Grab under-$10 Cyber Monday deals from Baublebar, J.Crew and more before they're gone

While Black Friday has quickly come and gone, don't fret. There are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals to keep you occupied. With an overwhelming amount of deals circulating, not all of them may be in line with your budget for holiday spending this year. That doesn't mean you have to lower your expectations, though!

Whether you're looking for simple stocking stuffers or a small gift for your friend or neighbor, we've curated a list of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far — all for $10 or less. From a top-rated set of two dozen sheet masks at Amazon to bestselling J.Crew accessories, you might be surprised by just how good these deals are.

Best Cyber Monday deals under $10

Ulta's Cyber Monday sale is chock full of deals on your favorite beauty brands. This deal from NYX Professional Makeup lets you buy one, get one half off. So two of these lip glosses would cost $7.50 — instead of $10. They're listed as a "fan favorite" on the site and have over 4,000 five-star reviews.

BaubleBar's bestselling bracelets are on deal for just $10 right now! The chic accessory makes for a great gift or stocking stuffer.

You may already be aware of Adidas' huge Black Friday deals event, where you can score steep discounts on their bestselling athletic shoes — but the brand knows all about the socks that go with the footwear they're renowned for, too, customers say. And you can try this six-pack set of no-show socks for yourself now, for under $10. "Breathable," "comfortable," "very high quality" and most important, "they do not slip down in your shoe."

Whether you travel frequently or just need a better way to keep your jewelry organized, this find is one that might come in handy. It boasts several different compartments for your rings, earrings and necklaces. Plus, it comes in 15 different colors.

Protect your eyes from the constant screen time (probably while you're shopping!) — and save a whopping 80 percent off, to boot! Use the code CYBER to take an extra 10 percent off of your purchase at J.Crew.

These little critter slipper socks from Brookstone are just the absolute cutest, aren't they? And they're super cozy and lightweight too, without sacrificing quality (one highlight are the soft, leather soles). Plus, they're so affordable you can buy a pair for you and a loved one — or six, as one reviewer did. They're available in Beige Bear and Black Cat (aww!).

Pillows don't have to break the bank! You can score this alternative down pillow for 56 percent off right now, thanks to Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday deals.

Have gunk in your earbuds? One Shop TODAY editor found that this tool was able to clear it out with minimal effort. It's small enough to keep in your handbag or backpack, so you can keep your headphones in pristine condition, even when you're on the go.

Make every waffle a special one this holiday season: This super-adorable waffle maker is now half off, only at Macy's. It makes four 4-inch waffles and clean-up is easy, thanks to the PFOA-free coating.

One Shop TODAY writer loves this concealer for hiding everything from dark circles to dark spots. "When I put it on, I was pleased with its blendable formula. It has a thick consistency but feels lightweight, which I appreciate when I'm seeking a more natural look," she said.

You can already get these claw hair clips for almost 40 percent of -- but if you're a Prime Member, you score more than 50 percent off so that these stylish tools ring up at under $9. Each set includes four hair clips, which you can find in a range of different colors.

Need a little winter skin care pick-me-up? We found these top-rated sheet masks from Patchology for 30% off. According to the brand, it's suitable for normal, combination or oily skin.

This under-$10 is an exclusive for TODAY readers! You can snag this nourishing hair oil for less than $10 when you use the code TODAY40 at checkout. That same code will also grant you 40% off of your purchase sitewide through Monday, Nov. 28.

Dealing with thinning hair? According to the brand, this shampoo is made with 17 key active ingredients that help combat hair loss. Use the code TODAY40 to enjoy 40% off of your purchase sitewide through Monday, Nov. 28.

When it comes to family game night, you can't go wrong with the classics. This popular pick is on deal for just $6 right now.

Another kitchen upgrade worth taking advantage of? This 23-piece mixing set from Prepara. It's a bestseller and is currently on deal for 66% off.

Dealing with flyaways this winter? This stick is made with beeswax and nourishing oils, according to the brand, which help to tame frizz.

Wireless charging pads make a great stocking stuffer! This one is on deal for $9 and is a gift they're sure to use on a day-to-day basis.

If you're too lazy to clean your makeup brushes (we've all been there!) it might feel easier to pick up an entirely new set. This 16-piece set includes face and eye brushes, plus an eyebrow razor.

This top-rated face mask set is a great gift for the beauty lover in your life! Each sheet mask in the set is intended to treat a different skin care concern, the brand says.

Reviewers love this kabuki brush for its ability to blend out their foundation for a flawless finish. "I was surprised that this brush works so well," wrote one recent reviewer. "It blends excellent and is super soft. I'm buying another so I have a spare."

Dress up your vanity with this chic mirror. Thanks to a 70 percent markdown, you can save over $19 on the makeup essential.

Can you ever really have enough claw clips? This set of six includes a range of sizes and colors, so you can pull-off a number of different hair looks.

This mini bottle of Tarte's concealer is on deal for just $7 right now! Select shades are going fast, so don't wait too long to add it to your cart.

According to the brand, this cleanser removes impurities and hydrates skin, all at the same time. It's suitable for normal, dry, combination and oily skin.

You can save 80 percent on this sterling silver pendant right now, thanks to a major Black Friday deal at JCPenney. Reviewers love how it sparkles — and love the deal price even more.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.