People and TODAY tried over 300 beauty products — these 6 were standouts

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For seven years, TODAY and People's very own have teamed up to try hundreds of beauty products in search of the cream of the crop. Now, the wait is over: The winners of the People and TODAY Beauty Awards are finally here!

This year, 40 staffers tried over 300 face, body, hair and makeup products in search of the best-of-the-best. Now, TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin and People Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal are sharing the products that took home ribbons in the face and body categories with Hoda & Jenna — just in time for the colder weather.

These picks prove that you don't need to splurge on skin care and body care to get the results that you want; we found them all at stores like Target and Walmart for $25 or less. Whether you need to quench your dry skin or show some love to your complexion, we've got a pick that won't disappoint. Keep scrolling for the People and TODAY Beauty Award winners in the face and body category, and tune in Thursday for the winners of hair and makeup.

People and TODAY Beauty Awards 2021

Staffers loved that this exfoliator smells like "freshly-squeezed orange juice." It's a bright scrub that contains three different forms of vitamin C and other skin-loving ingredients, such as lactic acid, that help to slough off dull skin and brighten your complexion.

Hyaluronic acid has been a buzzword in skin care lately, and for good reason. The hydrating ingredient locks in moisture and helps to make skin appear plumper. After using the biodegradable capsules, one staffer said her face looked "less bed-wrinkled" in the morning.

The dry winter air can leave our skin feeling like it needs a tall glass of water — and one staffer said that's exactly what this moisturizer is. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides and peptides work together in this formula to deliver hydration that you can apply daily.

This serum has been dubbed an "eye lift in a bottle." Combined, the hyaluronic acid and caffeine reduce puffiness and, after two weeks, the under eye area appears firmer and brighter. Plus, the roller applicator makes the process feel a little more luxurious than if you were to apply it with your fingers.

Lotion that takes forever to dry can get in the way of you getting dressed in the morning or slipping into pajamas at night. This fast-absorbing lotion not only leaves your body feeling noticeably softer, but one staffer said it actually made her legs look firmer.

Bio-Oil isn't new to the beauty scene, but this updated take on a classic product won our approval this year. The "natural" oil is free from fragrance, preservatives, parabens and phalates, according to the brand, making it safe for all skin types, so users can enjoy its softening effects.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!