Given that the original is a huge hit on TikTok, we weren't surprised to see that people were already talking about the new version on the app.

Beauty influencer @mikaylanogueira said she "ran to buy it," after seeing another user post a video about the new model. "As someone who does travel, I really like that it's detachable and it's easy to just lock it in and put it on," she said in a video that now has 1.4 million views. After trying out the brush on her hair, she said that she liked "it so much more," than the original, adding that the smaller head allowed her to have more control when styling.

Because the product is new, reviews are limited, but of those that we've seen so far, multiple people have echoed Nogueira's thoughts, praising the changes, and saying that it's quieter and easier to use than its predecessor.

"I loved the original, but the low wasn't enough and the high option is too much," wrote one Ulta reviewer. "The medium heat is perfect for fine to medium hair, I love the bristles on this brush so much more, and the fact that the head is detachable and it's not as heavy."

Available in both pink and black, the brush uses ceramic titanium tourmaline technology, which the brand says helps to reduce the risk of heat damage while leaving your hair looking silky and smooth.

"I am 66 and this is absolutely the best hair product I have ever owned," another reviewer wrote. "I was concerned I wouldn't be able to handle it, but it dries my hair so fast, my hair always looks stylish, shiny. I wouldn't think twice about buying it again."

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!