhoods in New York City, and the final product is a beautiful image of the city skyline.

Grovemade sources its materials locally and is manufactured in the U.S., so we feel proud about picking up this wool felt desk pad for anyone who's still living the work-from-home life. It's made of 3-mm-thick virgin Merino wool felt, a natural material that's warm and soft, and comes in two neutral colors that go with any office setup.

