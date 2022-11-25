Shop these popular hair styling tools at their lowest prices ever

Revlon's newest version of the One-Step Hair Dryer is also available at its lowest price ever, according to Camelcamelcamel. According to the brand, this updated design delivers the same results but has a few upgrades, including a thinner barrel, detachable brushes and a fourth heat setting.

It’s been more than a year since I was first introduced to this product, and I haven’t looked back since.

Camryn La Sala / TODAY

I first laid eyes on this amazing hair tool during a trip to Nashville with some girlfriends. I had noticed one of them had the Revlon brush lying in the hotel bathroom, and due to the size, I couldn’t understand why she’d bring such a clunky and large hair dryer on our two-night trip. After trying it out and seeing firsthand how great it was, I totally got why she made the extra space in her carry-on luggage. And now I do the same thing.

While I’ll try to leave the dramatics to a minimum, I can't live without this hair tool! It has completely changed my hair game and makes blow-drying my thick, wavy (sometimes curly) hair a breeze.

It's easy to use and only takes a few minutes

I recommend using this tool on damp hair for the best results. I let my hair air dry for a little and then separate it into three different sections to make the process easier.

You can choose between three temperature settings: high heat, low heat and cool. Once you fire it up, just slide the brush through each section to dry and smooth in one seamless move.

The brush is made with a mix of nylon pin and tufted bristles to detangle strands and boost shine. Its large oval shape is what helps create volume as you glide through each section of hair.

Depending on how I use the One-Step Hair Dryer, I can get extra-straight hair or give it a nice bend towards the end for a little flip that adds just enough volume. Either way, using this tool is as easy as it gets.

Amazon reviewers also love it

With an impressive 4.6-star average rating on Amazon, I’m clearly not the only one who has fallen in love with the One-Step Hair Dryer.

Many people rave about the bestselling hair tool because it’s easy to use, budget-friendly and gets the job done quickly.

“I love this thing,” said one verified customer who called it a game-changer and their holy grail product. "My hair is super dry, medium thickness, half wavy, half just frizz — it's what other people's hair looks like when they've damaged the hell out of it. But this thing dries it faster than a blow-dryer and makes it smooth and shiny, which nothing else in the world has been able to do.”

"I bought it because I broke my shoulder and only have the use of one arm," said another reviewer who claims it's worth every penny. "Before my shoulder was broken, I used a very expensive hairdryer and the best brushes. This hair dryer works better than all of my high-end products. I'll never go back."

While this hair tool is ideal for styling long and thick hair, I find it more difficult to style the smaller baby hairs that frame my face. I typically finish those with my straightener after blow-drying, but with the time I save using the One-Step Hair Dryer, I don’t find it to be a major issue.

If you’re wondering if you should buy it, give it a try — you have nothing to lose (and tons of money to save)!

