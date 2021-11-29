Amazon's Cyber Monday markdowns are huge — 23 deals to shop

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The savings don't stop on Black Friday — Cyber Monday is the next shopping holiday packed with deals. Retailers put their focus on online exclusive deals for shoppers, dropping more exciting and enticing discounts than those seen on Black Friday.

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is full of deals on all things for the home. From kitchen essentials to tools for the garage, thousands of goods are on sale today that will be gone tomorrow. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share some of the hottest finds, so you don't have to worry about missing out.

Whether you're in need of a new drill or are stumped on gift ideas for the little one in your life, keep reading for all of the hottest Amazon Cyber Monday deals you'll want to add to your cart.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021

Need a hand putting up holiday decorations or already thinking of home renovations for the spring? Make sure you take advantage of this 30% off deal on a handy cordless drill from Dewalt. It's the bestselling power tool combo kit on Amazon and its compact design makes it ideal for all kinds of projects.

Impress the kids in your life with this gift that they'll have to see to believe. With the press of a button, they can transform a drawing into a real-life work of art that they can hold in their own hands. It's a solid pick for any kid, or the future engineer.

The makers of the Instant Pot found a way to combine a slow cooker and a Dutch oven into one countertop appliance — and reviewers are impressed. Despite being released within the last six months, it is already the eighth bestselling Dutch oven on Amazon and is on sale for 35% off right now.

The black edition of this bestselling styling brush is on sale for 42% off during Amazon's Cyber Monday event, which means you can shave $25 off of the original price. Reviewers love that it delivers a salon-worthy blowout in just about half the time.

It's that time of year where dry air can be hard to escape. Levoit's highly rated humidifier uses warm mist to provide some relief from symptoms caused by dry air and can run continuously for up to 60 hours on a full tank. Today, you can catch it on sale for 15% off.

Trying to kick a soda habit? SodaStreams make it easy to make tasty seltzers at home, often without the added sugars and calories. This new model debuted in September and is more sleek and modern than previous editions. Amazon slashed the price for Cyber Monday, so you can grab it for 40% off.

More Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals

This bestselling garage door remote makes it easy to open and close your garage from anywhere, so you no longer have to worry about whether you closed the door before you left the house. For even more peace of mind, once you download the app, you can have notifications sent straight to your phone about any garage door activity.

Ever wonder what your pet is up to once you close the front door? The Furbo not only allows you to monitor your pet while you're away from home, but you can also speak to them, interact with them and toss them a treat with this cool gadget. It's the perfect gift for the animal lover in your life.

Upgrade your living room setup with this eye-catching deal on a 40-inch flat screen TV. The Roku streaming system is already built in, so you can get to watching your favorite shows and movies as soon as it's installed.

It seems like everyone wants a Vitamix Blender on their kitchen counter, and this $60 discount makes it slightly more attainable. This model operates on 10 different speed settings and includes pulse and self-cleaning features.

If you don't want to splurge, this personal blender from Nutribullet is an affordable option. It's a great pick for anyone short on counter space and just wants the basic blender functions.

The LifeStraw is a Prime Day favorite among Amazon shoppers and it's on sale right now for a whopping 57% off. According to the brand, when used properly, it can provide up to 1,000 gallons of "clean and safe drinking water."

This reusable water bottle is a sustainable swap for the plastic ones you might have in your home right now. Plus, the TempShield technology can keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.

Ever wanted to find out more about your family history? Take advantage of this 30% discount on this service from 23andMe to learn more about your family tree with a simple saliva sample.

Your eyes aren't fooling you — you can save $115 on this single-breasted rain jacket from Calvin Klein in select colors and sizes. We love this chic beige option that is giving us all of the Parisian vibes.

Crocs can be a year-round shoe, too. These Crocs are lined with fuzzy sherpa that you'll want to sink your feet into all winter long.

Slippers make a great gift for anyone on your list. This classic style comes from UGG's family of brands, so it has the comfortable feel and look of UGG styles at an affordable price point.

Treat your tresses to restoration with this deal on a premium beauty set. You can score the shampoo and conditioner for 30% off right now and give hair that's been damaged by winter winds some softness and shine.

For deeper hydration, you can't go wrong with a leave-in conditioner. This bestselling formula from Mizani is a popular pick for people with curly hair, and you can catch it on sale for less than $15 right now.

If skin care is self-care for the beauty guru in your life, they'll appreciate this high-tech tool. It's a silicone cleansing brush that uses more than 7,000 vibrations per minute to remove impurities and break down dirt.

The future paleontologist will love getting to excavate real dinosaur fossils with this unique kit. It comes with one large brick that contains 15 fossils, a complete learning guide, a set of digging tools and a magnifying glass to help them discover the hidden treasures inside.

Get into the Christmas spirit with this "The Office"-themed Advent calendar. There's a pocket-sized character for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas that you can unwrap with each coming day.

It moves, it walks, it roars — this T-Rex almost feels lifelike. Any kid will love getting to control and move this nearly two-feet long dinosaur about the house,

