Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that Black Friday sales are in full swing — with most lasting through the weekend leading up to Cyber Monday — you are probably wondering what to get. Big-ticket items like home appliances and furniture usually come to mind first, but there are also plenty of great sales going on in beauty and clothes that you don’t want to miss.

While you’re probably getting a head start on your holiday shopping during this time, don’t forget to treat yourself and add a few things to the cart for you! Now is a great time to upgrade your beauty tools since retailers have so many on sale. To help you navigate the madness, we rounded up 22 of the best sales on top-rated hair stylers and dryers you can get right now.

Top-rated hair stylers on sale right now

Save 25% on this T3 heated styling brush that has interchangeable heads and different heat and speed combinations. “The T3 Airebrush dries your hair WITHOUT burning it, instead it gives it A LIVELY BOUNCE,” one Sephora reviewer raved.

Pretty much everyone knows about the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer by now. While it’s fairly inexpensive to start, catching it on sale is an extra treat.

Sitting at $30 on Target, this heated styling brush is at its lowest price in 30 days. It has almost 400 verified five-star ratings and one reviewer even called it "a miracle worker."

Similar to its volumizing counterpart, this Revlon dryer and styler simultaneously blow dries and smooths out your hair with its paddle brush design. It has over 28,000 verified five-star ratings and a 4.5-star average.

Take home this rotating style kit for 30% off at Target. It comes with two different heads to either create shape and volume or soft and bouncy curls. It has a 4.7-star average rating.

Clip the additional 20% off coupon to score this one-step brush for under $40. One verified five-star reviewer called it a “game changer for someone who HATES styling hair.”

This Bed Head hair dryer and volumizer has a 4.5-star average on Ulta’s site and is currently on sale as part of their Black Friday deals. It has three heat and speed settings and is designed to reduce frizz.

Right now, you can score this smoothing hot brush for 25% off. The brand calls it “your perfect partner for second-day styling” and notes that it heats up to 365 degrees for healthier styling.

Upgrade your heated styling brush to the BaByliss PRO option — catch it on sale for less than $65!

Create effortless beach waves all year long with this curling wand. “With just a few clamps of the Babe Waves wand, my hair was transformed from flat to wavy — like magic!” wrote one Shop TODAY contributor.

This top-rated flat iron has 1 1/4-inch plates and titanium plates to help you get sleek, frizz-free hair in minutes. The temperature ranges from 280 degrees to 440 degrees so you can adjust as needed depending on your hair type.

If you’re looking to splurge a little on a more luxe flat iron, try this 1 1/2-inch option from T3. It has five adjustable heat settings and a nine foot-long 360-degree swivel cord.

For a little straightener to take on the go, you can’t go wrong with this bestselling option from Eva NYC. It’s currently on sale at Kohl’s for less than $23 but won’t be for long. Act fast before you miss out!

For a budget-friendly option, this Remington style is on sale for less than $20. It has a 4.6-star average rating on the Target site and over 170 five-star reviews.

Save over 50% on this flat iron from CHI. It has 1-inch plates and heats up to 392 degrees. It also comes with a heat protection pad to protect your surfaces from getting burned by the flat iron.

Top-rated hair dryers on sale during Black Friday weekend

Take home this hair dryer for less than $60 right now. Reviewers love it for its power, ease of use and how lightweight it is.

This classic hair dryer is currently available for up to 25% off and comes with concentrator and diffuser attachments so you can use it for any occasion. It also comes in three colors.

This is another Conair classic available for 25% off at Target that you can't go wrong with. It's designed with conditioning ions to reduce frizz and enhance more shine, according to the brand.

Create the perfect blowout with this CHI kit that has everything you need including three attachments, a round brush, three sectioning clips, heat protectant spray, a leave-in serum and a rocket dryer.

While you're splurging on a T3 flat iron, why not add a matching hair dryer to the mix? One Ulta reviewer who says they have hair that is "thick, wavy, color-treated, damaged, and prone to frizz" called it "the best blow dryer they've ever used."

If you have curly hair, you understand the importance of having a good dryer and diffuser combo. This texture dryer takes the guess work out of finding the right one. It has a three heat/two speed system to help you create the heat and airflow duo that works best for you.

Pair your mini flat iron with this compact hair dryer that you can throw in your bag when you're in a rush. According to the brand, this compact hair dryer is 30% smaller than traditional models and is powered by advanced IonAir technology to dry hair fast with shiny, frizz-free results."

For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!