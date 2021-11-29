Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Considering that you spend about one-third of your life in bed, buying a quality mattress is a worthwhile investment.

Though if you're in the market for a new one, you might not actually have to spend quite as much as you once thought. We found the best deals for Cyber Monday, so you can score major savings on top-rated and bestselling mattresses.

Popular mattress-in-box brands like Casper, Tuft & Needle and Allswell are all having sitewide sales, while retailers like Macy's, Amazon, Wayfair and Overstock are offering big discounts on sleep essentials on this shopping holiday.

From memory foam to innerspring, we found 15 deals on mattresses that are still available. Take advantage of these Cyber Monday deals before they're gone!

Cyber Monday mattress deals 2021

Macy's is offering big discounts on mattresses, so you can score $600 off this memory foam option. It has cooling gel memory foam and a euro top.

Calling all sweaty sleepers: This mattress is topped with a 3-inch layer of SureCool gel-infused memory foam, which captures and redistributes heat to help you stay cool at night. It also features a ventilated design to allow for more airflow and breathability.

This hybrid mattress is made with both soft, comfortable foam and supportive innerspring coils. Get it now while it's 43 percent off at JCPenney.

Get a 20 percent discount on Casper's most popular mattress. It features three areas of targeted support, including a softer foam material around your shoulders and firmer foam on your lower half to help keep your spine aligned.

Helix is offering up to $200 off its mattresses for Black Friday, so you can save on the bestselling Midnight mattress. The brand says it's a great choice for side sleepers or those who toss and turn at night.

This mattress is made with three layers of foam to regulate your temperature and provide support and pressure relief. The company offers a 100-night risk-free trial, so if you decide it's not a good fit within the first few months, you can get a full refund.

During Cocoon by Sealy's Black Friday Sale, you can save 35 percent on the brand's cooling Chill mattresses. Along with your purchase, you'll get a free sheet and pillow set.

You would normally have to drop quite a hefty sum if you wanted to add this mattress from Sealy to your room ($1,269 to be exact). But during Macy's Black Friday sale, it's discounted by a whopping 68 percent, bringing the price down to just under $400. It's the perfect pick for anyone looking for something that provides a good amount of support but still feels soft and plush.

If you enjoy a firmer mattress, this is the right pick for you. It promises to help lessen back pain if you're a stomach sleeper, too. Score this innerspring mattress for 20 percent off while supplies last!

Tuft & Needle is offering up to 30 percent off mattresses, bedding and more during its sitewide Black Friday sale. Its popular Mint mattress is designed with two sleepers in mind: It has reinforced support edges that make it easy to get out of bed without waking your partner up.

Purple's original mattress is made with 2 inches of breathable GelFlex Grid material, which instantly adapts to your body to cradle your pressure points and provide all-over support.

Get 28 percent off this firm innerspring mattress from Wayfair. While it's a good choice for anyone, the brand says it makes a great transition bed for kids (the six-inch height is perfect for trundle beds and bunk beds).

Use the code SAVEBIG to get $125 off the Avocado Green Mattress. It's made with natural and organic materials like organic latex, wool and cotton.

This mattress is made with multiple layers of comfortable and supportive foam. The medium-firm option is perfect for all kinds of sleepers, whether you prefer to rest on your side or on your back.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has a breathable, cooling cover that wicks heat away from your body as you sleep so it's a great pick for hot sleepers. Even better, it comes with $399 worth of accessories including a cooling pillow, sheets and a mattress protector.

For more of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!