It's never too early to start thinking about your resolutions for the new year. And if you're hoping to kickstart your health journey in the upcoming months, you can find plenty of Black Friday 2021 deals on the gear and equipment that will help you upgrade your fitness routine.

Whether you're shopping for recovery tools or gift-worthy activity trackers, we found deals that will appeal to every type of fitness enthusiast. And if you have any big-ticket items on your wishlist, like an exercise bike, treadmill or elliptical, it's a great time to grab those.

From SoulCycle to Fitbit, here are some of the best deals on top-rated fitness equipment to shop this Black Friday.

Black Friday fitness accessories deals

Bala is hosting a site-wide Black Friday sale, so you can save 30% on its popular bangles. The chic weights can be worn on either your ankles or wrists to up to the intensity of your workouts.

Dumbbells are one of the most versatile fitness tools out there. You can use them for all kinds of workouts, from HIIT to lower-intensity strength training sessions. And right now, you can grab this pair for a discount. They come in a range of weights, from one to eight pounds.

Up your at-home workouts with this set from TRX. It includes a TRX Elite System Suspension Trainer and resistance bands and has an impressive average 4.9-star rating on the Best Buy site.

Shopping for a gift for the fitness lover in your life? Right now, you can save on Fitbit's Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker, which can be used to track sleep and activity and boasts up to 10 days of battery life.

Fitness buffs know that recovery is just as important as the workout itself. And this massage gun will help you relieve stiffness and soreness in muscles after a tough training session.

New to yoga? Using a yoga block can help you deepen your stretches and ensure proper alignment, so you'll get the most out of your practice.

Black Friday at-home gym equipment deals

This folding exercise bike has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 19,600 reviews. It has adjustable resistance, heart rate sensors and an LCD screen that displays your distance, calories burned, time and more. You can fold it up after you finish your workout for easier storage.

Stationary bikes can typically cost you more than $500, but this option comes with all the features you'd want from an exercise bike at a more affordable price point. The bike has a flywheel, so it's similar to the kind that you would ride in a cycling class at the gym.

SoulCycle's at-home bike is a popular option and you can score $600 off the model for Black Friday. For an additional $40, you can purchase a 12-month Equinox+ membership, which will allow you to stream unlimited classes from Equinox, SoulCycle and more.

Reviewers say that this bike stacks up to other popular, more expensive options. Perfect for people of all fitness levels, it has padded handlebars, adjustable resistance and a spot for a tablet so you can follow along with videos or watch Netflix as you ride.

If you'd prefer a recumbent-style bike, you can grab this top-rated option for $100 off. You can connect it to an app on your phone to track your progress and set goals.

This two-in-one treadmill can be used as both a regular treadmill and an under-desk option to help you stay active during the workday. It has a quiet motor and a shock-absorbing running belt.

Designed with performance and comfort in mind, this folding treadmill features a large tread surface and an intuitive LCD display.

While this elliptical normally costs nearly $1,000, right now you can get it for a $500 discount. You can customize your workout by adjusting the resistance and stride.

Score $500 off Hydrow's high-tech rowing machine, which features adjustable resistance and a computer-controlled electromagnetic drag mechanism that makes it feel like you're actually rowing on water.

