39 beauty gifts that are so good, you won't need a receipt

Gifting a beauty enthusiast can be intimidating, especially when you’re dealing with top-notch shelfies and an endless supply of brands and products to sort through.

The good news is we know a thing or two about beauty and, combined with a little research, have uncovered something for every type of cosmetic, skin and hair care maven on your list.

From lavish lipsticks to dream creams (and some seriously hot tools along the way), read on for coveted, curated holiday gifts for beauty lovers in a variety of price ranges and palettes that will (finally) impress the beauty-obsessed.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 39.

Beauty stocking stuffers

Keep the hair party going with this adorable ‘tree’ from Kitsch, which comes pre-adorned with five scrunchies for adding a festive touch to all of their holiday outings. The hairband handle can also be hung from a mantle hook if you run out of stocking space.

This mini lip hydration set — an exclusive between Lano and Anthropologie — stars three cold-weather essentials in a holiday-centric box. The Baby Rose Gold Lip and Cheek Tint doubles as a pop of blush for achieving a natural flush in a pinch.

This slope-inspired set from Essie — including popular shades Penny Talk, Mrs. Always Right and A Cut Above — gives new meaning to the term ‘twinkle toes.’ Toss it in their stocking and watch them sparkle all season.

Speaking of shiny, this paddle from Wet Brush is designed with boar bristles and 100 percent natural argan oil to reduce frizz and distribute hair’s natural oils for a silky-smooth finish, making it easier than ever to maintain a healthy mane. The wood finish will also bring a certain warmth to their vanity.

This generous box from Ulta Beauty is brimming with 12 (yes, 12!) high-end hair picks for a mere $20. Some of our go-tos include the Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner and Wella FusionPlex Mask.

Treat them to a zesty lather with this citrus blend from Lush, consisting of the brand’s uplifting Sticky Dates Shower Gel and Orange Shower Scrub for added skin exfoliation (no gift wrap required!).

Because every beauty lover deserves flawless lashes when they're on the move, gift them a petite version of Maybelline's TikTok-famous Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. Enriched with bamboo extract and suitable for sensitive eyes, according to the brand, one Shop TODAY writer declared that it "took my lashes from just hanging out on my face to completely commandeering my makeup look."

Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang have been fixtures in homes since the '50s — and now they can make their presence known on their nails! These adorable nail stickers, made in collaboration with wet n wild, have the famed characters decked out in their wintry best just in time for the holidays.

Oily skin? Not this winter, courtesy of Tatcha's luxe blotting papers made with absorbent ingredients like abaca leaf. Plus, according to a makeup artist previously interviewed by Shop TODAY, "This one doesn't have a residue powder that's going to leave on your face."

Filled with some of L'Occitane's almond-scented products like their cleansing Shower Oil, hydrating Milk Concentrate and fast-absorbing Delicious Hands cream, their hands will feel as soft as a glove instead of dry and chapped in the colder months ahead.

This bestselling concealer is sold every 12 seconds, so it's likely that the beauty guru in your life already owns this coveted product. On the off chance they don't, it would be a great gift for the holidays! It's easy to apply and buildable for the desired coverage.

Available in fun scents and colorful packaging, Laneige's famed lip masks are sure to deliver deep hydration while they score some much needed zzz's — a must if they have a long holiday shopping list to conquer.

Versatility and inclusivity are at the core of Rihanna’s beauty line, so you can be sure that she considered a range of skin tones and ethnicities when thinking up her luscious collection. These glosses, available in three shades, will give lips a boost of color and shine.

Makeup gift sets

If she loves her mani/pedis, she’s sure to appreciate this iconic lacquer set from OPI. Our current rotation includes Big Apple Red, Lincoln Park After Dark and Mod About You.

Deliver your beauty gift ‘Santa Express’ with this adorable telegram from Benefit Cosmetics. The festive holiday tin opens to reveal full-sized versions of The POREfessional Pore Primer, Hoola Matte Bronzer and They're Real! Mascara, along with a mini Gimme Brow+ for achieving a next-level-natural look in a cinch.

For dialing up the drama, consider this dynamic trio from Tarte, which features two of the brand’s bestselling mascaras and a dual-ended liner for added definition. (‘Maneater’ has become one of our top picks for achieving falsie-level coverage in a flash.)

Having trouble deciding? Get them the best of most worlds with this festive set from Sephora. The all-star lineup includes top picks from Ilia, Urban Decay, Natasha Denona and more for your giftee’s TikTok-reviewing pleasure.

