Sales happen year-round — we're looking at you Amazon, Target and Walmart — but this time of year is when we cross our fingers and toes for markdowns on those retailers who only offer discount every one in a blue moon. Well, it looks like 2022 is closing on a surprising note, because we found a bunch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so rare, we just can't believe our luck.

From unheard of Nintendo bundles to discounts on Apple watches and beach vacations, we've scoured the web to find deals one can only wish for this time of year. Below, you'll find 50 of our top Cyber Monday picks that you can add to your cart right now — because Cyber Monday started early!

Rare Lululemon Cyber Monday deals

Yogis will love this mesh tee, designed for maximum breathability and comfort. It features a relaxed fit and subtly cute flip detailing in the front.

Lululemon's popular Align leggings aren't always budget-friendly, but the brand is giving shoppers a little gift this holiday season. Score the high-rise pants for almost $70 while you can — these won't be in stock for long.

Flared bottoms are back on trend — and Lululemon discounts will never go out of style. This super-high rise style is made with the same buttery-soft fabric the brand is known for, along with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking benefits.

Rare Spanx and Skims Cyber Monday deals

For a limited time, Spanx's no. 1 bestselling product (yes, the ones that sold out in just 24 hours) will be on deal for 20% off. The brand's faux leather leggings can be worn for any occasion — be it casual or dressy — and feature fabric designed to lift and contour, according to the brand.

To make sure everything looks and feels smooth under your holiday dress or work trousers, these "groundbreaking" shorts will give you the shaping you desire. They're designed with an ultra-thin, lightweight and huggable fabric.

You don't see a lot of sales on Skims apparel throughout the year, but this Black Friday, the popular brand is discounting its bestselling items for a limited time. Grab this crewneck body for just $44 — you'll feel cozy all day long wearing the "breathable" and huggable fabric.

Rare Adidas Cyber Monday Deals

You should stock up now on Adidas favorites — the retailer's deep discounts for Black Friday end on November 26. You can snag up to 70 percent off on the site, no code needed. So act fast! Two highlights:

Asos is also offering huge markdowns on Adidas (and other hot brands like The North Face on its site) — some deals up to 80 percent off. Plus, with the code YOURS25, you can score an additional 25 percent off when you spend $30. Some of our picks below:

Rare Apple Cyber Monday deals

The second generation of these bestselling earbuds, with their built-in noise cancellation, water resistance and 24-hour-listening time, are now at their lowest Amazon price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel. You'll want to snag a pair while they're under $200!

Now's your chance to score $100 Apple's over-ear headphones, which offer theater-like sound, noise cancellation functionality, memory foam ear cushions and so much more.

Right now, you can grab a brand-new iPad for well under $300. The Apple device features an A13 Bionic chip, a true tone retina display and up to 256GB of storage.

Upgrade your Apple Watch to a Series 8 while it's still on deal! This Black Friday, a few retailers are marking down the smart devices by $50 in multiple colors. But hurry, shopper are already claiming this deal for themselves — and fast!

Rare Nintendo Cyber Monday deals

This rare Nintendo deal is the gift that keeps on giving — with hours and hours of fun. Right now, when you purchase this Switch Gaming bundle (with the neon blue and red joy-cons), you'll also receive a digital download of Mario Kart 8 and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

Other rare tech Cyber Monday deals

Score Google's newest update on the Pixel phone for up to $100 off this Black Friday. With this device, you can expect long battery life (the brand says it will last over 24 hours), a Live Translate feature (in 48 languages!), improved photo and video quality and so much more.

Surround sound — it's the gift that keeps on giving. And what better way to enhance your entertainment experience than to do it with Sonos? Right now, you can save $40 on the One SL speakers and give every room in your house the crystal-clear sound it deserves.

Rare Levi's Cyber Monday deals

With Levi's being one of the most popular denim brands on the market, a sale doesn't come around often. But the biggest sale of the year is upon us, and we're taking advantage of the 40% discount on these shaping jeans, designed to give a tummy slimming effect and contour to curves.

Now that the temperatures are dipping, there's no better time then now to invest in a warm fleece jacket to get through the cold seasons. This denim option with a quilted fleece lining is on sale for 40% during Levi's Black Friday sale.

