Ulta's Cyber Monday sale is almost here! 11 deals to shop now

Even though the window has closed on Black Friday sales, don't fret! Plenty of Cyber Monday deals are just around the corner.

As you prepare for the tidal wave of Cyber Monday sales that will begin tomorrow, Ulta has a few available right now to hold you over during its week-long Holiday Beauty Blitz, running from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

You can also take advantage of additional promotions during the sale, including free shipping on orders of $35 or more and a free gift with any fragrance purchase of $60 or more.

Best Ulta early Cyber Monday deals

If you've been wondering when to snag your very own Revlon One-Step, now's your chance! Take home this bestselling hair styling tool for just under 50% off.

Don't miss your chance to take home this popular Ulta-exclusive concealer for $20 in one of its 35 different shades.

If you want to try a few new products, this bestsellers set has everything you need. It comes with a "fun-size" Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, a travel-size Maneater Mascara and a travel-size Maracuja Juicy Lip in a rose color.

Get dramatic lashes for half the price with this highly rated mascara from Lancôme. It has almost 2,000 five-star reviews and one reviewer even said they've "lost count of repurchases!"

Get a deep clean with this facial brush that is designed to not only clean but also lift, firm and tone problem areas, according to the brand.

Looking to upgrade your skin care routine but don't want to commit to full-size products? Try this three-step kit that comes with a facial cleanser, clarifying lotion and moisturizing lotion for less than $15. It's an easy way to make both your skin and your wallet happy.

If you've had a rough year, you may want to spend some time pampering yourself through the holidays. Fortunately, Kiehl's has you covered with their luscious eye cream that's 50% off right now.

Glow wherever you go with this highly rated highlighter kit from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It comes with four powder highlighters in pink-toned shades to help you create a naturally luminous look.

Hydrated skin is a must-have all year round, but especially during the colder months. Add a little holiday cheer to your daily skin care routine with this limited-edition version of First Aid Beauty's popular Ultra Repair Cream infused with pink grapefruit.

Score a classic MAC lipstick in one of 32 different colors for just $15. Whether you like to keep it neutral or rock a bold red, there's likely a shade for you.

This mini fragrance set from Carolina Herrera is the perfect gift for someone else — or yourself. It comes with 0.24 ounces of Good Girl and Very Good Girl, presented in stiletto-shaped bottles that will look stunning on any dresser or shelf.

