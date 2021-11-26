Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is one of the most exciting days of the year for bargain hunters. You can typically find discounts on items across every major category, from beauty to tech and this year is no different.

While the day is just getting started, we've already seen some incredible markdowns in the fashion department. Many of our favorite fashion retailers like Madewell, Gap, Nordstrom, Old Navy and more are offering deals on all kinds of wardrobe essentials, from cold weather apparel to loungewear. So you can upgrade your closet for the season with new festive dresses, boots, athleisurewear, denim and more and score some savings while you're at it.

There are so many Black Friday fashion sales to sort through. That's why we did most of the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 26 deals that are worth adding to your cart.

Black Friday clothing and shoe deals

Black Friday clothing deals for women

Old Navy is currently offering a 50% discount on items across its site, so you can save on this bestselling sweater dress. Available in five colors, it will pair perfectly with your favorite fall boots.

This soft cable knit sweater is great for fall layering, and you can grab it for a big discount during Gap's Black Friday sale.

Shopping for jeans? Good American is known for making flattering jeans for a range of body types. You can score 25% off anything on the site for Black Friday, including these cute boyfriend-style jeans. They stand out from other pairs, thanks to the stylish slits at the bottom of each leg.

When it comes to denim, Levi's is a leading brand. And you can save 40% on its jeans, jackets and more during the brand's Indigo Friday sale. We suggest grabbing the Wedgie Fit jeans, which are designed to highlight your curves and give your backside a boost.

This cozy jacket is reversible, so it's like you're getting two jackets for this price of one, which makes 75% off deal feel pretty incredible.

This chic coat will make the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe, and right now you can get it for more than $200 off. It has a sleek leather trim and a removable belt.

Score 30% off Girlfriend Collective's popular Compressive Leggings during the retailer's site-wide Black Friday sale. The ultra-high rise and squat-proof leggings are made from recycled water bottles, so they're a great choice for the sustainable shopper.

These soft leggings are perfect for low-impact activities like yoga (or just running errands). It has four-way stretch so it stays comfortable regardless of activity, and is soft and cool to the touch.

You'll make a statement in this sweater. A dropped shoulder enhances the ballon sleeves, making it a truly standout piece.

Black Friday clothing deals for men

Made with GapFlex stretch technology, these comfortable jeans are made to be worn for every occasion, whether he's heading into the office or out to dinner.

It doesn't get more classic than Levi's 501s. They were the jeans that started it all back in 1873. This updated version comes in 10 washes to match anything in his wardrobe.

This versatile henley long-sleeve shirt is sure to become one of his new go-tos. So you might as well get him a few colors while it's just $10.

You can also get this flannel shirt for just $10. It'll look great with a pair of jeans, though he can dress it up with slacks, too.

He'll want to wear this pullover every day, so it's a good thing it's reversible. He can just turn it inside out when he wants to refresh his look.

Black Friday bra and intimates deals

Gone are the days of ripping off your bra the second you get home. ThirdLove's Pima Cotton Plunge Bra is so comfortable, you'll forget you have it on. "It is so incredibly soft and comfortable that at some point throughout the day, I realize that I can't even feel my bra, not the straps or the band," wrote one verified reviewer. "It's probably the most comfortable bra I've ever worn!"

This "buttery-soft" bralette is designed without wires or seams, so it'll be practically invisible under your clothes (no annoying bra lines here).

You can also grab this full-coverage bralette for 30% off during Macy's Black Friday sale.

Black Friday clothing deals for kids

She'll be the star of the family holiday party in this cute sequin dress. Available in gold and silver, it will fit kids ages 4 to 16.

This hooded heavyweight will keep him warm on chilly days, and right now you can get it for an impressive 77% discount at JCPenney

Whether he's dressing up for school or for a family dinner, he'll look super dapper in this button-down shirt.

Shopping for someone with a newborn? This soft cotton hoodie will make such a sweet gift. It even has a little hood to keep their ears warm.

Black Friday shoe deals

Not only are these Ugg booties super cozy, but they're also water-resistant to stand up to the unpredictable winter weather.

Everyone needs a good pair of booties in their closet and these ones are available in a range of colors and patterns to suit every style.

Chelsea boots are a stylist-approved shoe that you can wear for any season. And this pair is trendy, easy to style and "a staple piece in your wardrobe," according to one reviewer.

Try out the chunky loafer trend with these shoes from Madewell. You'll save 30% when you use the code OHJOY.