Rare Ugg Cyber Monday deals

Ugg footwear is making quite the comeback lately, so finding a sale on these cozy slip-ons isn't easy to find. Although they're marketed as slippers, the textured rubber sole is designed for indoor and outdoor wear, while the wool-blend material keeps your feet warm and comfortable.

If you're a fan of the Ugg brand, make sure to get a pair for your little one to match! This kids' version is made with the same genuine shearling and moisture-wicking textile — meaning your kiddo might not actually protest to putting these comfy shoes on next time.

Everlane and other rare fashion Cyber Monday deals

If you're not shopping Everlane for your elevated basics, you're missing out on chic styles. Right now, you can make up for lost time (and shopping) during the brand's Black Friday sale. You can grab this organic cotton turtleneck for half off, which is said to be ultra soft and the perfect layering piece.

NYDJ are well-known for its slimming jeans, which are built with Lift Tuck Technology to contour curves and smooth out the front areas. In fact, the brand says you should order a size down to get the best fit.

A Reformation sale doesn't come around often, but this Black Friday, the celebrity-loved retailer is surprising shoppers with a 25% discount sitewide. There's plenty of holiday dresses, chunky loafers and trendy bodysuits to shop, but we have our eye on this cashmere sweater that's screaming fall vibes.

Update your winter wardrobe with cozy staples fit for any occasion. We can see anyone rocking this knit sweater (made with a blend of wool and linen) at their next holiday party or get-together.

These award-winning tights (one of TIME's Best Inventions) are a must-have in your winter wardrobe, especially if you're tired of unexpected rips and tears. According to the brand, Sheertex lasts 10 times longer than traditional tights, and they're on sale now through Black Friday.

This Gym Shark deal is as rare as they come. This Black Friday, you can save up to 60% off sitewide — "No exclusions! We never do this!" We've got our eye on this long-sleeve crop, which comes in a wide variety of colors so gorgeous that it might convince us to work out more.

You can also score these high-rise joggers for less than $20. They feature a high-rise fit, a drawcord waist, and deep pockets on each side.

Not only is Eloquii offering discounts up to 50% off, but they've also released an entire Black Friday Collection for the holiday. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to take half off this unique cut-away sweater, designed with a mock neck and stretchy knit fabric, according to the brand.

This Black Friday, save almost 20% off these Allbirds, designed with a "wear-with-anything" style. Highlights include ZQ Merino wool (for supreme coziness), a cushioned midsole and sustainable detailing.

Stylish boots for less than $20? We wouldn't believe it if we didn't see this pair at Macy's. The equestrian-style footwear feature a round-toe design, buckle detailing and a subtle heel.

If you're looking to shop from this Oprah-approved brand, now's the time to do it! You can score 30% off select styles, using the code THANKS22 at checkout. We suggest grabbing a pair of these chic knee highs to add some style and warmth under boots.

Finding prescription sunglasses on sale isn't easy — and finding them for 65% off is even rarer. Not today! Glasses USA is marking down its eyewear for Black Friday, and all you have to do is enter the code BLACK65 at checkout.

Give your special someone the bag of their dreams — without breaking the bank. Coach is slashing 50% off a ton of their stunning bags, including this saddle style, which comes with interchangeable straps and the brand's signature turnlock.

When it comes to finding the most stylish bags, Dagne Dover is near the top of our list. So, when a sale comes around, we need to let people know about it! Right now, you score 25% off sitewide — we're talking belt bags, carryalls, backpacks and more — with the code BFRIYAY25.

Other rare Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

This is not a drill! Our Place just discounted its uber-popular Always Pan to under $100 — and we can't believe it. Right now, you can shop all seven colors of the "do-it-all" cooking essential on deal for Black Friday.

There's a reason serious home cooks have a Le Creuset Dutch oven (or two, or three) constantly either in use or on display in their kitchen. They're pricey, but because of their quality, durability and multifunctionality, the pots pay for themselves. But now these ones, with extra-tall sides, are a whopping $180 off! Don't believe us? Take it from this reviewer: "Does it all — stewing, braising, baking — and does it beautifully," they raved, adding that clean-up is a breeze.

