6 ways to solve chapped lips, cracked feet and other common fall beauty issues

Fall has finally arrived, and while that means it is time to pull out our cozy sweaters, it is also time to give our skin some extra love. With temperatures dropping and a decrease in humidity, our skin is often left begging for hydration.

Dry skin can be both uncomfortable and painful, but luckily there are products out there that can moisturize, soothe and repair your skin. This fall you can say goodbye to chapped lips, cracked heels, dry cuticles and more with helpful hydrating products.

To help you combat dry skin this fall and winter, Dr. Angela Lamb stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her favorite skin care products. Read on to shop these dermatologist-approved magic night creams, hair masks, cuticle oil and more.

Dry hair

When it comes to dry hair, Lamb recommends washing your hair less frequently and increasing moisture. This deep conditioning hair mask is great for dry, damaged and chemically treated hair. With a unique blend of transformative nutrients, natural oils, algae and biotin, this mask works to replenish hair for a shiny, healthy look.

Dry face

If you are wondering how to keep your face looking dewy and moist, this night cream is a great option. This "magic" cream has all of the supercharged ingredients you need for a youthful-looking glow, says Lamb. The formula includes plant derived stem cells, vitamin E, retinol and more to transform your skin overnight.

Cracked lips

In the fall and winter seasons our lips are especially vulnerable to getting dried out. Luckily, Vaseline can come to the rescue and offer some much-needed moisture. Made of petroleum jelly with no fragrance or added pigment, you won't have to worry about allergies or irritating sensitive skin.

Dry cuticles

This Mavala cuticle oil is Lamb's go to for dry cuticles. The oil, which is made with sunflower, sweet almond and olive oil, is both nourishing and softening. Especially as the temperature drops and our hands become dry, it is great for preventing split cuticles, which can often be painful.

Cracked feet

As nights become colder, you may notice areas like your heels becoming cracked and dry. One of Lamb's favorite products is this soft feet butter, which contains essential oils and zinc oxide to repair and moisturize your feet. Lamb suggests applying this product after a bath or shower.

Rashes and dry skin

If you are looking for head-to-toe moisture, this fast-absorbing cream is a full body solution to dryness. The whipped texture is smooth and provides instant relief and long-lasting hydration. The formula is safe to use on sensitive skin and works well for distressed skin and eczema.

