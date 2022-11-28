Cyber Monday's bestsellers: Shop TODAY readers are scoring these deals up to 91% off

The biggest holiday shopping week of the year is still going strong, with Cyber Monday closing out the weekend's sales marathon with some of the steepest deals we've seen on this year's top products.

If you're in need of some shopping inspiration before the sales end tonight, we're giving you a peek at the finds that made it into TODAY readers' carts. From deep discounts on top brands like Apple and Revlon to surprisingly useful tech accessories and more under-$25 Cyber Monday deals, here are the sale finds that everyone is shopping.

Bestselling Cyber Monday deals

Calling all beauty junkies! At 91% off, this hair dryer brush is practically an unheard of discount — and it's already a hot reader pick from TODAY's Cyber Monday Steals & Deals. It's perfect for achieving salon-quality blowouts at home in minutes, since it dries, straightens and adds volume to hair all at once. They're selling fast, so be sure to add one to your cart before they're gone.

It's not often that Allbirds go on sale, but you can score a pair of the brand's original Women's Wool Runners for under $100 right now. The brand says that they're thermoregulating, meaning they'll keep your feet warm but breathable on cold weather walks, thanks to their lightweight wool upper.

Allbirds has a rare deal for the guys, too. The bestselling Men's Wool Runner is our pick heading into winter and holiday travel season. Did we mention that these comfy and stylish shoes are also machine washable?

Right now, you can score a year of Peacock Premium for less than $1 per month with code SAVEBIG. In addition to our personal favorite streaming show, TODAY All Day, the platform has everything from classics like 'The Office' to buzzy new shows like 'Yellowstone.' This 80% discount ends in a few hours, so be sure to take advantage of it while you can.

We secured readers a TODAY-exclusive discount on this Shop TODAY favorite and dermatologist-recommended shampoo, which is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve hair growth. If you're facing thinning hair, now's your chance to score 40% off of this shampoo on purador.com with the code TODAY40.

While you're at it, you can also score 40% off the Gold Label duo, which includes both the anti-thinning shampoo and a moisturizing conditioner, with the code TODAY40. One Shop TODAY writer says that both she and her husband use and love this set.

Digital picture frames have been rising in popularity in recent years and make a really sweet gift, especially for parents and grandparents. Since they connect to Wi-Fi, you can stay connected with friends and families as pictures upload to the frame. Right now, this popular pick from Nixplay is 30% off.

In case you hadn't heard, the newest version of the Apple AirPods Pro is currently at its lowest price ever. If you're due for an upgrade or on the hunt for a can't-fail gift, today is your chance to snag a pair on sale before the holidays.

Even if you're not in the market for a whole new TV this Cyber Monday, you can still upgrade your viewing experience with this streaming stick at 50% off. With it, you can watch movies and TV shows in 4K resolution, as well as control your flat screen via Amazon Alexa.

The Shop TODAY team is obsessed with this AirPods cleaning pen, which helps you get all of the wax and debris out of every nook and cranny in your earbuds. One Shop TODAY editor tested it out and documented just how well it works (satisfyingly dramatic before and after pictures included). Commerce Analytics Manager Amanda Smith even purchased six(!) of these last month to gift as stocking stuffers this holiday season.

This jewelry organizer is one of our finds from Oprah's Favorite Things list on sale for Cyber Monday. It was already an affordable pick at less than $20, but now that it's 20% off you can score one for just $16. Not only is it particularly useful for the upcoming holiday travel season, but it also makes a great gift.

Speaking of great gifts, this portable charger is tiny but mighty. This cord-free power bank can refuel your phone up to one full charge, so it's really useful to keep in your purse or car on the go. Right now, you can snag select colors for less than $20.

The Nori Press is one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, and one Shop TODAY editor gets the hype. The compact device is a "must-have" for traveling and left her feeling impressed. You can also shop the Nori Press on deal for 30% off through Dec. 4 at the retailer's website.

If you haven't heard the Revlon One-Step gospel, this is your chance to see what all the hype is about. We found the newest version on sale for 31% off. And if your budget is a little tighter, the original version is also on sale this Cyber Monday, which one Shop TODAY writer is obsessed with.

One of the hottest Cyber Monday beauty deals is on this bestselling styling spray. The Shop TODAY team is always keeping an eye out for Color Wow deals, and 30% off site-wide right now means you can score this award-winning, frizz-fighting spray that'll transform your locks for less than $20.

Plus, we've scored TODAY readers an exclusive deal on the brand's bestselling Root Cover Up — 25% off plus a free pouch with code TODAY25. You're welcome!