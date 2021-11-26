Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ready to add a Dutch oven to your pots and pans collection? From sauces and soups to braises and even bread, the cookware essential is a must-have in the kitchen. But whether you're a seasoned cook or a chef in the making, it's common knowledge that finding a quality Dutch oven that is also affordable is no easy feat.

But this Black Friday, retailers are pulling out all the stops with incredible deals on Dutch ovens of all different styles, sizes and makes. So, as our gift to you, we scoured the internet to find the best sales and budget-friendly options — so you don't have to. Read on to see our favorite top-rated finds that you can take from the stovetop to the oven and straight to the table — all for under $100!

Dutch ovens under $100

If you don't know where to start when choosing a Dutch oven, the Food Network has got you covered. Its 5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven is all you need for making a one-pot meal with ease. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees and has a special-made lid for trapping moisture.

With a 4.8 out of 5-star overall rating decided by over 27,000 reviewers, there's a reason why this Lodge Dutch oven is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. It features "unparalleled heat retention," stainless-steel knobs for safe control, and the best part, it can be yours for less than $80.

For when you just want to cuddle up with a hot and hearty bowl of soup, this Staub cocotte is all you need to whip up a one-person portion of your favorite meals. In addition to its enamel exterior coating and cast-iron make (so it's a sturdy one), it's also designed so that you don't have to pre-season it! And did we mention it's on sale for under $100?

Sure, we love cookware that can go from the stovetop to the oven, but what about the grill? This Dutch oven by Our Table is BBQ grill safe below 500 degrees and features an easy-to-clean enameled interior. Right now you can add it to your cart for 50% off!

We don't think you'll find a better Dutch oven — or deal — than this one from Martha Stewart. Macy's just dropped a special Black Friday discount on the 6-quart cast-iron pot, bringing the price tag down from $199.99 to just $69.99.

Yes, you're reading that price correctly. JCPenney just took $100 off this Cuisinart Dutch oven for Black Friday, and we have questions. How many should we get and in which of the four available colors?

Rachael Ray, celebrity chef and queen of EVOO, knows her way around a kitchen — so you can trust that her Dutch oven is a reliable option to go with this Black Friday. This one comes in a stylish teal green and even has a cast-iron lid that doubles as a griddle.

Give your holiday guests something to talk about around the dinner table with this square-shaped Dutch oven. It's nonstick, PFOA- and PTFE-free and oven safe up to 500 degrees.

It's called "Best Choice" for a reason. This 6-quart pot is a one-stop shop for all your roasting, baking, frying (and more!) needs. It's nonstick, has a tight moisture-locking lid seal and even boasts a glossy enamel finish to make your holiday tablescape look pristine.

Single-serve meals might become your new lunch, dinner and dessert go-tos after adding this mini cocotte to your cookware arsenal. If the sturdy stoneware design, scratch-resistant exterior or the fact that it's dishwasher-safe aren't enough to convince you to buy (we doubt it), the $20 price tag might.

This 6-quart Dutch oven by Amazon Basics is all you need to prepare a full meal for up to six people. The cast-iron piece has over 21,000 5-star ratings, all 12 colors are still available — and it's less than $50.

Stocking up on new cookware just got a little easier, thanks to Wayfair's special Black Friday Deal on this Crock-Pot Dutch oven. The artisan pot features a self-basting lid, even heat distribution capabilities and is currently 19% off.

Great Jones is well known for The Dutchess, its popular (and pretty stylish) 6.75-quart cast-iron Dutch oven. But if you're looking for something more affordable, the brand also offers a mini version that is great for making personal meals. It's sized perfectly to nest in The Dutchess and fit on one burner.

For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!