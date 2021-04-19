Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Conditioner often gets the most credit for reviving dry, damaged strands. But for those dealing with dryness, washing your hair with a good, hydrating shampoo can be an essential first step in helping your mane look and feel its healthiest.

There are a number of reasons why you may be dealing with dry hair in the first place. According to celebrity hairstylist Cory Aaron Scott, things like sun exposure, over-coloring your hair and frequent use of hot tools can all cause dryness. To counter the issue, he recommends looking for products with hydrating oils, like argan, grapeseed, jojoba, coconut and maracuja and avoiding unwanted ingredients like parabens, triclosan and sulfates, which can worsen the problem.

With that in mind, we rounded up seven of the best, expert-recommended shampoos to breathe new life into your strands.

Best shampoos for dry hair

Scott is "obsessed" with this shampoo from Davines, which he said is a top seller in his own salon. "The results are fantastic, and it smells wonderful," he added. The moisturizing shampoo is made with Cartucciaru melon extract, which replenishes moisture and delivers essential vitamins and minerals to nourish hair.

This award-winning formula delivers unbeatable results, thanks to its proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku(R) blend, Scott said. The unique keratin protein is almost identical to the one found in your own, hair, skin and nails, so it can effectively bind to your strands and fill in areas of damage. On top of that, the shampoo also features hydrating baobab seed oil and hydrolyzed quinoa, which helps your hair hold onto moisture.

Olaplex is a staple in many women's haircare routines, and for good reason. Their award-winning treatments work on a molecular level to repair damage. For dry hair, Scott recommends the brand's No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. "It’s perfect for all hair types and formulated for daily use," he said. Along with delivering a heavy dose of moisture, it also helps to eliminate frizz and flyaways, so your hair will feel smoother, shinier and healthier overall.

"Leaf and flower is great for everyday damage, dryness and dehydration," said celebrity hairstylist Senada K. Ceka. The brand's Damage Correction Shampoo is formulated with its CBD Corrective Complex to cleanse hair and repair damage. The cruelty-free shampoo is made without sulfates or phthalates and is safe for color-treated hair.

According to Ceka, Brazilian Bondbuilder is another great pick, especially for those with chemically damaged hair. The sulfate-free cleanser revives and protects color-treated hair and prevents fading, so your color will hold its hue long after your appointment at the salon. "[It] has returned my once dry chemically-treated hair into soft, shiny, healthy hair," wrote one verified reviewer. "I can’t live without this shampoo. Extra bonus ... it smells amazing, too!"

Ting Ying, a stylist at the Licari Cutler Salon in New York City previously told TODAY that this shampoo is like "a big drink of water for your hair." The formula, made for those with color-treated hair, includes nourishing ingredients like jojoba, green tea and sage to moisturize and soften strands.

For those searching for a more affordable, expert-approved dry hair solution, look no further than this drugstore staple. The formula features a blend of protein-rich and moisturizing ingredients to tackle dehydration, as well as other signs of damage, like split ends and weak strands.

