We found 60+ Black Friday beauty deals on Olaplex, Kiehl's, MAC, Tarte and more

The Shop TODAY team takes Black Friday sales very seriously — we mean it when we say that this is our Super Bowl. The beauty deals are pretty exceptional this year, and we've compiled all of the best ones to make navigating this marathon shopping weekend easier for you.

From discounted retinol creams to mascaras on super sale, we've scoured the internet for the best Black Friday beauty deals 2022 has to offer across retailers. We've even secured exclusive Black Friday codes for TODAY readers to take advantage of at a few of our favorite brands. Keep scrolling to see all of our picks, or you can shop by clicking each category:

TODAY-exclusive Black Friday beauty deals

This Shop TODAY favorite and dermatologist-recommended shampoo is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve hair growth. If you're facing thinning hair, now's your chance to score 40% off of this shampoo on purador.com with the code TODAY40.

While you're at it, you can also score 40% off the Gold Label duo, which includes both the anti-thinning shampoo and a moisturizing conditioner, with the code TODAY40. One Shop TODAY writer says that both she and her husband use and love this set.

Frizz is a common issue this time of year, and if you're among the afflicted, this Pura D'Or shampoo and conditioner set (now 40% off with code TODAY40) is just what you need. The apple cider vinegar and blend of active ingredients help to lock in moisture and shine, balance your hair's pH levels and stop dryness in its tracks, according to the brand.

Did you know that half of older women have hair loss? If you've struggled with hair thinning due to breakage or a dry scalp, this scalp serum could be the missing ingredient in your haircare routine. It's currently 40% off with code TODAY40 on purador.com, so now's the perfect time to test out the formula, which boasts 15 key active ingredients.

Aloe vera's not just for treating sunburns. According to beauty experts, the staple ingredient has benefits for skin and hair year-round. With code TODAY40, this lavender-scented aloe vera gel is 40% off on Pura D'Or's website.

If your hair is dry, damaged or prone to flyaways, this argan oil could be your hair's savior. One Shop TODAY writer says this affordable hair oil helped to tame her frizz in just 5 minutes. Scoop up a bottle for yourself while it's 40% off with code TODAY40.

Trying to grow your eyebrows and eyelashes? Castor oil might do the trick. Reviewers say it really works, and now that it's 40% off with code TODAY40, you'll definitely want to implement this into your beauty routine.

This Shop TODAY favorite hydrating oil is part of the 40% off sale with code TODAY40 as well. One reviewer called this facial oil a "miracle in a bottle." The multitasking ingredient has benefits for both skin and hair.

With more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this elasticity-improving eye cream with rosehip and hibiscus is in our carts this Black Friday. You can snag 30% off the puffiness and dark-circle reducing formula on Amazon this weekend, thanks to the code 30TODAY2022.

We love this calming and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner duo for fighting dandruff and balancing oil production. It's 30% off on Amazon this weekend with the code 30TODAY2022.

Who couldn't use a little self-care this holiday season? Now that it's 30% off with code 30TODAY2022, we're adding this skin care trio to our carts for ourselves and to gift as stocking stuffers.

Ulta Black Friday deals

This super hydrating leave-in conditioner lives up to its name for treating dry, damaged hair while eliminating frizz and flyaways. But don't just take our word for it — more than 2,900 reviewers give this conditioning spray a perfect, five-star rating. The brand's version with keratin is also on sale right now.

You can score 55% off of this liquid lipstick with over 2,000 perfect five-star ratings right now. Reviewers claim that it's super long-lasting and applies evenly for a perfect lip.

Another $10 lipstick find is this velvety, hydrating option from Urban Decay. It comes in 35 flattering shades and three finishes, including matte, cream and shine.

Liquid lipstick lovers, rejoice! We found Anastasia's bestselling formula on sale for 50% off right now.

The neutral nude and brown tones in this lipstick line are so gorgeous for fall. We suggest grabbing a new shade while they're 50% off as part of Ulta's Black Friday sale.

You can currently snag this beloved mascara for just $12 — that's 56% off. Over 6,000 Ulta customers have given this mascara a perfect, five-star rating, praising its ability to deliver the look of full, flirty lashes.

Another customer-loved mascara that Ulta has on deal right now is Benefit's They're Real! mascara. The brand claims that the magnetically-charged core in the brush attracts the formula to lengthen lashes by 40%. You can snag this for just $12 right now.

