Ulta's Cyber Monday sale is almost here! 11 deals to shop now

Don't miss out on the chance to save on your favorite brands.
Even though the window has closed on Black Friday sales, don't fret! Plenty of Cyber Monday deals are just around the corner.

As you prepare for the tidal wave of Cyber Monday sales that will begin tomorrow, Ulta has a few available right now to hold you over during its week-long Holiday Beauty Blitz, running from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

You can also take advantage of additional promotions during the sale, including free shipping on orders of $35 or more and a free gift with any fragrance purchase of $60 or more.

Best Ulta early Cyber Monday deals

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

If you've been wondering when to snag your very own Revlon One-Step, now's your chance! Take home this bestselling hair styling tool for just under 50% off.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Don't miss your chance to take home this popular Ulta-exclusive concealer for $20 in one of its 35 different shades.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Best-Sellers Set

If you want to try a few new products, this bestsellers set has everything you need. It comes with a "fun-size" Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, a travel-size Maneater Mascara and a travel-size Maracuja Juicy Lip in a rose color.

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara

Get dramatic lashes for half the price with this highly rated mascara from Lancôme. It has almost 2,000 five-star reviews and one reviewer even said they've "lost count of repurchases!"

PMD Clean

Get a deep clean with this facial brush that is designed to not only clean but also lift, firm and tone problem areas, according to the brand.

Clinique 3-Step Introduction Kit for Drier Skin

Looking to upgrade your skin care routine but don't want to commit to full-size products? Try this three-step kit that comes with a facial cleanser, clarifying lotion and moisturizing lotion for less than $15. It's an easy way to make both your skin and your wallet happy.

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

If you've had a rough year, you may want to spend some time pampering yourself through the holidays. Fortunately, Kiehl's has you covered with their luscious eye cream that's 50% off right now.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit

Glow wherever you go with this highly rated highlighter kit from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It comes with four powder highlighters in pink-toned shades to help you create a naturally luminous look.

First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit

Hydrated skin is a must-have all year round, but especially during the colder months. Add a little holiday cheer to your daily skin care routine with this limited-edition version of First Aid Beauty's popular Ultra Repair Cream infused with pink grapefruit.

MAC Lipstick Matte

Score a classic MAC lipstick in one of 32 different colors for just $15. Whether you like to keep it neutral or rock a bold red, there's likely a shade for you.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Duo Mini Gift Set

This mini fragrance set from Carolina Herrera is the perfect gift for someone else — or yourself. It comes with 0.24 ounces of Good Girl and Very Good Girl, presented in stiletto-shaped bottles that will look stunning on any dresser or shelf.

