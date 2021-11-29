Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s officially time to take your holiday prep up a notch. And that means checking those last few people off your gift list.

Thankfully, if you're still shopping for a loved one, whether it be your food-obsessed friend, beauty-loving sister or hard-to-shop-for husband, there are a number of Cyber Monday deals on the most sought-after items of the season. So you can get them a gift that they’ll love at a discount and still have enough left in your budget to treat yourself to something special, too.

From tech to kitchen gadgets, here are some of the most giftable items to grab this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday deals on tech gifts

The fourth generation of the Amazon Echo is currently at its lowest price ever, according to Camelcamelcamel. It'll make a great addition to their smart home setup. They can use it to play music, check the weather or even call friends with Echo devices.

Give your S.O. the gift of better sleep with these Bose Sleepbuds. More comfortable than typical headphones, these buds are made to be worn throughout the night. They can use them to play content like tranquil noises from the Bose Sleep app or to tune out the outside world with noise-masking sounds.

Treat your loved one to a new tablet this holiday season, this model is discounted by 50%, bringing the price down to just $75. The Fire HD 10 tablet has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 32,000 reviews and has 50 percent more RAM than the previous generation.

This smartwatch is a great gift for fitness enthusiasts and techies alike. It allows them to receive notifications, take calls and track their body's energy levels throughout the day, so they know when it's a good time to work out and when they should take a break.

Your mom does everything and never complains, but now you can take one task off her to-do list so she has more time to take a much-needed break. This robot vacuum empties itself into its base so she can forget about cleaning her floors altogether for more than a month.

Best Cyber Monday deals on gifts for kids

The Barbie Dreamhouse is one of the hottest gifts that you can get kids this year. Multiple retailers named it a top toy pick for the holiday season and it's a Toy of the Year Award finalist for 2022. The nearly four-foot house has 10 indoor and outdoor play areas and tons of accessories that will spark their imagination and inspire hours of fun.

School is in session for Polly Pocket! Kids can take their dolls through a full day of learning, moving from the classroom to the cafeteria and then to gym class.

This upgraded version of Connect Four puts an existing twist on the classic game. Players can use the blue blocker disc to stop their competition in their tracks.

The Paw Patrol headquarters can instantly be transformed into a tower — just like in the show! Perfect for kids ages 3 and older, they can push the buttons to cue fun sound effects and use the included accessories to complete exciting rescue missions.

They won’t mind taking a break from screen time when they get to play with this toy. When they pop one of the figures on top of the box, it will tell them a story, play a song and more.

From L.O.L. Surprise! to Hatchimals, toys that can be unboxed are all the rage. They can open up this Barbie set to reveal Barbie and Chelsea dolls, along with pets and party necessities. There are color-changing features, too, which adds to the fun.

Ugg’s Shearling Fluff Yeah slides are a popular choice for adults, and now you can gift your little one an equally chic pair. With a cushioned footbed and sturdy sole, they’ll want to wear them everywhere.

Best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen gifts

Save on this top-rated air fryer from Cosori, which has 11 preset cooking functions for things like chicken, french fries, seafood and more.

If you're shopping for a young adult or a new homeowner, this ultimate kitchen set is a great gift. It includes almost every essential tool that a home chef needs, from a pizza cutter to measuring cups.

This multi-cooker Dutch oven combo is one of the latest releases from Instant Pot, so it's perfect for the chefs who are always looking for new gadgets to add to their kitchen. Use the Instant Pot to braise, saute or slow cook foods and then remove the inner Dutch oven and finish off the meal in the oven.

They can grind to spices with just the touch of a button stylish with these stylish salt and pepper mills. They can also adjust the coarseness to suit their preferences.

Gift coffee and tea lovers this high-tech kettle, which allows them to set their target temperature and shows heating progress on the LCD screen.

If they’re headed back into the office, they won't able to spend as much time fine-tuning the bread baking skills that they picked up in quarantine. But that doesn't mean they have to forgo fresh bread altogether — this machine makes it much easier to make loaves at home. All they need to do is add the ingredients, select the cycle and then press start.

There will be plenty of fun family fondue nights in their future with this set. This pot has an adjustable thermostat that will allow them to create a variety of dipping bases, from cheese to chocolate.

Best Cyber Monday deals on beauty and skin care gifts

The hype around Revlon's One-Step Dryer is real. And if they don't already have the tool in their beauty cabinet, they'll appreciate receiving it as a gift this year. It uses advanced Ionic Technology to style and dry hair while reducing frizz.

If your friend likes to stay up to date with the latest beauty trends, they've definitely heard of Sunday Riley's cult-favorite Good Genes treatment. And while they may be reluctant to splurge on the smoothing skin treatment for themselves, they'll be so excited to see it under the tree. You can get it for 25% off at Dermstore with the code BLACK.

Save $25 on this bundle of three of Olaplex's fan-favorite hair products. It includes the No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and the No. 6 Bond Smoother.

They'll be ready for the ultimate beauty night at home with this set. It includes a gua sha massager, cooling eye pads, a facial mist and more that they can use to rejuvenate skin.

Save 25% on Olive & June's complete Mani System, which comes with everything they need to master the at-home manicure, such as clippers, cuticle serum, a clean-up brush and seven polishes.

They’ll be able to take their skin care essentials everywhere they go with this Glossier set. The Milky Jelly Cleanser, Balm Dotcom lip balm and Futuredew nourishing serum are all packaged in a cute carrying kit that they can slip right in their purse for a quick skin refresh while on-the-go.

Best Cyber Monday deals on clothing and shoe gifts

When they unwrap this cashmere sweater vest, they'll really think you splurged on them this year. Little do they know that this luxurious gift is on sale for less than $60.

Levi’s is currently having a sitewide Cyber Monday sale, so you can score new jeans or a denim jacket for your fashion-loving BFF. This classic jacket is an easy-to-style and versatile wardrobe that anyone will appreciate.

These shoes are great to wear for running, walking or just running errands. They’re available in multiple colors and are marked down to just $50.

Leggings are always a guaranteed win, whether you’re shopping for a teen or your mom. These ones are currently the No. 1 bestselling activewear leggings on Amazon and are made from a “buttery-soft” compression material.

They love slipping their feet into these super soft Ugg boots. Available in both water-resistant leather and suede, the ankle-length boots will be their new go-tos on chilly days.

Best Cyber Monday deals on stocking stuffers

Shopping for Dad or Grandpa? They’ll appreciate having this stainless steel mug for their morning coffee. It has a double-wall vacuum-insulated construction that will keep hot and cold drinks at the ideal temperature.

Ancestry’s DNA kit is the ultimate gift for history buffs. They can build a family tree, discover interesting traits and get in-depth historical details on their past family members.

Take all their workouts up a notch with the popular Bala Bangles. They can wear the stylish one-pound weights on their ankles or wrists for runs, walks or even everyday activities like cooking or folding laundry.

Etsy is one of the best places to find unique and personalized gifts. And right now, you can save up to 60% on gift-worthy items, including this personalized name necklace.

Kids will love cracking open this egg to discover which Hatchimal character they received. Get just one or fill their stocking with a few — there are 24 that they can collect!

Know someone who is always losing their keys? Help them keep track of their everyday items with the Tile Bluetooth Tracker.

If they can’t be with family this holiday season, give them a gift that will remind them of home. Homesick has a range of candles for different cities, including San Francisco, New York City and more.

Kiddos will feel so grown up when they switch their old toothbrush to a cool electric model. Designed for kids ages 3 and up, this toothbrush pulses every 30 seconds to let them know when it’s time to switch sides and has a soft silicone handle that fits comfortably into little hands.

For more of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!