If definition and separation are priorities in a mascara for you, this IT Cosmetics formula is probably right up your alley. It's garnered over 5,000 perfect, five-star ratings from Ulta customers and is also just $12 right now.

Tarte is known for their shape tape concealer, and this foundation is the full-face version of that bestseller. It's currently half off, meaning you can save $20 on this 12-hour, full-coverage foundation.

If medium, buildable coverage is more your speed, try Tarte's BB Blur Moisturizer. It's SPF 30 and has over 1,900 five-star ratings from Ulta reviewers.

The TODAY team has been singing the Makeup Eraser's praises for years. It really works to melt away stubborn eye makeup, without the irritation normally involved. If you're still not sure what all the hype's about, grab one while it's on sale and try it out for yourself.

Sephora Black Friday deals

Be honest... when's the last time you swapped out your makeup sponge? If you're due for an upgrade, this is your chance to snag an original beautyblender sponge at 25% off today only as part of Sephora's daily Black Friday deals. It's got more than 9,000 ratings from Sephora's choosy customer base, and we absolutely get the hype.

If pink's not your color, opt for the black version of the original award-winning makeup sponge, which can stay a bit cleaner-looking and avoid staining thanks to its darker shade.

Consider this your reminder to clean your makeup brushes and sponges. While you're stocking up on the sale, don't neglect those tools. This solid cleanser lathers up nicely under water and does the trick to clean even your dirtiest brushes and sponges.

Aiming for glowing, natural-looking makeup and a medium buildable coverage formula? Look no further. Add this skin tint to your cart while it's 25% off today.

If you're more of a full coverage person, this long-wear formula at 25% off will also pair excellently with Beautyblender's signature sponge for a flawless, natural-looking matte finish. It has over 3,000 reviews and more than a 4-star average rating from Sephora's knowledgable customer base.

If you're among the many fans of Kiehl's, you'll be happy to learn that the brand is one of Sephora's 25% off Black Friday deals. The Ultra Facial Cream is a great moisturizer to have in your skin care cabinet now that colder, dryer weather is here.

Dark circles got you down? Maybe it's time to try a vitamin C-infused eye serum. This one from Kiehl's is on sale for a limited time.

If you're anything like us, your hands start to dry out at the first whisper of colder air. Combat cracked knuckles with this extra strength hand salve. Stock up while it's on sale and keep one in the car, your purse and anywhere else you could use a boost of moisture and protection.

Dark spots are one of the most common skin care concerns for women. This serum claims to correct that skin care woe and improve your complexion over time. Now that it's on sale, it's a great time to tackle those pesky dark spots.

This overnight facial oil aims to deliver younger-looking, more radiant skin over time, making it a fitting pick for those looking to address skin care concerns like fine lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity, firmness and dullness.

Amazon beauty Black Friday deals

The Shop TODAY team has been singing Olaplex's praises for years. We're excited to see that many bestsellers from the brand are on sale this Black Friday, including this repairing treatment, which is designed to heal broken bonds and give strands shine.

Who would've thought one of 2022's buzziest skin care ingredients would be snail mucin? The internet has recently become obsessed with this snail essence, and the K-beauty trend doesn't show any signs of stopping — it has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. At 44% off, now's your chance to try out this weirdly satisfying formula for yourself.

For those with dry skin, this repairing moisturizer is infused with snail mucin for a hydrating and soothing effect. It's 39% off right now and has more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

You can save 20% on Baebody's Retinol Moisturizer until midnight tonight. If you didn't know, dermatologists recommend retinol to 'almost everyone'. So if you're not already using the ingredient, this could be exactly what your skin care routine's been missing.

An even more impressive deal on Baebody's products is the 28% off steal they're offering on their Eye Gel on Amazon. With over 15,000 five-star ratings, this de-puffing eye cream is both Shop TODAY- and dermatologist-approved.

From the same line as the TikTok-viral firming eye cream, you can score 50% off of this luxury beauty find on Amazon. Reviewers say it really helps to exfoliate and brighten dull skin.

With the holidays in full swing, now's the perfect time to save 30% on a travel-friendly blow dryer as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. Drybar has a cult following, and after testing this mighty little machine out, you'll never go back to that hotel hair dryer ever again.

Another luxury beauty steal at 30% off, Pureology's moisturizing shampoo has amassed more than 11,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon. If you have medium to thick hair that's dry or color-treated, this could very well be your new holy grail hair find.

