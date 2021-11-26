These huge Amazon Black Friday deals won't last — 19 to shop now

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Black Friday deals have been rolling out since as early as October this year — and show no signs of stopping. Now that one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year has finally arrived, today you can expect to see some of the best deals yet.

Amazon's 2021 Black Friday event is one you won't want to miss out on. The retailer actually kicked off the deals yesterday to allow for a full 48 hours' worth of deals, but if you missed some of the sales, don't worry — thousands more are rolling out today. From markdowns on kitchen must-haves to Black Friday deals on tech, home essentials, toys and more, you can save on something for nearly everyone on your gift list this year (including yourself).

If you don't want to sort through thousands of products to find the best Amazon Black Friday deals this year, we made it easy and did all of the digging for you. Lifestyle expert Jasmine Snow stopped by TODAY to break down six of our finds that are worth adding to your cart right now. All you have to do is scroll and enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers while you shop.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2021

Air fryers are the newest kitchen staple — you can cook just about anything from pizza to vegetables in this countertop appliance. Ninja's Air Fryer XL can hold up to 5.5 quarts and features five different programs for cooking: bake, air fry, air roast, reheat and dehydrate. The basket and crisper plate inside are both nonstick and dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze, too.

Fresh herbs can make all the difference in a home-cooked meal. Even if you live in an area where it is too cold to garden outdoors during this time of year, you can curate your own mini garden with up to six kinds of herbs right on your kitchen counter with this innovative pick. No need to worry if you don't have a green thumb — the AeroGarden reminds you to water and feed your plants and even automatically turns on the LED lights to help them grow.

If there's a day where you don't have to think about vacuuming, you can probably consider it a good day. According to the brand, Shark's Robot Vacuum can operate for two hours straight on a full charge, which a recent reviewer noted helps free up time in their day while they do other things. You can schedule when it starts and stops cleaning all from your phone. Just connect it to the app, or you can control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Whether you need to take calls or want to listen to your favorite podcast before you doze off to sleep, a good pair of headphones can make all the difference in your routine. These bestselling earbuds have more than 9,000 five-star ratings from verified shoppers and are finally on sale for nearly 30% off. They're both noise-canceling and noise-rejecting, so you can hear better on your end, and when using the microphone, they can hear you on the other end, too.

You don't have to go to your local coffee shop in order to get a latte anymore. This espresso machine from Breville can whip up espresso shots or cups of coffee in a matter of minutes and uses Nespresso capsules that you can purchase at the grocery store to do it. It's an investment that can pay off for years to come, saving you from dropping $5 each time you go to the drive-thru.

Little ones can be hard to entertain, but giving them a fun e-book can keep them occupied. This specially designed Kindle is made just for reading — no games, apps or videos to distract them along the way. It includes one year of Amazon Kids+ (which includes the entire Harry Potter series), a cover for the Kindle and a two-year guarantee.

More Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals

Fleece and sherpa are the cozy fabrics we all want to bundle up in during the colder months. If you don't have enough fuzzy options in your own closet, this is a shopper-approved option that comes in over a dozen designs.

We tried this viral popcorn popper last year and still think it would make a great gift for the movie lover in your life. It's an easy way to make movie theater–style popcorn right in your own kitchen and make movie nights at home even more special.

If you want to sleep better in the new year, it seems fitting to shop for a new mattress. Casper's top-rated mattresses are on sale right now for 10% off, which means you can snag a queen size mattress for less than $500 right now.

Coffee makers can take up a lot of space on kitchen counters, but the Keurig K-Supreme is a sleek option for any space. We appreciate that it only takes the push of a button to make a hot cup of coffee Plus, it can do it all without messy grinds, expensive filters and without brewing more than you need at a time.

The makers of the Instant Pot stepped into the air fryer domain just over two years ago. Their air fryer is a 6-in-1 multitasker and can air fry, broil, roast, bake and more, thanks to the presets. It's the second bestselling air fryer on Amazon right now and has more than 9,600 verified five-star reviews from shoppers.

Select color variations of this sauteuse oven are on sale for 40% off right now during Amazon's Black Friday sale. You can find colors like Caribbean, Flame, Artichaut, Licorice and Marseille for just $180 thanks to the $120 markdown.

We asked the experts — a burr grinder beats a blade grinder out every time, since it will produce more even grounds. This model from Chefman is on sale for just $80 right now and operates on 31 different settings, so you can make coarse or fine grounds for coffee, espresso and every kind of caffeinated beverage in between.

We tried this electric toothbrush last year and haven't picked up a manual brush since. While electric toothbrushes can be a bit pricey, this model from Colgate is on sale for just $45 right now — one of the lowest prices we've seen yet.

This highly rated household essential is on sale for $56 right now during Amazon's Black Friday sale. The titanium-infused plate and 300 steam holes make it so you can step into all of your holiday functions wrinkle free.

Who says you have to hit the gym to get active? This exercise bike is an affordable option that you can use to create your own home gym without breaking the bank. Thanks to an 8% discount, you can add it to your cart for less than $160.

If you're always losing your keys, investing in a smart lock can save you a headache in the long run. When you use the August Home app, you can unlock and lock your front door right from your phone, regardless of where you are.

You can also keep an eye on your front door from your phone with a Ring doorbell, too. It records in 1080p resolution and sends real-time notifications to your phone, so you can see visitors, packages and more at your doorstep.

Shoppers (and even members of our own team) are fans of Pura D'Or hair care for its thickening capabilities. More than 3,000 verified shoppers have given this set a five-star rating and it is currently the third bestselling hair regrowth conditioner on Amazon right now. While we haven't tried this specific set, we've tried other apple cider vinegar hair products and loved the results.

