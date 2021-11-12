Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Ask any beauty lover what their favorite tool is, and there's a good chance they'll say it's the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer (one of our writers did). The hot brush has racked up a huge following of fans on the internet, garnering more than 67 million TikTok views and over 190,000 five-star Amazon reviews, with many people praising its ability to quickly dry hair while adding volume and shine.
But even with a product as buzzy as the One-Step brush, there's always room for improvement. Enter the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus, a new version of the tool that boasts all of the same abilities, but with a few upgrades that could help improve the styling experience.
One of the main differences between the Plus and the original version is the size. The previous model's barrel was 4.25-inches, while the new one is just 2.4-inches. According to the brand, the smaller size allows you to get closer to the root and makes it easier to achieve different styles like soft waves or flips. The brush is also now detachable, making it a great pick for travelers. On top of that, Revlon also added a fourth heat setting, so you can now set it to either low, medium, high or cool when styling.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Plus
Given that the original is a huge hit on TikTok, we weren't surprised to see that people were already talking about the new version on the app.
Beauty influencer @mikaylanogueira said she "ran to buy it," after seeing another user post a video about the new model. "As someone who does travel, I really like that it's detachable and it's easy to just lock it in and put it on," she said in a video that now has 1.4 million views. After trying out the brush on her hair, she said that she liked "it so much more," than the original, adding that the smaller head allowed her to have more control when styling.
Because the product is new, reviews are limited, but of those that we've seen so far, multiple people have echoed Nogueira's thoughts, praising the changes, and saying that it's quieter and easier to use than its predecessor.
"I loved the original, but the low wasn't enough and the high option is too much," wrote one Ulta reviewer. "The medium heat is perfect for fine to medium hair, I love the bristles on this brush so much more, and the fact that the head is detachable and it's not as heavy."
Available in both pink and black, the brush uses ceramic titanium tourmaline technology, which the brand says helps to reduce the risk of heat damage while leaving your hair looking silky and smooth.
"I am 66 and this is absolutely the best hair product I have ever owned," another reviewer wrote. "I was concerned I wouldn't be able to handle it, but it dries my hair so fast, my hair always looks stylish, shiny. I wouldn't think twice about buying it again."