Macy's beauty Black Friday deals

As part of Macy's Black Friday exclusives, you can get 30% off of Clinique moisturizers like the cult favorite Dramatically Different Lotion+, which is a favorite among those with combination skin. Plus, you'll get a free gift with any $55 or higher Clinique purchase at Macy's.

Another moisturizer that's 30% off in Macy's sale claims to be auto-replenishing for hydration up to 100 hours. With winter on the horizon, we're definitely eyeing this impressive moisturizer.

If you're looking for a moisturizer that works a little harder to combat fine lines and wrinkles than others, Clinique's Smart Clinical Repair fits the bill. Apply it to your face and neck to target problem areas.

Another Macy's exclusive, this handy tool promises salon-quality results at home in minutes. The Shop TODAY team is obsessed with easy blowout brushes like the Revlon One-Step, so we are stoked to see a deal as good as 50% off on this one.

If you've been eyeing the Avocado Eye Treatment from Kiehl's, this is your sign to make the purchase. It's 57% off right now in Macy's Black Friday sale, so scoop one up at a major discount while you can.

This is one of those ride-or-die beauty products that has stood the test of time and will probably remain in our makeup bags for years to come. Grab your shade while it's 30% off for Black Friday.

Did you know that you're supposed to replace your eyeshadow palettes every two years? For health reasons, if you're still rocking with an old palette, this is your sign to upgrade. Urban Decay make some of our favorite wearable and buildable neutral shadows, like this one that's half off right now.

If super long, enviable lashes are your goal, this GrandeLASH serum may help you achieve the eyelashes of your dreams. You can snag a 3 month supply on sale right now, which rarely ever happens for the cult-loved product.

This lightweight foundation comes in 63 buildable hues for your perfect shade match. More than 4,000 Macy's customers give the 24-hour foundation a perfect, five-star rating.

If your skin is on the oilier side, a powder foundation is a safe bet. It's also 30% off right now, and the brand claims it delivers shine-controlling, medium- to full-coverage staying power for up to 12 hours.

Nordstrom beauty Black Friday deals

These dace sheets promise intense hydration and a brighter complexion, thanks to an advanced HydraSurge5 Moisture System. Grab a four count on sale for just over $20.

61% off is a big deal. This mascara delivers feathery, fanned out lashes with tons of pigment and volume, and it's just $10 right now.

This mascara was developed by IT Cosmetics in partnership with Drybar. In addition to looking like an adorable tiny hair tool, the brand claims it mimics a blowout effect for eyelashes with va-va-volume. It's 50% off right now, so it's the perfect time to put those claims to the test.

Another 50% off find is this 36-hour, waterproof gel eyeliner from Too Faced. It's a smart idea to grab one now while it's on sale so you'll have it on hand next time you want to perfect your eyeliner.

Summer may be behind us, but you can still fake a sun-kissed glow with this highlighter duo from Tom Ford. It's 50% off right now, so you can get your golden glow on for half the price.

If you've heard the NuFace gospel and have been eyeing the device, now is the time to buy since it's on sale. The brand claims that this skin care tool rejuvenates and tones your appearance.

Whenever those pesky pimples pop up, reach for this spot treatment to dry out your blemishes. Your skin will thank you, and your wallet will too now that it's 40% off.

Glossier Black Friday Deals

Everything on Glossier.com (excluding gift cards) is 20% off this weekend, with 30% off all orders over $100.

If you're aiming for fluffy, full brows, Glossier's aptly named Boy Brow is a great option. Snag one at 20% off while you can.

This brightening serum claims to make your complexion look dewy and glowy, both instantly and over time. If you've been on the hunt for a new serum, this sale's the perfect time to test it out.

Blush instantly wakes your face up and makes you look more alive. Glossier's cloud paint is a favorite for its buildable pigment and natural finish, and right now the award-winning formula is on sale.

This hybrid lip balm and lipstick gives a 'just-blotted' finish for a casual and buildable swipe of color. Grab one at 20% off for your new everyday lip.

'Tis the season for chapped lips. Stock up on Glossier's Balm Dot Com while they're discounted and keep one in every purse and jacket pocket.

This perfume has a cult following. The brand claims it interacts with your body's natural musk and smells slightly different on everyone. Curious? Grab a bottle of this pleasant pink pepper, white floral, and creamy iris scent while it's on sale and see what it smells like on you.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy since categories are different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discounts on clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.