After Thanksgiving, searching for epic deals seems like the perfect reward. Though, let's be real, it's been a treat that Black Friday deals started earlier this year. From toys to sherpa clothing and even iconic beauty products, now's the perfect time to stock up on essentials and treat yourself before the holidays really kick into high gear.

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift or the coziest comforter for your new mattress, you can surely find many juicy finds this Black Friday — including many for under $25! We've compiled must-have items from Nordstrom, Target, Amazon and more, so you can spend less time hunting tirelessly for deals and spend more time recouping from your turkey day food coma.

Click on the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to see some of our favorite deals.

Black Friday fashion deals under $25

Cable knitwear is one of those winter staples that was made to stand the test of time. If you feel like your closet is lacking in the sweater department, Gap's got you covered with their top-rated crew neck that's over 60% off.

These bestselling undies from Spanx will hold your tummy in whenever you need extra support. The smooth material and stretchy fabric will feel super comfortable while molding perfectly to your body.

Add this classic denim style to your wardrobe that can be matched with many pieces. These jeans from Old Navy sit high on the waist and feature a form-fitting, straight-leg silhouette. This pair can be styled with sweaters, blazers, sleeveless tops and other go-to pieces for the holidays and beyond.

Cuddle up in bed with this waffle-knit pajama shirt from Polo Ralph Lauren, now available for 44% off. With over 770 five-star ratings from enthusiastic Macy's shoppers, this design is crafted from soft cotton for the ultimate luxury feel during bedtime. Plus, it comes in different colors to pair with your favorite pants or shorts.

Add a dose of elegance to your everyday looks with a stunning ring from BaubleBar's Black Friday sale. They're available in five different colors so you can mix, match and stack your favorites.

Complete your winter wardrobe with a classic mock-neck turtleneck. If you're running out of ideas in the morning and can't decide what to wear, this long-sleeve pullover sweater (now 50% off!) can make the simplest outfit look posh.

Enjoy the outdoors with these trendy yet functional men's duck boots featuring a lace-up closure and polar fleece lining to keep you warm during cold days around town. Currently on sale for a staggering 73% off, this design can be matched with most winter looks and adds an edgy vibe with the rubber sole.

Add some joy and sparkle to your outfit with these trendy earrings. The two-tone metallic add a sense of modernity to your looks. P.S. This is a no-brainer to add to your gift list since they're 50% off.

Carry all your essentials in this comfortable, on-trend crossbody bag that comes in red and black. The bag features a sporty strap that is adjustable with a clip-on zip pouch to store your coins or receipts.

Keep your feet comfortable all day long in these casual boots with water-resistant properties. According to one reviewer, "they're very comfy and cushy," plus the faux fur lining also provides insulation when it gets super chilly.

Slip into comfort during winter in these plush fur slippers that are currently 33% off. The cozy flats come in six different colors to pair with your favorite lounge sets and pajamas.

For those breezy days, wrap this fluffy and soft sherpa scarf around your neck. You can loop it around or add it as an extra layer for extra warmth. Available for 60% off, this is also a great gift for the woman who's always cold.

Another stellar find for colder days ahead, this soft and snuggly sweater jacket is currently 74% off. It comes in a white and coffee hue to match your go-to coffee shop order. Pair it with your favorite leather pants or denim for a complete city-chic look.

Black Friday beauty deals under $25

Maintain your hair frizz-free with this product that moisturizes and revitalizes hair. Spray it on wet hair before styling it and let the keratin ingredient correct the damage.

Add extra volume to your lashes with this shopper-loved mascara from Urban Decay. Ingredients like marine collagen and honey extract will help protect and nourish your eyelashes. With just a few sweeps, you can lift up your lashes naturally.

Protect your skin from the sun with this sunscreen from Supergoop! featuring a unique oil-free formula that glides onto skin. This one offers SPF 40 and can be used as a primer under your foundation. Score it for 20% off by using the code CYBER2021 at checkout.

This full-coverage foundation offers a matte finish that lasts for up to 24 hours. The long-wearing formula has vegan ingredients and is ideal for people with dry skin.

Hydrate your face with this moisturizing cream containing squalane. Kiehl's lightweight formula is great for very dry and combination skin. Use it during those chilly days to add ultra hydration to your skin.

Smooth your calluses with this popular exfoliation treatment from Baby Foot. These socks contain a blend of plant extracts and exfoliants to smooth and soften rough feet. Plus, now's the perfect time to give them a spin since they're 40% off at Dermstore when you use promo code BLACK.

Make your lips extra kissable with this plumping lip gloss from Fenty Beauty. Its tingling sensation stems from a blend of ingredients like ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract, resulting in an undeniably thick pout.

This brush collection has everything you need — a powder brush, a shadow brush, an angle brush and more. Keep these in your bag for a last-minute retouch or gift it to that woman that can't get enough of beauty products.

This iconic product from Marc Jacobs Beauty not only offers full coverage for your dark circles, but it'll also brighten up your skin in a snap thanks to its caffeine-infused formula. Score it now for almost 50% off!

Give yourself a floral essence with this perfume from Viktor & Rolf. The travel-size bottle can be easily stored inside your purse or jacket for a quick spray whenever you need a sweet aroma.

