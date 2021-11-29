Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday has come and gone and now the hunt for the best Cyber Monday deals is on! Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a loved on and want to be mindful of spending or simply want an excuse to treat yourself to some great deals, we found the goods worth shopping — all under $50.

From Cyber Monday deals on beauty and winter fashion to hot toys under $50, we rounded up all of the can't-miss markdowns happening right now, below. To make it even easier, you can shop on this article by category, just simply click on the links to find exactly what you're looking for.

Cyber Monday fashion deals under $50

A chic turtleneck is a wardrobe staple during this time of year. We love that this one comes in cheery colors — and love that it's on sale for 30% off right now.

Hit the winter village in these cozy booties from White Mountain. Aside from their trendy style, these shoes have Sherpa detailing on the upper and 3M Scotchgard protection from oil and water.

For the extra cold and breezy days, wear this puffer jacket. This classic style pairs well with casual pieces and loungewear. It features windproof and water-resistant qualities to keep you dry during humid conditions.

If you need everyday comfort, this Aerie sweatshirt is the answer. The relaxed fit and neutral color will pair well with your leggings, and it even has side pockets to keep your hands warm. “I bought this to wear with leggings and it’s the perfect length,” said one verified buyer.

Match your bottoms with this timeless cashmere sweater. The bestselling top comes in different colors and is one of the top Black Friday deals.

If your belly needs extra coverage, these maternity tights are essentials to keep you warm during your doctor visits. Thanks to their thermal quality, your legs will stay toasty and comfortable.

Save 60% on this comfortable pullover from Lands' End. With a smooth inside and a ribbed outside, this sweater is crafted to be amazingly soft. Unlike most sweaters, this quarter zip can be machine washed and dried.

Cyber Monday beauty deals under $50

For the days when you don't feel like putting on a full face of makeup, just doing your brows is enough. Glossiers's popular Boy Brow formula makes it easy to sculpt and shape your brows with just the flick of your wrist — and it rarely goes on sale.

Ready to try Olaplex? Make sure you take advantage of this great deal at Nordstrom, we have a feeling it will go quickly!

Give your hair more volume with the bestselling hair dryer from Revlon. This one-step styling tool will dry your hair and give it that salon-worthy look right in time for the holidays. The red hair dryer is limited edition, so grab it while it's on sale!

With over 6,000 reviews, Urban Decay’s palette continues to lead at the makeup counter. This eye shadow palette offers neutral colors that blend well while providing long-lasting pigment. It’s a classic palette to use for all occasions.

Cyber Monday toy deals under $50

Mealtime Magic Maya laughs, eats and can even react to foods with over 70 different sounds. After she's done eating, you can sooth her with her pacifier and rock her to sleep.

Let the little one in your life keep learning, regardless of where they are. Elmo's interactive On the Go Letters are perfect for kids up to four-years-old and can pack up neatly to be brought anywhere.

Embrace their imagination and creativity with this Lego deal. The "Star Wars"-inspired game will whisk them to another galaxy while they build their ship.

Fans of "The Queen’s Gambit" can improve their chess skills with this magnetic chess set. The board features premium-quality wood, and your pieces will stay in place even if you play outdoors during a windy day.

The Y2K favorite tech game is still popular as its predecessor. Now you can enjoy this interactive game with your virtual pet and take photos with the character. The toy comes with six languages and features a starry design.

Cyber Monday home deals under $50

Step up your exercise with these light weights for your ankles and wrists. They can add just the right amount of resistance to your home workout. The Bone set is on sale right now (and still in stock).

Keep your cups of coffee and hot chocolate piping hot with this deal from Corkcicle. You can also find other popular products from the brand on sale for up to 50% off right now.

Curious about your background? For a limited time, you can get this DNA kit that will offer a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient and other personal characteristics. All you need to provide is a saliva sample and wait for the results in about eight weeks.

At less than five inches wide, this mini Keurig is perfect for small spaces. This single-serve machine is suitable for busy workers and those that need a quick pick-me-up.

Relax and sleep in with this 100% all-natural cotton weighted blanket. This is a great gift for light sleepers or people who want to feel extra warmth at night.

Cook your favorite meals with this must-have kitchen appliance. The air fryer preheats quickly and will prepare your food while you are setting up the table. It heats to 400 degrees and is sleek enough to sit comfortably on your countertop.

Improve your chef skill with this multi-function pressure cooker. The appliance offers 15 preset functions to choose from including rice, meat and poultry, soup, dessert, clean and more. P.S. This would be a nice heartwarming gift for new homeowners.

Feel the softness through the night with this bedding set. The hotel-quality bed sheets are so comfortable, you’ll want to sleep through the day. It features a luxuriously soft Egyptian cotton fabric and coordinates with almost any bedroom design.

For those that are always cold, use a heated throw like this one from Brookstone. The blanket is safe to use and uses four different heat settings to keep you toasty.

Be the hostess with the most with this cheese board set. For less than $50, you can get a high-quality charcuterie board that includes two ceramic bowls, three cheese knives and four cheese forks. Add some of your favorite cheeses and nuts to this amazing gift set.

Cyber Monday tech deals under $50

Get high-quality sound with these headphones from JBL. Aside from their wireless feature, these headphones give you the power to make calls or enjoy music.

Save $20 with this Echo Dot that encompasses a compact design and can fit easily in small spaces. The smart speaker offers great voice-control features to play Apple music, podcasts and more.

Connect your favorite shows with this Fire TV stick. The device is a great tech gift for those looking to simplify their streaming experience. It also has Alexa voice control to easily launch content.

Locate your pets and items with this Bluetooth tracker. With the Tile app, you can search for your items within Bluetooth range. Even if you are far away, you can view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. A great tool for those who misplace things.

