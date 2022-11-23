The savings start now! 100 Black Friday deals from Amazon, Target and more

Black Friday is just two days away! If you want to shop the best discounts while doing your holiday shopping, we've got the scoop on some of the biggest sales you can shop this Black Friday, including deals under $25, major markdowns on the Xbox Series X, steep savings at Dyson and so much more.
Plus, Shop TODAY spoke to experts to see how you can score the best deals and get the most out of the holiday shopping event. If you want to skip straight to the deals, grab your credit card and click on the links below.
Black Friday deals 2022
Walmart Black Friday deals 2022
Walmart's Black Friday event, Deals for Days, will run all the way through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). During this time, you can expect new deals — on brands like Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple, LEGO, Dyson and more— and discounts to drop every Monday in November — Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the deals from 12 p.m. EDT - 7 p.m. EDT; all other shoppers will gain access to the deals starting at 7 p.m. EDT the day of the drop.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
PlayStation 5 Console God of War Ragnarok Bundle
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
ClimateRight by Cuddl Duds Foot Pocket Plush Throw
HP 14-Inch Touch Chromebook
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
Farberware Easy Clean 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon Black Friday deals 2022
Amazon just came off their massive fall Prime Day event and while we're eager to see what the holiday sales will look like, the retailer is already offering some "epic holiday deals" you can shop right now. Below you can find deep discounts on Apple, beauty and more.
Globe Electric 34207 Wi-Fi Smart 10 Watt Lightbulb
GoPro Hero11 Black
Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants
Beats Studio Buds
Apple TV 4K (2021)
CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron
Target Black Friday deals 2022
Target's Black Friday deals will run all the way through Thanksgiving week. Shoppers can expect to see weeklong deals on everything from Bluetooth headphones to toys and home essentials for up to 50% off.
GoPro Hero8
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV
Lenovo 14-Inch Chromebook Laptop
Becky Cameron Reversible Comforter and Sham Set
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022
Best Buy's Black Friday deals are here! Right now, you can score savings on the Apple iPad Mini, Sony wireless earbuds, flat screen TVs and more.
GoPro Hero9
JBL Tour Pro Plus True Wireless Headphones
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus 12.3-Inch Touch Screen
Apple Watch Series 4
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
Lowe's Black Friday deals 2022
Lowe's isn't just hosting Black Friday — it's hosting Black Friday Month! The deals are already live, so you can start saving on tools, appliances and more. Plus, the retailer is offering exclusive one-day only Cyber Steals to shop online throughout the month.
Bosch Cordless Impact Driver
Mondawe 3-Piece Rattan Patio Set with Cushions
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Samsung Jet Bot Robotic Vacuum
Home Depot Black Friday deals 2022
Home Depot is offering Black Friday all month long. From up to 45% off tools and accessories to up to 30% off select appliances and even free shipping on holiday decor purchased online, you'll have the opportunity to save all the way through Nov. 30.
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator
LG Electronics Large Capacity Stackable Electric Dryer
LG Electronics French Door Smart Refrigerator
Milwaukee Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit
Wayfair Black Friday deals 2022
Wayfair is always offering huge discounts to shoppers, and we have a feeling the retailer's Black Friday deals will be just as good. While Wayfair hasn't announced any official deals just yet, it's offering early Black Friday deals right now. Here are a few of our favorites:
Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug
Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser
Rebrilliant Culebra 6-Basket Overdoor Organizer
Ayesha Curry 4-Piece Bakeware Non-Stick Bakeware Set
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
North Valley Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Andover Mills Kempton Upholstered Sofa
Black Friday streaming deals 2022
Savings on streaming services are often hard to come by — until now! Here are a few of our favorites:
Peacock Black Friday deal Premium Subscription
Through Nov. 28, Peacock is offering a year-long Peacock Premium subscription for just $12 (99 cents per month) to new subscribers. To take advantage of this can’t-miss deal, head to PeacockTV.com, create an account and then use the promo code SAVEBIG at checkout. Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal.
Hulu Black Friday deal
Wondering if there are any Hulu Black Friday deals? You're in luck. Hulu's ad-supported plan is now just $1.99 per month for 12 months, which is 75% off the usual monthly price of this streaming service. You can also cancel anytime, so subscribers aren't locked into this service after purchasing. Keep in mind, this deal is a limited-time offer, so snag it before it's over on Nov. 28.
More Black Friday deals 2022
Dyson Black Friday deals 2022
Dyson is offering some exclusive discounts during its Owner Rewards sale — the only time of the year that the brand says it offers a discount on its hair tools. From Nov. 21 - Dec. 10, anyone who has previously purchased a Dyson product and registered it on Dyson.com will receive and redeem a promo code for 20% off any Dyson product. Note: It will only work on one product.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Corrale Straightener
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
QVC Black Friday deals 2022
Through Dec. 4, you can take advantage of savings on hundreds of items at QVC. From the Playstation 5 to the Nintendo Switch (plus, a gaming chair to go along with it) and Dyson vacuums, here are some of the standout deals we've seen so far.
PS5 Console Bundle
Nintendo Switch Bundle
Lifestyle Solutions Anderson Gaming Chair
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket
Koolaburra by Ugg Suede Bow Short Boots
Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday deals 2022
Dick's is hosting a flash sale — with savings up to 50% off — on hundreds of items across its site, including picks from Adidas, Nike and more.
