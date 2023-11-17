These Amazon stocking stuffers don’t disappoint — and they’re all under $25

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It's a bold claim, but we're happy to say what you're all maybe thinking: stocking stuffers are the best holiday tradition. There's just something about an oversized sock packed to the brim with surprise goodies we can't wait to unwrap. And usually, they're some of the most fun, useful and touching gifts of the season.

So, the pressure is on to make sure your gifting skills are up to par. But don't worry! Amazon pulled through with an endless list of cool items to help you stuff a stocking like a pro. Plus, they won't deplete your holiday budget as most of our favorite finds are under $25.

Yes, we did the digging for you and included some really great finds anyone on your list will love. From editor-loved beauty items to headphones that won't break the bank, scroll down to check out our top picks.

The best part about these makeup bags — other than how adorable they look — is that before you stuff them into their respective stockings, you can pack even more giftable goodies inside their roomy compartments. After all, they're designed to fit makeup brushes, skin care items and more beauty essentials for travel.

An AirTag is sometimes the only thing separating you from recovering your lost luggage or car keys and never seeing either again. So, keeping them safe from damage might be a good idea.

These huggie hoops are an easy and affordable way to accessorize any outfit. They'll love finding this elegant set in their stocking — and for just $13, we wouldn't blame you for grabbing more than one.

As 2023 slowly comes to a close, now's a good reminder that resolution season is also coming up. This motivational journal contains 75 "though-provoking" prompts to help encourage mindfulness and help them go for their goals.

Did we find the perfect Christmas party game? The rules are simple: Find the wolf before it destroys your village. (Don't worry, there's an online how-to video you can watch for full guidelines). Plus, up to 35 people can play, so don't fret if you're hosting a lot of family and friends.

You can grab a cute hat for your little one in their favorite color (or at least in one of the 13 shades available).

"My daughter loves this beanie," says one five-star reviewer. "It is super soft and the smiley face is adorable. She usually chooses to wear this beanie over any of her others."

We firmly believe that no one will be upset to find fuzzy socks in their stocking. This set comes with five microfiber pairs that they'll want to wear for the rest of the holiday season.

Acne isn't fun. But these little star patches definitely are. Make the battle against pimples a little less dismal with these "happy" hydrocolloid patches that work to suck the gunk out of blemishes and reduce inflammation.

Have a coffee lover's stocking to stuff? Stumptown's 100% Organic Arabica option is one to consider, which is described by the brand as a full-body blend that "combines chocolatey Latin American textures with the brightness of fine east African beans." We think that translates to: This is delicious.

If they love Sol De Janeiro (personally, I think the signature Cheirosa ’62 scent reigns supreme), then this hand cream is a great addition to their stocking. They can pop it in their purse for easy access whenever their hands need moisturizing, or they're just craving that vacation-like fragrance.

Be ready. Once these mini toys are out of the stocking, they'll likely be racing around the house nonstop.

Now they bring the music with them anywhere. This tiny speaker promises mega volume, thanks to a 5W full-range speaker (and a hidden passive radiator) and up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, according to the brand.

Gift the candle lover in your life with one of these essential oil candles. We're eyeing a few scents ourselves, but can't seem to choose between Whiskey Caramel, Fresh Linen and Violet Velvet.

One step outside lately will remind most that the time for unpacking your gloves is, well, now. If you need a winter accessory upgrade (or just can't find the left hand to your regular pair), these Oprah-loved mittens are calling your name. They feature touchscreen fingers and a few patterns to choose from.

Keeping knotty hair at bay is easy when treating your tresses with the right formula. JVN's leave-in conditioning mist promises to make hair "6x easier to comb," to smooth hair "for 97% less frizz" and to "lock moisture in for up to 72 hours."

Whether you're looking for gifts for a nostalgic millennial or want to see the reaction of an unknowing Gen Z'er, this is one toy we guarantee no one will be able to resist.

Instead of buying jewelry, gift them the opportunity to make it! This bead kit (an Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 pick) includes a mix of beads in various shades of purple for crafty flair.

Sometimes a $300-plus pair of headphones just isn't in the cards (aka, budget). Luckily, there are just as reliable (and more affordable) options out there to keep the music going. More than 25,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon can attest to this pair for its sound quality, comfortable fit and battery life.

If they didn't walk to the Christmas tree in cozy slippers, they'll be happy to walk away from it wearing this brand-new faux fur pair. Not only do they have an irresistibly fuzzy lining, but the cork insole also provides arch support, says the brand.

Associaite editor Kamari Stewart wouldn't mind finding this makeup staple in her stocking this year, having already tried (and loved) the setting spray before. Stewart has relied on it to keep her makeup looks intact while under bright camera lights, while making it through a packed work itinerary and commuting.

He might not think his frayed, worn-out and on-its-last-leg wallet is ready to be replaced, but you know better. Put this genuine leather bifold wallet in his stocking and watch him immediately transfer every card and paper bill. And if he needs an extra push, just tell him it has RFID blocking technology to seal the deal.

Everyone needs an emotional support water bottle, and over 115,000 Amazon shoppers are saying this option from Iron Flask is definitely the one.

"This water bottle is not just a water bottle; it’s a hydration game-changer!" said one five-star reviewer. "The straw lid is by far my favorite and makes it so easy to drink. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase."

Silky, strong and smooth — if your hair is lacking any of the former benefits, this Olaplex hair serum can deliver it.

After trying this nourishing sleep lip mask, you might just add it as a permanent part of your nightly skin care routine. Not only does it make your pout feel soft and moisturized (I can attest!), it's also packed with protective ingredients like vitamin C, Berry Fruit Complex and Murumuru Seed Butter.

And if you're still truly stumped about what to get the loved ones in your life, a little gift card can go a long way.