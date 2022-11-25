The only thing we might love more than Oprah’s Favorite Things? Catching Oprah’s Favorite Things on sale. While the queen of gifting might have expensive taste, it seems like Black Friday deals are letting us get in on some of her finds for less.

Whether you’ve been eyeing the Nori Press since you spotted it on her list or want to treat yourself to a cozy sweater, we’re here to help. We scoured the internet to find all of the can’t-miss discounts on her favorite things and rounded them all up below.

Keep reading to shop deals on beauty, fashion and more from Amazon and other retailers.

Beauty deals | Clothing deals | Home deals | Kitchen deals

Oprah's Favorite Things beauty deals

Gift relaxation to yourself or a friend with this bubble bath. It’s made with a blend of essential oils that the brand says soothes the skin.

After you bathe, lather up with this body butter set! All of the products — which include the Original, Rosemary & Lavender, Chamomile & Myrrh and Tupelo Honey butters — are made with honey from Savannah Bee Company.

Ditch your makeup wipes! Oprah says she uses these reusable pads as an eco-friendly alternative. Plus, you won’t have to ruin any more towels.

Oprah's Favorite Things clothing deals

Slippers that you can put in the microwave? Sign us up! These made Oprah's Favorite Things list back in 2019 and we haven't stopped thinking about them since.

Working on the computer? These blue light blocking glasses can help take some of the stress off of your eyes — and they're on deal for less than $25 right now.

With a rubber outsole and memory foam insole, these booties are the perfect combination of fashionable and functional. These slippers can be worn just about anywhere, from the grocery store or even just to the mailbox.

You don't have to perform intense exercises in order to appreciate good pair of leggings. Reviewers love these compressive leggings for their comfy fit and feel.

Oprah's Favorite Things home deals

Travel often? One Shop TODAY editor approves of this compact iron for quick touch-ups on her clothing whenever she is on the move. When you shop from Nori’s website, you can score it for 30% off, instead of just 20% off!

Cheer up a friend by sending this thoughtful gift their way. Oprah says this is one of her “go-to gifts” and loves that the olive tree is a universal symbol of friendship.

This isn’t your average lighter! Rather than using a flame, this rechargeable lighter can ignite a flame with the press of a button, over and over again.

Hitting the road soon or know someone who loves to travel? This chic case makes for the perfect toiletry bag.

This $20 pick is already affordable, but a Black Friday discount is bringing the price down even lower. You can catch it on sale for 15% off right now and add it to your cart for less than $20.

While this sleek piece of tech looks like a picture frame, it can be used for so much more than just photo sharing. It also doubles as a family calendar, recipe hub, digital to-do list and can even be used to stream music or TV shows.

A new set of towels can make all the difference in your shower routine. This bundle includes a total of 10 towels and wash cloths that are all made from a blend of viscose from bamboo and cozy cotton.

Nothing makes your home feel like it is in the Christmas spirit quite like a scented candle. This candle boasts notes of pine, sandalwood and balsam and can burn for up to 50 hours, according to the brand.

Oprah's Favorite Things kitchen deals

Entertaining guests this holiday season? A charcuterie spread is one way to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth and jazz up your table setting. Oprah says you’ll be in for lots of “oohs and aahs.”

“Consider this the iPhone of toasters,” Oprah said of this pick. The high-tech toaster boasts a touch screen and 16 different bread modes, so you can toast everything from waffles to bagels to perfection. If you want to save $80 on the kitchen appliance, be sure to use the code GIVEAGIFT at checkout.

If you take your wine seriously, you know how important it is to keep that unfinished bottle fresh. This gadget can help you pop open a bottle and preserve it without removing the cork, which the brand says helps keep it fresher for longer.

Step up your kitchen skills thanks to this spice grinder. It can grind spices with just the press of a button and comes with two pods that can be used for chopping. Save 33% when you apply the coupon at checkout.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.