Lululemon's Cyber Monday deals are here — and start at just $29

Lululemon doesn't typically have sales throughout the year, so it's no surprise that interest around their Cyber Monday deals is extremely high. To put it in context, search for "Cyber Monday Lululemon" grew over 700% in the last seven days, according to Google Trends.

We're thrilled to report that Lululemon's Cyber Monday sale is officially in full swing, with many of the brand's beloved athleisure and fitness accessories being greatly discounted (including some items at over 50% off). Deals kicked off on Black Friday and will close out tonight. Several top-rated items are quickly selling out, so don't miss your chance to save big!

From bestselling high-rise tights to "buttery soft" sports bras to cropped hoodies, consider this your golden opportunity to get ahead of holiday shopping while the racks are still full.

Lululemon Cyber Monday deals on leggings and bottoms

These tights are great to wear underneath your running shorts during colder stretches. Made with ergonomically designed materials and plenty of ventilation, this weightless, quick-drying essential is a necessity to go the distance (literally and figuratively).

Another fan-favorite that won't stick around long, these tights are meant for the woman who loves high-intensity training. These high-rise leggings are super breathable and have water-wicking features — which means you'll magically remain dry after a sweaty workout session.

Still getting used to wearing pants again? These high-rise, trouser-inspired joggers will help you ease back into wearing real clothes.

Feel powerful through every squat and jumping jack with these tights. It also has abrasion-resistant, quick-drying and sweat-wicking features.

Get active with these shorts next time you go running on the treadmill. The Nulux fabric will make you feel comfortable and ready to take on anything.

When the weather gets extra chilly, pull up these high-rise joggers designed with soft, stretchy French terry fabric.

Looking for something more vibrant? These tights will motivate you to squat deeper while looking super chic in the gym. The tights offer a high-waisted silhouette and side pockets to drop in your headphones.

In need of some flexibility during your off-duty days? These high-rise crop pants are super versatile and can be worn anywhere from the meditation studio to the movies. In other words, these were truly made for easygoing days.

Workout like a pro in these bright pants that are still in stock in select colors. You can wear your ankle weights without problem thanks to their cropped design. They're also made with super breathable, fast-drying Everlux material and comes with a hidden pocket on the waistband to keep your essentials safe and secure.

These cool-toned camo shorts will empower you to keep exercising. You can lunge, run or squat with ease with its Luxtreme fabric, a material that is supportive, breathable and has four-way stretch.

A classic chino with all the comfortable qualities, these shorts are equipped with secured pockets to keep his belongings safe. Wear it with a polo shirt for a more formal look or keep it casual with a hoodie.

These ivory pants will become your man's new travel uniform. It has a minimalist design to match most of his shirts and sweaters while keeping the same functionality.

Another classic pair to pack for his next backpacking trip across Europe, these chino shorts feature a cord-textured and sweat-wicking fabric to keep him dry for hours.

Sometimes you just need a singular piece to feel put together. This adjustable jumpsuit will take you from baggage claim to your destination with comfort and ease.

Lululemon Cyber Monday bra and tops deals

Stay comfy during any workout with this loose-fitting and breathable t-shirt that you can take home for less than $30.

Feel balanced during your yoga session with this tank top. It offers great coverage and flexibility to complete your routine and comes in staple black and white colors.

Keep your athleisure look sleek with this bodysuit that will provide support during less intense workouts. Made specifically for a smaller cup size (B to C), the sweat-wicking material also has plenty of stretch and shape retention.

Don't sweat it! You'll feel more than comfortable during your yoga and cycling class thanks to the buttery fabric of this sports bra. It also offers light support to get you through your strenuous activities with comfort. It comes in three different colors but sizes are selling out, so get it fast!

Stay dry and look chic in this relaxed-fit, soft rain jacket. This hooded jacket is ideal for the person on the go, designed with waterproof and stretchy fabric.

Elevate your gym attire with this caramel jacket that offers water-repellent and abrasion-resistant properties. It will quickly become your favorite outerwear to pair with your workout gear.

Serve looks on the mat and out in the streets with this relaxed fitted pullover. Made with a soft, quick-drying modal-blend material, it's never been this easy to look cool and feel comfortable at all times.

When you feel unmotivated to exercise, wear a modern tank top like this one. This Lululemon essential comes in a weightless and soft fabric to focus on your practice. There are many colors to choose from from prints to solids.

Sweat after sweat, you will feel fresh with this sleeveless shirt. The camouflage design will match all your shorts and pants, giving you an edgy workout look.

It's easy to cool down after each workout when you are wearing a buttery material like the Nulu fabric. This one encompasses all the modernity and comfort into one design. It's everything you need to look chic at your next Zumba class.

A basic shirt is all you need to complement all your trendiest tops and bottoms. This tee is made with super soft cotton to keep you fresh throughout the day.

If you prefer tougher workouts, this sweat-wicking medium support bra will keep you comfortable and dry during everything from yoga to cross-training.

This mesh-on-mesh jacket will make you feel refreshed after a workout thanks to its breathable material. Pair it with your favorite layers and leggings for a super trendy workout sesh.

This long-sleeve shirt is built for the man looking to sweat for hours. Take it for a run and test the seams that reduce chafing. It's still available in select colors and sizes for less than $50.

Perfect for the yogi in your life, this bold bodysuit will easily encourage you to nail the perfect power pose on the mat. Features like its sweat-wicking material, four-way stretch and built-in shelf bra will make any session a breeze.

For those days when you don't want to put too much effort in your wardrobe selection, this pick will do the trick. The midi dress features side pockets and a hidden pocket to stash your keys and credit card. So many pockets!

Lululemon Cyber Monday accessories deals

All your small essentials and toiletries can be organized in this water-resistant bag. The kit offers easy access to store your deodorant, toothbrush, soap and other necessities.

Designed for the person who's always in a rush, this crossbody makes accessing your essentials a breeze. Lululemon shoppers particularly love this accessory for its waterproof material, roomy interior and comfortable feel.

Run around town in style with this chic backpack that offers a laptop compartment, side pockets and accessible pouches to store your things. It is designed with an ultra-light harness to carry it easily around town.

For the avid traveler, this backpack offers the right amount of storage space for a weekend's worth of clothing. Great if you are heading out on a hike or need to keep your gym attire ready.

Surprise! The TikTok-famous Belt Bag (which has sold out already in some colors) is on sale this Black Friday. This bag wipes clean and is great to store all of your essentials, plus has a hidden zip pocket for anything important.

Stay cozy after your workout with this neutral poncho. It features a zipper that you can wear diagonally for an asymmetrical look or just throw it over your sweater for a trendy style.

