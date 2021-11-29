This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The deals don't stop on Black Friday — Cyber Monday is here and it's the next shopping holiday packed with major markdowns. And with the day almost over, your window for saving big is closing fast!

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is full of amazing deals and Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share some of the hottest finds, so you don't have to worry about missing out. Keep reading for all of the hottest Amazon Cyber Monday deals you'll want to add to your cart.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021 as seen on TODAY

The black edition of this bestselling styling brush is on sale for 42% off during Amazon's Cyber Monday event, which means you can shave $37 off of the original price. Reviewers love that it delivers a salon-worthy blowout in just about half the time.

Trying to kick a soda habit? SodaStreams make it easy to make tasty seltzers at home, often without the added sugars and calories. This new model debuted in September and is more sleek and modern than previous editions. Amazon slashed the price for Cyber Monday, so you can grab it for 40% off.

It's that time of year where dry air can be hard to escape. Levoit's highly rated humidifier uses warm mist to provide some relief from symptoms caused by dry air and can run continuously for up to 60 hours on a full tank. Today, you can catch it on sale for 15% off.

Need a hand putting up holiday decorations or already thinking of home renovations for the spring? Make sure you take advantage of this 30% off deal on a handy cordless drill from Dewalt. It's the bestselling power tool combo kit on Amazon and its compact design makes it ideal for all kinds of projects.

The makers of the Instant Pot found a way to combine a slow cooker and a Dutch oven into one countertop appliance — and reviewers are impressed. Despite being released within the last six months, it is already the eighth bestselling Dutch oven on Amazon and is on sale for 35% off right now.

Amazon Cyber Monday lightning deals 2021

Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals 2021

Lady Gaga has her own makeup line — and she's letting everyone save on some top-rated items from her collection this Cyber Monday. This gloss is on sale for 60% off right now, in all 31 shades.

Tired under eyes don't have to look that way. These chic gold eye masks are packed with collagen, which helps strengthen the elasticity of your skin. Be sure to apply the coupon for an extra 10% off!

For deeper hydration, you can't go wrong with a leave-in conditioner. This bestselling formula from Mizani is a popular pick for people with curly hair, and you can catch it on sale for less than $15 right now.

Brighten dull winter skin when you catch this huge lightning deal on a bestselling vitamin C serum — one Shop TODAY contributor called it her "secret weapon" for glowing skin.

Here's your chance to take 20% off of a TODAY and People 2021 Beauty Award winner. It took home a medal in the face and body category.

Treat your tresses to restoration with this deal on a premium beauty set. You can score the shampoo and conditioner for 30% off right now and give hair that's been damaged by winter winds some softness and shine.

If skin care is self-care for the beauty guru in your life, they'll appreciate this high-tech tool. It's a silicone cleansing brush that uses more than 7,000 vibrations per minute to remove impurities and break down dirt.

Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals 2021

This bestselling garage door remote makes it easy to open and close your garage from anywhere, so you no longer have to worry about whether you closed the door before you left the house. For even more peace of mind, once you download the app, you can have notifications sent straight to your phone about any garage door activity.

Stream your favorite movies, shows and more from Peacock, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming platforms all from the same place with the help of the Roku. You can also access over 200 free live TV channels via the Roku channel.

Monitor your own progress or help give someone the ability to keep track of theirs with this sleek Fitbit. It's on sale for 40% off during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Give the little bookworm in your life access to thousands of books right at their fingertips. This Kindle is specially crafted for kids and doesn't have access to videos or games, so they can focus on actually getting through chapters of the book.

These popular headphones are on sale for Cyber Monday, so you can save nearly $100 on them right now.

Ever wonder what your pet is up to once you close the front door? The Furbo not only allows you to monitor your pet while you're away from home, but you can also speak to them, interact with them and toss them a treat with this cool gadget. It's the perfect gift for the animal lover in your life.

This digital photo frame is the perfect gift for long distance family members. You can keep them in the loop with the latest happenings and share joy through photos in real time once it's connected to WiFi.

Score these top-rated headphones for 49% off during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale and drown out background noise while working from home (or in the office). You can connect them to your phone via Bluetooth, so no wires are required.

Upgrade your living room setup with this eye-catching deal on a 40-inch flat screen TV. The Roku streaming system is already built in, so you can get to watching your favorite shows and movies as soon as it's installed.

Take advantage of this deal within the next 12 hours to save $300 on this desktop computer. The 2020 iMac boasts a 21.5-inch display and 8 GB of RAM memory.

More Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021

The LifeStraw is a Prime Day favorite among Amazon shoppers and it's on sale right now for a whopping 57% off. According to the brand, when used properly, it can provide up to 1,000 gallons of "clean and safe drinking water."

You can find True & Co bras on sale for up to 30% off today, including this wire-free bra. The soft microfiber fabric molds to your skin for a barely-there feel while removable padding helps sculpt.

Get into the Christmas spirit with this "The Office"-themed Advent calendar. There's a pocket-sized character for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas that you can unwrap with each coming day.

This reusable water bottle is a sustainable swap for the plastic ones you might have in your home right now. Plus, the TempShield technology can keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.

It moves, it walks, it roars — this T-Rex almost feels lifelike. Any kid will love getting to control and move this nearly two-feet long dinosaur about the house.

If you don't want to splurge, this personal blender from Nutribullet is an affordable option. It's a great pick for anyone short on counter space and just wants the basic blender functions.

Crocs can be a year-round shoe, too. These Crocs are lined with fuzzy sherpa that you'll want to sink your feet into all winter long.

Slippers make a great gift for anyone on your list. This classic style comes from UGG's family of brands, so it has the comfortable feel and look of UGG styles at an affordable price point.

Ditch your manual toothbrush for this high-tech upgrade. This top-rated smart toothbrush is on sale for 69% off today, which means you can save more than $100 on it right now.

Though it isn't an official Cyber Monday deal, you can take advantage of a 15% off coupon at checkout and save big on this gift set for the hot sauce enthusiast in your life.

Want to take your 2020 quarantine activity to the next level? Save yourself the arm work and toss everything in this high-tech bread maker, to enjoy fresh, homemade bread without any of the extra effort.

Ever wanted to find out more about your family history? Take advantage of this 30% discount on this service from 23andMe to learn more about your family tree with a simple saliva sample.

Your eyes aren't fooling you — you can save $115 on this single-breasted rain jacket from Calvin Klein in select colors and sizes. We love this chic beige option that is giving us all of the Parisian vibes.

It seems like everyone wants a Vitamix Blender on their kitchen counter, and this $60 discount makes it slightly more attainable. This model operates on 10 different speed settings and includes pulse and self-cleaning features.

Been waiting for the right deal on a treadmill for your home? NordicTrack's treadmills are on sale during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, so you can score this bestseller for 30% off.