Black Friday toy deals under $25

This 2021 Toy of the Year Award-winning Lego set will easily pique your little stormtrooper's imagination as they recreate scenes from the acclaimed streaming show. Score it now for 20% off just in time for the holidays!

Make their Picasso dreams come true with this perfect gift for boys and girls. They'll love taking various glue tubes and sprinkles and creating works of art.

L.O.L. Surprise! remains a consistent bestseller this holiday season, including this hip-hop-inspired doll currently 50% off at Target. The 2021 Toy of the Year Award finalist also comes with two fashion looks, a full-size record and lyric sheets to sing along.

Perfect for the mini movie connoisseur in your life, Polly Pocket's popcorn-shaped play set will spark their imagination and creativity in a jiffy. It features 20 accessories including 3D glasses, tiny concession snacks that double as fashion accessories and coloring sheets.

Every kid will get groovy with this tie-dye set. Currently 60% off, the loaded kit comes with everything they'll need to create unique T-shirt and accessory designs, from glitter spray and 10 bottles of dye to a large plastic protective sheet to keep your floors clean.

Dinosaurs may have gone extinct long ago, but this realistic toy is practically the next best thing. This T-Rex is controlled with a prehistoric-themed remote control that moves with ferocious steps.

For the crafty child, this jewelry case comes with all the tools necessary to create cute friendship bracelets and anklets. It comes with a colorful assortment of beads to make over 100 accessories!

Let's be real, Play-Doh will never go out of style. Available at almost 50% right now, this loaded bundle offers a 10 three-ounce canisters of classic Play-Doh colors, 32 fun accessories and a convenient storage canister.

Black Friday home deals under $25

Make your brunch more aesthetically pleasing and yummy with this bestselling waffle maker from Dash. For just $10, you can make cooking more entertaining with this tiny appliance.

Relax in bed with this premium blanket, now 77% off at Macy's. This one is made with a super-soft material and perfectly fits a full or queen size bed. If you are looking to upgrade your winter home decor, this wintry blanket is a great choice.

For a quick bedroom makeover, add this Martha Stewarts Essentials comforter to your list. For less than $20 (AKA a whopping 83% off!), you can get a down alternative bedding upgrade that will last you for a long time. "This blanket got me through the horrific freeze in February in Texas," said one reviewer.

Feel the hotel vibes with this fluffy bath towel from Hotel Collection. If you're looking to upgrade your guest towels, these ones are of great quality and will add a minimalist touch to your bathroom.

For single homeowners or apartment dwellers, this mini stoneware cocotte from Le Creuset is the perfect kitchen essential for easy cooking.

Improve your sleep routine with this 12-pound weighted blanket that features an ultra-plush faux mink fabric. You get two looks in one blanket thanks to the reversible detail. Use the code ENJOY15 at checkout to save.

The right pillow can reduce insomnia and improve your quality of sleep. This bestselling pillow from Kohl's was designed specifically for side sleepers and provides pressure point relief so you could sleep soundly from hereon out.

Upgrade your lighting with these smart bulbs from Merkury Innovations, currently available for under $20 at Walmart. Not only can you control them with your smartphone, but you can also design unique lightscapes for different times and moods.

Make your place feel more serene with this aromatherapy diffuser that's currently 40% off at Nordstrom. Featuring an elegant glass cover, all you need to do to use it is add water and your favorite essential oil, then turn it on!

Make your home smell like fresh pine or warm flannel on a cozy winter day with these candles from Nautica. Worth $96, you can currently get this three-piece set for just $25.

Soothe pain on your knees with this pillow that's currently 25% off at Target. The pillow is made with a cooling gel memory foam for support and helps to align hips while relieving pressure on your knees.

Black Friday lifestyle and tech deals under $25

Stream your favorite apps for with Amazon's Fire TV Stick, now on sale for 50% off. Most users agree this is a fast remote and is a must-have device if you want to keep swapping from Netflix to HBO effortlessly.

Also half-off right now is the retailer's Echo Dot! Play your favorite tunes, order pizza in a snap or simply ask for random information while you're multitasking with some help from Alexa. The voice control feature will also let you control the room temperature, turn on the lights and create other routines to simplify your life.

Keep your beverage extra cold or hot with this stainless steel tumbler from Corkcicle. This portable canteen comes with a triple insulated design to keep your drinks refreshing.

Your mornings are about to get more refreshing with this iced coffee maker. This one brews coffee under four minutes over a full tumbler of ice. Ideal for busybodies that need their caffeine fix on the fly, you can get it now for 29% off.

Keep your phone connected and charged with this Smart Gear stand. The compact design fits in most travel bags and it quickly charges your smartphones when your cable is nowhere to be found.

Give your selfies the perfect glow with this ring light that features nine light colors, eight special effect modes and 12 levels of brightness.

Is a smart plug on their wish list? Then you'll definitely want to grab this one that's under $23 right now. It'll not only let you turn on and off your electronics from anywhere with your smartphone, you could also set your lights on a specific schedule based on your lifestyle.

Feel safe and secure with this security camera that alerts on your smartphone when motion is detected. You also can hear, see and speak on your smartphone with the Blink Mini's live view. Get it now while it's under $20!

