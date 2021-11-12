This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're on the hunt for holiday gifts or just looking to stock up on your favorite beauty essentials, you'll want to make sure Sephora is one of the stops on any (virtual) shopping trip this holiday season. The retailer has you covered for all things beauty, from award-winning makeup to TikTok-famous skin care products to bestselling hair tools — and now is a particularly good time to shop because, like other retailers, Sephora is offering discounts on many of its products leading up to the holidays. Keep reading for what we know so far about Sephora's 2021 Black Friday sale, plus a list of early deals to shop right now during the Holiday Savings Event. (And be sure to check back here for updates throughout November!)

When is Sephora's Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday isn't until the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year that's Friday, Nov. 26. Sephora is keeping details about any Black Friday promotions under wraps, but we'll be sure to update this guide as soon as we have more information. The good news, though, is Sephora's Holiday Savings Event launched this week, which means you can take advantage of tons of amazing deals right now.

What is Sephora's Holiday Savings Event?

Sephora's Holiday Savings Event happens twice a year (once in the spring and once in the fall). During the fall event — which is happening right now through Nov. 15 — customers can enter the promo code YAYHOLIDAY at checkout to access one of three discounts, depending on their membership level in the brand's Beauty Insider program:

Rogue members receive 20% off on eligible purchases.

VIB members receive 15% off on eligible purchases.

Insiders receive 10% off on eligible purchases.

Rogue and VIB members had early access to the event, but as of Nov. 11 the sale is now open to all members.If you're not a member, you can sign up to become a Sephora Beauty Insider for free.

More good news for your wallet: The retailer is also offering 30% off on products from its Sephora Collection brand. The Sephora Collection discount is applied at checkout — no promo code needed.

Members can also score free shipping on all orders using the promo code FREESHIP. The sale ends Nov. 15 and products are already starting to sell out, so you definitely won't want to wait.

Here are some of the deals from Sephora's Holiday Savings Event that we're most excited to shop.

Sephora Holiday Savings Event makeup deals

Sephora's liquid lipsticks are infused with avocado oil and have a matte finish. They're usually $15 each, but right now fans can get their hands on six shades for just $21.

Need a blush upgrade? This water-resistant option from Selena Gomez's vegan and cruelty-free makeup line comes in five colors — and is on sale for under $20.

Take this as a sign that it's finally time to replace that makeup sponge you've been using for way too long. This tube of three would also make a great stocking stuffer.

This popular long-lasting eyeliner has racked up more than 7,000 five-star reviews, and right now you can get it for under $20. Choose from six colors including jet black, espresso and deep blue.

If you depleted your favorite shades from your eyeshadow palette long ago, now's a great time for a brand-new set. The taupe hues in this one are perfect for fall and winter.

All of your many bottles, tubes, brushes and palettes will have a home in this 16-cube organizer — and the transparent acrylic material will make them easy to find.

Upgrade your lipstick collection with this bestseller from Charlotte Tilbury. The cult-favorite Pillow Talk shade comes in two hues: nude pink and warm berry pink.

This soft matte foundation — which comes in 50 different shades — was part of the original lineup in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand and remains a top seller with more than 9,000 five-star reviews. Snag a bottle (or two) of your go-to shade while it's 10 percent off.

If you've been using the same basic brush to apply all of your makeup, it may be time for an upgrade. This professional-quality set includes brushes designed for applying specific kinds of makeup like blush and concealer, plus a hangable organizer for easy storage.

Sephora Holiday Savings Event skin care deals

Constantly running out of makeup remover? Now's your chance to stock up on a few packs of these wipes while they're under $6. Choose from active ingredients like watermelon, aloe vera and grapefruit.

Treat yourself to six new face masks or break up this set for some fun holiday gifts that won't break the bank. The masks are formulated to target skin concerns with ingredients like lychee, watermelon and grapefruit.

If you want to get serious about your skin care regimen, you can't go wrong with some products from Kiehl's — a well-respected brand that has been in the skin care game since 1851. Sephora's Holiday Savings Event is a great opportunity to save on Kiehl's products — including this clay mask that's available for under $35.

Sephora Holiday Savings Event hair care deals

The hair care brand Briogeo has an impressive lineup of products that are designed to work for all hair types, including straight, wavy, curly and coily. Use this mask once a week to strengthen damaged hair and prevent future damage, according to the brand.

If you spend any time watching beauty videos on TikTok, you're probably familiar with Olaplex. The cult-favorite hair care brand's products are designed to repair damaged locks. This value set includes some of the brand's most popular products: the Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner (both small sizes), Hair Perfector mask and Bonding oil.

Drybar's popular blow dryer-brush hybrid is usually $150 on its own, but Sephora offers this value set that also includes a bunch of hair care products to use before and after for the perfect at-home blowout: shampoo, conditioner, detangler, heat protectant spray and dry shampoo. And, right now, you can save an extra $15.

