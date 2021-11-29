Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's never too early to start thinking about your resolutions for the new year. And if you're hoping to kickstart your health journey in the upcoming months, you can find plenty of Cyber Monday 2021 deals on the gear and equipment that will help you upgrade your fitness routine.

Whether you're shopping for recovery tools or gift-worthy activity trackers, we found deals that will appeal to every type of fitness enthusiast. And if you have any big-ticket items on your wish list like an exercise bike, treadmill or elliptical, it's a great time to grab those.

From SoulCycle to Fitbit, here are some of the best deals on top-rated fitness equipment to shop this Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday fitness accessories deals

What better fitness accessory than an Apple watch? Not only can you track your daily activities, but it also helps you keep record of your health with high and low heart rate notifications. To top it all off, there's even a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings for when you go on hikes.

No matter where you're at in your fitness journey, jumping rope is perfect for every level. This one by GoxRunx can be used indoors and outdoors, and is also tangle-free. Grab it on Amazon now for over 50 percent off.

This yoga mat has over 52,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and is on sale now for $30 off its original price. Made using high density non-slip foam material, the mat is 1/2'' thick to make sure your back, hips, knees, and elbows stay comfortable throughout your workout.

Bala is hosting a sitewide Cyber Monday sale, so you can save 20 percent on its popular bangles. The chic weights can be worn on either your ankles or wrists to up to the intensity of your workouts.

Dumbbells are one of the most versatile fitness tools out there. You can use them for all kinds of workouts, from HIIT to lower-intensity strength training sessions. And right now you can grab this pair for a discount. They come in a range of weights, from 1 to 8 pounds.

Up your at-home workouts with this set from TRX. It includes a TRX Elite System Suspension Trainer and resistance bands and has an impressive average 4.9-star rating on Best Buy.

Shopping for a gift for the fitness lover in your life? Right now, you can save on Fitbit's Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker, which can be used to track sleep and activity and boasts up to 10 days of battery life.

Fitness buffs know that recovery is just as important as the workout itself. And this massage gun will help you relieve stiffness and soreness in muscles after a tough training session.

New to yoga? Using a yoga block can help you deepen your stretches and ensure proper alignment, so you'll get the most out of your practice.

Cyber Monday at-home gym equipment deals

You don't have to be a professional weightlifter to take advantage of this pulley system from Mikolo Fitness. Tone up by adding on some weights (it can hold up to 280 pounds) and change the connection between cables to use both the pull down or lift up exercise modes.

This folding exercise bike has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 19,600 verified shoppers. It has adjustable resistance, heart rate sensors and an LCD screen that displays your distance, calories burned, time and more. Plus, you can fold it up after you finish your workout for easier storage.

Stationary bikes can typically cost you more than $500, but this affordable option comes with all the features you'd want from an exercise bike at a more affordable price point. The bike has a flywheel, so it's similar to the kind that you would ride in a cycling class at the gym.

SoulCycle's at-home bike is a popular option and you can score $600 off the model for Cyber Monday. For an additional $40, you can purchase a 12-month Equinox+ membership, which will allow you to stream unlimited classes from Equinox, SoulCycle and more.

Reviewers say that this bike stacks up to other popular, more expensive options. Perfect for people of all fitness levels, it has padded handlebars, adjustable resistance and a spot for a tablet so you can follow along with videos or watch Netflix as you ride.

If you'd prefer a recumbent-style bike, you can grab this top-rated option for $100 off. You can connect it to an app on your phone to track your progress and set goals.

This two-in-one treadmill can be used as both a regular treadmill and an under-desk option to help you stay active during the workday. It has a quiet motor and a shock-absorbing running belt.

Designed with performance and comfort in mind, this folding treadmill features a large tread surface and an intuitive LCD display.

While this elliptical normally costs nearly $1,000, right now you can get it for a $500 discount. You can customize your workout by adjusting the resistance and stride.

Score $500 off Hydrow's high-tech rowing machine, which features adjustable resistance and a computer-controlled electromagnetic drag mechanism that makes it feel like you're actually rowing on water.