Presenting: the ultimate party palette, brimming with 12 pigment-packed, blendable eye shadow shades that were made for reveling in the spotlight. The limited-edition compact literally has ‘star’ written all over it.

Blush is another product that requires little effort but makes a big impact, and this one from Pat McGrath Labs is about as fancy as they come. The four universal blush shades are accompanied by a bonus highlighter for framing all of her favorite features.

Skin care gift sets

For the after-party, consider this cleanup crew from Farmacy, which is stacked with the brand’s beloved cleansing balm in three limited-edition flavors for gently removing makeup and replenishing skin at the end of a memorable evening.

This bright idea of a set from Sol de Janeiro (the brand behind the infamous Bum Bum Cream) combines an AHA-rich body wash and cream for hydrated, vibrant skin. We also love spritzing the fragrance mist for an energizing boost in the mornings and on-the-go.

Speaking of replenishment, this discovery set from Kiehl’s stocks everything they need to keep skin clear and moisturized throughout the season. (The Head-to-Toe Hydrators set is another one of those crowd-pleasing gifts we like to have on hand for Secret Santas and last-minute guests.)

Peter Thomas Roth has made a name for himself by offering potent products with professional results, and his eye patches have become one of our staples for keeping skin plump (and bags at bay) during holiday travels and beyond. Gift the entire set or divvy up the patches to help spread the love.

When it comes to the skin care enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with a nourishing set from Josie Maran. This one in particular contains the brand’s Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub and Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter (both in Vanilla Fig) for refining and rewinding after a long day.

Help them work some holiday magic with this luxurious trio from Charlotte Tilbury. Recommended for dry, normal and combo skin types, it features the brand’s Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and Magic Cream for hydrating skin and reversing the effects of time.

If you’re really looking to make an impression, look no further than this splurge-worthy colorful trunk from Drunk Elephant, which unlatches to reveal a whopping 10 full-size products for all of their skin care needs. Some of our top picks include the C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial and T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum.

Say goodbye to flaky, dry and itchy skin. If you're living in a cold climate this winter, you'll need to snag this kit filled with moisture-loaded products that will make winter that much more enjoyable this year.

Fragrance gifts

Whether she’s a perfume pro or fragrance novice, she’s bound to adore this petite pairing from Marc Jacobs. Daisy feels soft and fresh for every day, while warm notes of jasmine and sandalwood make Daisy Love a perfect evening pick.

Capture the spirit (or at least the scent) of Christmas with this sensory candle from White Barn. The woodsy-sweet mix of fresh-cut pine, cinnamon sugar and toasted marshmallow is enough to spruce up any space.

Unsure of their fragrance style? Scoop up this sampler, which features four universally-flattering perfumes from Clean Reserve. The soft and earthy nature of the fragrances makes them especially great for the modern minimalist and outdoorsy types.

Maison Margiela is known for offering sophisticated blends that manage to encapsulate some of life’s more sensory settings and experiences. (‘By the Fireplace’ and ‘Bubble Bath’ are some of our favorite scents to snuggle up to on a cold winter day.)

If you’re in the position to splurge, consider spoiling your giftee with this mini cologne collection from Jo Malone London. Fragrances range from sultry to sweet, and the festive wrapping makes each gift complete!

It doesn't get much easier (or chicer) than this diffuser from Nest. Just position the scent sticks in the gold holder and enjoy aromas of pomegranate, orange, cloves, pine, cinnamon, vanilla and amber for up to 30 days at a time.

This fruity fragrance will brighten up anyone's day. With notes of rose and tangerine, each spritz feels like being bathed in sunshine, putting a smile on the wearers face instantly.

If she loves her blowouts, she’s sure to get good use out of this one-step hair styler from Revlon. The bestselling heated styling brush has garnered a cult-like following for its ability to deliver salon-worthy results in a matter of minutes.

Beautyblender has become the industry standard for makeup sponges, and this limited-edition set has everything they need — including three sponges, a sponge cleanser and a scrub mat — to create a flawless foundation.

Speaking of application, we love this makeup brush set from IT Cosmetics’ collaboration with Ulta, which comes equipped with powder, foundation, concealer and eye shadow brushes for mastering a range of looks. The zipper pouch doubles as a clutch for easy storing and toting.

The Dyson Special Edition Airwrap is a coveted item on any beauty wish list, and this special-edition bundle has everything she needs (including attachments and a special travel case) to achieve the hair looks of her dreams.

This crystal roller set can help reduce puffiness and aid in lymphatic drainage with every use, according to the brand. Pop it in the fridge before using for an extra cooling effect!