Not of the extra-tall-sides persuasion? Get in on Great Jones's "biggest sale ever" with major savings on the brand's popular and ultra-stylish Dutch ovens. You can save up to 50% off on must-have cooking essentials, including $125 off this Cast-Iron Set. It's a great pick if you make a lot of family-style dinners!

Part diffuser, part decor (that matte speckled ceramic is stunning), this essential oil diffuser is a must-have for any room in your home. It can scent your space for long periods time, with your choice of four- and eight-hour increments.

If you're going to invest in something this holiday season, it might as well be a statement piece that's as comfortable as it is eye-catching. Enhance your living room or bedroom setup with a Lovesac that the whole family will love. For a limited time, you can score one for 35% off.

You can shop essentials in home and bath during Brooklinen's Black Friday sale, but why not score both at the same time — and for 20% off? This bundle comes with a core sheet set and two types of towels.

Shopping for someone with a green thumb, or who needs a little help getting there? This high-tech planter that promises to "take the guesswork out of growing" makes for the perfect gift. According to the brand, it can grow six plants five times faster than soil and will even offer water reminders for easy use. Right now, it's on sale for $86 off, but you can score an extra 10% off using the code GREENGIFTS at checkout.

We're well into candle season, but if you're going to add one more to your collection, make it one you can customize! Here For The Burn is offering scented candles in three different fragrances with labels you can personalize with any quote or special message of your choosing. Right now, you can score 20% off using code BF20.

Did we just find the deal of the year? Fitness gurus, listen up! Soul Cycle just dropped its lowest offer on the popular at-home bike since its launch, meaning you can grab it for $1,000 off right now. Now you can experience the celeb-loved class in the comfort of your own home. And don't worry, you'll get a free 30-day trial to make sure you love it — we doubt you won't.

Rare travel and experience Cyber Monday deals

For trips that are too short for larger luggage and too long for a smaller tote, this mini weekender is just the right size. Highlights include a removable shoulder strap, water-resistant lining, multiple storage pockets and a bottom compartment that completely zips off.

After a busy holiday season, you deserve a weekend off — how about on the beach? Plan your getaway with Travelzoo to score 44% off this three-night St. Lucia vacation. It includes a stay at a cottage with an ocean view, breakfast for two and 30% off any treatment at the location's spa.

Whether you have a holiday getaway coming up or you're planning ahead for summer traveling, this luggage deal is a can't-miss opportunity. Through Nov. 28, Away is offering major savings on all suitcases, no matter the size, style or color. You'll get $50 off when you buy any two suitcases, or $100 off any three; plus, you can grab up to 40% other select bags and accessories!

The time is almost here to start thinking about New Year's resolutions — if that includes picking up a new hobby, you'll want to learn from a master. With Masterclass's Black Friday deal of getting two memberships for the price of one, you can learn to serve like Serena Williams, write like Margaret Atwood, cook like Gordon Ramsay and so much more.

Not only can this app help users manage anxiety, get better sleep and improve happiness, but it can also help you stress less about your yearly budget. Its biggest deal of the year is cutting your entire annual bill by half!

"We are giving your readers a deal we’ve never offered before." We like the sound of that. With this Lifetime Plan from Rosetta Stone — discounted by $150 — you can get unlimited access to all available languages ... forever.

Keep up with the best of the best in TV and movies with your own HBO subscription. For a limited time, the popular streamer is offering an unheard of 80% off the first three months of its With Ads subscription.

Rare beauty Cyber Monday deals

When Jonathan Van Ness released his hair line with the world, we couldn't wait to get our hands on all of his lock-loving products. We're even more excited to see two of his brand's bestselling products are now available in a discounted bundle. And if you spend over $50, you can get a free seven-piece set with your purchase!

You've most likely seen cosmetics cases like these all over TikTok, but now you can grab one for 20% off from Calpak. It comes in five colors (including one limited-time shade) and two compartments for fitting all your essentials.

Clearer, smoother skin is a swipe away with this award-winning beauty tool. But now you can gift an at-home spa treatment to yourself and a friend. Solawave is offering it's "biggest sale ever" — buy one get one free — on all of the brand's products.

We've never seen a deal quite like this. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, when you purchase a full-size Flower Beauty Hair Tool, you can get another for just $1.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.