Vrst Men's Classic Fleece Hoodie
Top Flite 2022 XL 13-Piece Complete Set
Adidas Originals Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
Michael's Black Friday deals 2022
Michael's is offering Black Friday deals right now, so you can take up to 70% off home wall frames, ornaments, baking supplies, Christmas ribbon, gallery frames, Cricut tools and materials and much, much more.
Ashland 7-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Home by Studio Décor White Studio 16-Inch x 24-Inch Frame
Macy's Black Friday deals 2022
Macy's official Black Friday deals dropped on Nov. 20! You can shop everything from winter coats to kitchen gadgets and furniture for up to 70% off.
CeCe Cotton Ruffled Cuff Sweater
Calvin Klein Hooded Packable Puffer Coat
Alfani Step 'N Flex Babbsy Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps
Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers
Bella 17-Piece Cookware Set
Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday deals 2022
Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday deals include shop discounts on everything from bedding to smart home products for up to 60% off.
Our Table 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
SpaRoom Raven Essential Oil Diffuser
Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush
Kohl's Black Friday deals 2022
Through Christmas Day, you can expect to see select items on sale and offers on toys, clothing from Nike, Under Armour and more. During this time, you can rack up some extra Kohl's cash, too. "All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a recent release.
Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum
Sonoma Goods For Life High-Waisted Straight-Leg Crop Jeans
Koolaburra by UGG Cropped Sherpa Jacket
Croft & Barrow Henley Sleep Set
Koolaburra by UGG Fuzz'n II Women's Faux-Fur Slipper Sandals
Baby Shark Sea Jam Microphone Toy
JCPenney Black Friday deals 2022
You can find everything from jewelry to mattresses and toys on sale for up to 75% off during JCPenney's Black Friday sale. The savings don't stop there, though — you can use the code JINGLE at checkout to snag an extra 25% off select items during the event. This year, JCPenney will open its doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25).
Worthington Renlee Over-the-Knee Boots
Arizona Crew Neck Colorblock Sweater
Sharper Image Toy Laser Tag Game
Dickies Mens Clog Slippers
Madewell Black Friday deals 2022
For Black Friday, Madewell is offering 40% off of your purchase. To take advantage of this discount, use the code OHJOY at checkout.
Madewell Melwood Square-Neck Sweater in Coziest Yarn
Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Mayfield Wash
Madewell Corduroy Holland Quilted Puffer Parka
Ulta Black Friday deals 2022
Ulta Beauty is celebrating Black Friday early by offering deals on top-rated favorites in hair, skincare and more. The deals drop weekly and will last through Nov. 19.
Juvia's Place The Nubian Earth Eyeshadow Palette
No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum
KVD Beauty Lock-It Foundation
Bumble and bumble Curl Butter Mask
Old Navy Black Friday deals 2022
Run, don't walk! Old Navy's massive Holiday's ON sale means you can take up 50% off select items right now. Here are some of the fashionable finds we have our eyes on.
Higher High-Waisted Cotton-Hemp Blend Flare Jeans
Heathered Cozy Shaker-Stitch Pullover Sweater
Flannel Poncho Scarf
Lululemon Black Friday deals 2022
While Lululemon hasn't announced any Black Friday deals just yet, you can always expect to find something good in the brand's We Made Too Much section. We found savings on leggings, tees and more.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch
Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Warm Down High-Rise Jogger
Alo Yoga Black Friday deals 2022
Alo Yoga's epic Black Friday deals will be available from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. You'll get 30% off sitewide, and up to 70% off sale items. To help you shop, we picked a few favorites that we think you should add to cart.
7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Leggings
Alosoft Finesse Long Sleeve Top
High-Waist Offline Straight Leg Sweatpant
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 this year. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.
Target and Old Navy kicked off their Black Friday sales events in October and Walmart kicked off its Black Friday Deals for Days event on Nov. 7. Based on the fall sales we've seen so far, we're expecting to see major discounts on tech, TVs, beauty favorites and more on Black Friday.
What stores are open on Black Friday 2022?
In recent years, some retailers have opted to shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day to give employees time off before Black Friday rolls around. This year, Target and Kohl's have confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving.
How can you make the most out of Black Friday?
With so many sales going on, you might feel overwhelmed. RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath told Shop TODAY in an interview that the best way to get ahead of the game is to have plan and snag your desired items as soon as it goes on sale. Which means now is a good time to hop on those early deals that are going on right now.
"If you're not thinking about Black Friday until you wake up on Black Friday, you may be too late when it comes to some deals," said McGrath.
How to actually save money and the average Black Friday discount
If you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com suggests to shop around because many retailers will have the same product at different prices.
"So many different stores will have so many sales competing that there's a good chance you can find a lower price on something that you want. Be sure to look at retailers you might not ordinarily shop at to see if they have better deals than your tried-and-true stores," Ramhold told Shop TODAY.
Both shopping experts agree that the average Black Friday discount varies. For very popular items, McGrath says you can expect a more modest discount that's up to 20% off. But with other items such as clothing and door-buster items, they say retailers will likely mark down between 40% and 70% off.
Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Ramhold says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.
"If you are eyeing a specific item, we recommend you buy it as soon as a retailer kicks off its 'official' Black Friday sale, as popular items tend to sell out fast on Black Friday," said McGrath.
In recent years, the shopping event has really turned into a major shopping weekend. And now, with so many early events this year, it's turned into a deal shopping season.