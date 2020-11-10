Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Never in the history of teenagerdom has a tween or teen ever wished for a pair of sensible school shoes to be wrapped up under the Christmas tree. Their current shoes may be tattered and even a half size too small, but practical gifts should not take up valuable present real estate under the tree. Tree space is reserved for bicycles, new speakers and if you have one heck of a tree, a brand new car! Everyone knows that practical gifts are reserved for the oversized sock hung by the chimney with care.

Stockings may be the holiday destination space for all things sensible, but that doesn’t mean sense can’t be sassy, and sassy can’t be smart.

Here are a few sensibly savvy stocking stuffers for the teen in your house.

Best stocking stuffers for teen boys

If your teen has college on the brain, might as well have college cover their face as well. Face masks will be 2020’s go-to sensible stocking stuffer. This gift will not only keep your teen safe, but will keep higher education and team pride front and center. Face coverings are available for most major universities.

Phones obviously have games on them, but the phone is the game itself? Mind blown. That’s what happens in this interactive battle of devices. Pull a card, and use your phone to out emoji, out text, or out with your competitors. Best used with cellular phones, but if you try to play with a rotary please have your more tech savvy friends text me a picture.

Movies and video games projected from the palm of your teens hand. Features include built in sound, a variety of connection ports, and portability for easy indoor and outdoor use.

Three pairs of soft and stretchy socks guaranteed, access to The Force...possible.

For your teen boy that really needs to shave, or for the one who just thinks he needs to, this razor is great for stubble, for beards and possibly even peach fuzz.

Your teen can charge their new iPhone the slow and steady method or they can charge it with the speed of light thanks to the new USB C Brick.

If your teen is a gamer, this vintage phone case is a no brainer. Your teens iPhone will look just like a Gameboy, just so much lighter.

Enjoy a classic holiday sing along while munching on a classic stocking stuffer treat! Teens will love the collectable Stranger Things dispenser, as well as all of the sugary goodness that lives in the upside down.

Slim, sleek, stylish and smart, this sophisticated wallet not only keeps your teens cash and cards organized but it also wards off identity thieves with RFID blocking technology.

Keep your teens hand sanitizer close and looking cool in this game controller sanitizer case. Just clip, squeeze and clean. The game controller lights up like a real controller with each use.

Your teen may not have inherited your pitch perfect sound, but you can still pass on the gift of music with a Spotify Premium Gift Card. No ads, no interruptions, just endless tunes that you’ve never heard before.

Best stocking stuffers for teen girls

No more lights on after lights out with this fun and bright book light. Holds a charge for 45 hours of page turning reading. Features 3000K WARM SMD LED technology, ideal for eye health and care. The fact that this little book light looks like a unicorn goes a long way in making this handy stocking stuffer a horse of a whole different color.

All the strength of a super-sized skin care regimen contained in one handy little miniature kit. Complete with cleanser, toner, moisturizer and peel pads, this kit has your teens skin care routine covered.

Some teens wear their hearts on their sleeves, your teen can have theirs hanging from their earlobes with these dangly and symbolic earrings. This gift not only tips the cap to Justice Ginsburg, but 50% of all proceeds are split between Baltimore Action Legal Team (BALT), International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Snuggle into the holiday season with these festive and cozy holiday-themed socks. Socks come in a package of four and are available in four different patterns.

From the ticket stub to the first football game of freshman year, to the stub from senior year’s winter formal, this unique diary keeps those special stubs safe and leaves your teen space to write in those noteworthy high school moments.

Despite popular opinion, Bagel Bites are not a food group and a home cooked meal is not Easy Mac. This introductory cookbook offers 100 easy recipes that require actual ingredients from an actual store. Your teen will marvel at what happens when they mix milk and eggs. Call it STEM, call it food science or just call it breakfast.

Creating the natural look takes a professional touch or a professional brush in this case. This brush set comes equipped with five large brushes for broad strokes and 11 smaller brushes for more detailed eye work.

When face masks are no longer a thing, your teens bright white smile will once again be all the rage. Help them keep those pearly whites ultra pearly with this electronic toothbrush. The toothbrush comes with eight brush heads and features wireless charging, and whitening mode to remove those stubborn frappuccino stains.

A Birchbox subscription is the gift that keeps on coming month after month. Each month your girl will receive a beauty box specifically catered to her likes and wants. From fragrances to hair care and skin care, each box contains professional caliber products your teen will love to sample and style.

I always wanted to look good in aviators, but most of the time I ended up looking like a really uncool Magnum PI — that was until I gave these sunnies a go. Lightweight and mad stylish, as the kids would say, these sunglasses don’t just make you look good, they make you feel good too. Spy sunglasses feature Happy Lens technology which harnesses the beneficial aspects of long-wave blue light which independent studies suggest positively affects mood and alertness. Sounds like a win for both your teen and good ole mom and dad!

Chapstick doesn’t sound as cool as lip scrub, and from what I recall, chapstick doesn’t smell or taste much like sweet watermelon either. This snazzy lip scrub will gently exfoliate your teens dry or chapped winter lips. Lip scrub comes in a variety of delicious flavors, so find your teens favorite flavor and stocking stuff away!

Your teen can’t have too many Hydro Flask replacement lids. This affordable replacement pack comes with one straw lid, two straws and three silicone zozzles.

As durable as they are hilarious, these vinyl meme stickers are perfect for your teens water bottle, laptop, skateboard, bikes or bumper. The teens of today have so many sticker surface options to choose from. All we had was a sticker book.

As a teen, a nameplate necklace was one of my favorite accessories. Personalize the gift a bit further with a genuine Swarovski birthstone gem.

