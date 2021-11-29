Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The moment we've all been waiting for is almost here: Cyber Monday 2021 is just one day away. And to celebrate the big day, major retailers like Walmart, Amazon have already kicked off early sales, offering discounts on some of the most sought-after items of the season.

Target has been running Black Friday and Cyber Monday-level deals all month long, but its official Cyber Monday sale includes some of the best markdowns that we've seen yet. The company is offering discounts on tons of must-haves including kitchen gadgets, trending toys and hot tech. The Cyber Monday event ends on Monday, Nov. 29, so this is one of your last opportunities to score these savings.

Here, 35 Target Cyber Monday deals to shop during Target's Cyber Monday event.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen and home deals

If you have yet to join the air fryer club, you're going to want to take advantage of this deal on a single-basket air fryer from PowerXL. It's currently 33% off and has an easy-to-use digital panel that can be used to control the timer and temperature.

This air fryer from PowerXL is also on sale during Target's Cyber Monday event. You can use the 10-quart basket to make large portions of your favorite dishes when cooking for a crowd. Then, for family meals, swap in the dual baskets to prep two foods at the same time.

Instead of stocking up on cans of sparkling water at the grocery store, you can make your own at home with this machine from SodaStream. The Terra is available in four colors and features a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle and Quick Connect CO2 cylinder technology to make replacing the SodaStream cylinder even easier.

Holiday baking season is here! And with this stand mixer in your arsenal, you'll be able to easily whip up large batches of cookies and breads to gift to friends.

Brew the perfect cup of coffee in minutes with this single-serve Keurig. It will automatically turn itself off after two hours to save energy.

If you prefer espresso, you can save 25% on this Nespresso's compact Vertuo Next espresso machine. It has precision brewing technology, which recognizes each Nespresso capsule and automatically adjusts its brewing parameters so you get the perfect cup, every time.

You're going to want to take advantage of this deal on Ninja's multifunctional pressure cooker. It combines the functionality of other common kitchen appliances like a slow cooker, dehydrator and air fryer.

You can use this little gadget to make up to 16 cups of fresh popcorn for big sports games or movie nights. It uses hot air to cook the popcorn, reducing the need for added oils and butter.

Shopping for someone who loves DIY projects? If they don't already have a Cricut machine, it's likely on their list. And Target is currently offering a 26% discount on the brand's Air 2 Craft Cutting Machine, which can cut 100 different materials, including cardstock, vinyl and cork.

You can find discounts of up to 35% on bestselling and top-rated vacuums, including this cordless model from Dyson. It converts to a handheld vacuum, which you can use to clean your car, furniture and other hard-to-reach spots in your home.

Hate vacuuming? Make the switch to a robot vacuum, which will do all the hard work for you. This one from iRobot can run for up to 90 minutes and has advanced sensors that help it navigate around and under all your furniture.

As soon as Thanksgiving dinner ends, many of us immediately start thinking about decorating for Christmas. If you're considering going the artificial tree route this year, you're going to want to take advantage of this deal on a seven-foot faux fir. It comes pre-lit, so decorating is a breeze.

You can score up to 50% off furniture during the sale. This stylish chair, which is currently 25% off, comes in five different color options to match every living room aesthetic.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 tech deals

Make someone's holiday season by gifting them the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch. They'll be able to use the gadget to track workouts, get notifications and monitor daily activity levels.

With this smart speaker in your room, you'll be able to play music, make calls and check the weather with a simple voice command. It comes in three chic colors to seamlessly blend in with your space.

Enhance your movie and TV show viewing experience with this soundbar from LG. It has a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators to deliver powerful sound and rich bass.

When it comes to wireless headphones, Apple's AirPods are a top choice. And during the Target sale, you can score the Pro model for 24% off. The earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation and are sweat- and water-resistant.

You can also save $100 on these wireless earphones from Beats. They have adjustable ear hooks for a comfortable, secure fit and provide up to nine hours of listening time.

Prefer the comfort of cushioned over-ear headphones? Right now, Target is marking down this model by $120. They feature up to 20 hours of battery life and have a built-in microphone that can be used to take calls and control music with voice commands.

During the sales event, Target is marking down TVs by up to 30%. So you can score this option from Roku for $360. It allows you to personalize your home screen to quickly access all of your favorite streaming apps and channels. Plus, those looking to cut the cord can still watch free over-the-air content with the Advanced Digital TV Tuner.

Stream shows and movies in ultra-high definition with this smart TV from Samsung. It automatically upgrades anything you watch to 4K, for a crisp and clear picture.

Score 40% off Amazon's Blink Outdoor Camera. You can connect it to your phone to monitor your home day or night. It runs for up to two years on two AA batteries.

With a large screen and up to 32 gigabytes of storage, this Chromebook is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their hardware. It's lightweight and portable, so it's perfect for those who are always on the go.

Hyperice's Hypervolt Percussion Massage Device is the perfect gift for any fitness lover. It's lightweight and portable so they can keep it in their bag to help relieve muscle soreness while they're on the go.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 toy deals

Bailey isn't feeling well! But your little one can nurse her back to health using the thermometer, stethoscope and other included accessories.

This L.O.L. Surprise! playset made both Target and Amazon's "hottest toy" lists this year. Kids will have a blast unboxing the more than 70 surprises included in the set and then using the box as a movie set for their dolls.

Kids can create new and exciting challenges for Mario with this Lego set. It includes a sliding platform, four Mario enemy character figures and plenty of other fun elements. Mario is not included in this set, so you may want to grab the Starter Course as well.

Little "Star Wars" fans will love unwrapping this plush The Child toy this holiday season. It won a Toy of the Year award for 2021 and is the perfect pick for kids ages five and up.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 beauty deals

Celebrity hairstylist Cheryl Bergamy previously recommended this shampoo for people with thinning hair. She said that it's packed with vitamins and minerals that help revitalize hair and remove buildup.

Upgrade your oral care routine and grab this toothbrush from Oral-B while it's on sale. The electric toothbrush has a two-minute timer and it pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when it's time to switch to another area of your mouth.

You can grab the cult-favorite Tarte Shape Tape Concealer for 31% off during the Cyber Monday sale. One former Shop TODAY staffer said it was a staple in her makeup collection because "it covers dark circles and spots really well, and basically blurs out any imperfections on your face."

Target Black Friday 2021 fashion deals

Target is discounting fleece and other fashion essentials by up to 30%, so you can score these super comfy joggers for just $14. They come in 11 cute colors, but some are already sold out, so if you're eyeing a pair, you'll want to act fast!

Grab everyone in the family a pair of festive pajamas to wear all through the holiday season, they start at just $10 right now!

This cardigan is perfect for layering. The 100% cotton material is soft and breathable so you'll be comfortable all day long.

It's officially sweater weather. And multiple reviewers have said that they loved this affordable pullover so much, they bought it in multiple colors.

When does Target Cyber Monday start?

Target's Cyber Monday sale started on Sunday, Nov. 28 and runs through Monday, Nov. 29.

Does Target price match on Cyber Monday?

You can rest assured that you'll be getting the lowest prices, thanks to Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If you see that the Target price has dropped below what you paid, you can request a price adjustment on your purchase any time before Dec. 24.

Does Target offer curbside pickup?

Yes, shop items eligible for Order Pickup in the Target app and the retailer will let you know when your order is ready. Before you pick up your items, you'll need to select the Drive Up option in the app. Once you're there, let them know you've arrived and add any instructions for how they should load up your car.

