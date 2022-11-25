17 Black Friday deals under $25 from Baublebar, Apple, Nordstrom and more

While Black Friday is a time to save on big ticket items like TVs and tech, the price tag is often still in the hundreds for those types of purchases. If you're wondering where to find budget-friendly Black Friday sales, we've got you covered.

We searched for the best deals you can find under $25 in categories like home, fashion and beauty. Plus, if you're willing to spend a little more, we've also gathered a few deals under $50 and under $75.

You can use the links below to jump to each category or keep scrolling to find them all.

Deals under $25 | Deals under $50 | Deals under $75

Best Black Friday deals under $25

If you're the owner of a pet who sheds, you understand why this is a necessity. Instead of constantly buying disposable lint rollers with sticky paper, you can buy this one once and keep reusing it! For less than $10, it's a no-brainer.

These super stretchy skinny jeans have over 85,000 ratings on Amazon, and you can save an impressive 44% off this Black Friday. According to the brand, they have a pull-on and won't lose their shape throughout the day.

By using one to three times a week, the brand says this bestselling hair treatment will rebuild your damaged locks, resulting in visibly healthier hair. Right now you can grab a bottle for under $25.

Save 50% off the Amazon Fire Stick this Black Friday. The brand says you'll get endless streaming with all your favorite apps from movies to TV shows, and more.

Do we really need another throw blanket? No. Will we buy more anyway? Absolutely, at this price. Right now, Kohl's has plush throw blankets for less than $9 in 40 different patterns. Originally on sale for $9.99, you can save an additional 15 percent on top of the sale with code ENJOY15. They also have Disney and Star Wars prints.

You can never have too many bodysuits in your wardrobe. They are easy layering pieces that never need to be stowed away regardless of season. This particular option from Parade comes in over a dozen different colors and is available in sizes XS-3XL. Right now, you can save 70% off the full price and make it yours for just $12.

There's nothing like having a fresh manicure, but regular salon visits can be timely and expensive. Press-ons are an easy and affordable way to experiment with fun shapes and designs without breaking the bank. During Glamnetic's Black Friday sale, you can save 30 percent off sitewide with code BF30.

Swapping out disposable paper towels for reusable dish cloths like these is an easy way to become more eco-friendly in your day-to-day. This pack of 10 has cloths in three different colors and is a no. 1 bestseller in the "kitchen accessories" category on Amazon. Plus, it has 36,600+ verified five-star ratings.

Save over 62 percent on BaubleBar's bestselling stacking rings during their Black Friday sale. Other styles on sale include the Avery, Mini Alidia, Alexandria, Amara, Abigail and Amelia.

We're no stranger to the this hot tool for salon-worthy blowouts at home, which is why we can't resist whenever it goes on a sale as good as this one. On sale for 40% off, this brush is less than $20 which is a steal if we've ever seen one. If you already have one, it'll make a great gift for a teen or tween who's just starting to get into doing their own hair.

From cornbread to steak, once you start cooking on a cast-iron skillet, you won't want to use any other pan. A no. 1 bestseller, this Lodge pick has over 112,300 verified five-star ratings. Reviewers say it's got a bit of weight to it so brace yourself when you pick it up and even though it comes pre-seasoned, you'll still want to season it yourself for best results. For less than $20, it's worth the added step.

Vacuums are typically a big ticket item but every once in a while, you stumble upon one as affordable as this. According to the brand, it weighs in at under five pounds so you don't have to struggle to move it from place to place and it works on every surface from tile and hardwood to carpet and upholstery. It has a slim nozzle attachment for targeted suction and a handheld base, perfect for cleaning stairs and couches. It even has a perfect five-star average rating from shoppers.

Holiday get-togethers mean it's that time of year when all of your favorite storage containers start to go missing. Stay one step ahead with this special Black Friday bundle that you can dedicate to giving out leftovers in. They're made out of glass so the recipient can reuse them or continue to pass them along, instead of using single-use plastic. The set comes with one seven-cup round container, three four-cup round containers, three two-cup round containers, six one-cup round containers and two four-cup rectangular containers.

Nothing's worse than uncomfortable shapewear. These no. 1 bestselling shorts from Shapermint were designed so that you're not thinking about when you can finally take them off at the end of the day and right now you can take them home for almost 60% off. Depending on the look and comfort level you're going for, the brand has tips on how to choose which size you need. For all-day comfort, size up; for a sculpted look, choose your actual size; and if you're in between sizes, go with the larger option.

If you're constantly misplacing your keys or wallet, this AirTag is well worth it to save future you the stress and panic. According to camelcamelcamel, it's currently available at its lowest price ever so now is the best time to grab one for yourself or for the person in your life who's always misplacing things (or both).

Trying to decide what to stream next on Netflix, Hulu or Peacock? Roku puts everything in one place so you don't have to constantly switch between apps. With the Streaming Stick 4K, you can turn any TV into a smart one. The stick delivers crystal clear quality in 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. You can even use voice assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant to control it.

Okay...this one is right on the line for $25 but it's so cute we couldn't resist. The retro print (that comes in three colors) will blend in with the rest of your dinnerware straight from the oven so you don't have to worry about dirtying any extra dishes.

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Otherland is a favorite candle brand amongst Shop TODAY editors. The Gilded Collection is filled with sweet and sultry scents like the pictured Silk Pajamas, Black Velvet and Old Fashioned. During the brand's Black Friday sale, the more you buy, the more you save. You can get one candle at 20% off or the entire collection of six for 35% off.

For the person who's always on the move and prefers to avoid bulky headphones, earbuds like these are perfect to keep in your pocket or bag. You can save up to 41 percent on them during Black Friday. They have over 32,600 verified five-star ratings on Amazon. "The quality is great for buds, they pack a surprising bass punch," one shopper admitted.

Perfect for smaller households, this two-quart air fryer holds just enough to satiate everyone's hunger. It has 10 preset functions including roast, bake and dehydrate. Plus, clean up is a breeze with dishwasher-safe nonstick basket and crisper tray. Shoppers like it because it's easy to use and good for people who've never had an air fryer before.

If you refuse to give up your skinny jeans like I do, you're still taking advantage of sales on the style. These American Eagle jeggings have an almost perfect five-star average rating and come in four different washes.

Despite controversy over the style, Crocs have taken the world by storm for their comfort and customization abilities (anyone need Jibbitz?). These faux fur-line clogs are perfect for keeping your feet warm during the winter and are on sale for 25% off in several different colors.

Can't start the day without your morning cup of joe? Brighten up your coffee bar with this single-serve coffee maker that comes in a variety of eye-catching colors like the pictured pink, red, turquoise and evergreen. At half off, it's a deal you don't want to miss.

Best Black Friday deals under $75

If you're over skinny jeans and into the latest trend of wider leg-styles, these Abercrombie jeans are a must-have. While I still love my skinnies, I've grown very fond of these particular jeans. (So much so that I have them in four different washes.) However, $90 is pretty steep to shell out over and over again for one pair of pants, so I always jump at sales like this one where I can grab them for cheaper. They're on sale for 30% off and come in a wide range of sizes and lengths.

If you loved the pie dish above and seem to be a perpetual host, upgrade your bakeware with this set that includes the matching casserole dish. They seamlessly make the oven-to-table transition and, once the meal is over, are easily cleaned by popping them into the dishwasher. They're also freezer safe so you can make your leftovers last longer.

Noise-canceling headphones are a must for people who commute or work a desk job (at home or in the office). It has two modes: ambient and noise-cancelling. Ambient allows you to hear what's going on around you so you don't miss important transportation or traffic announcements. According to its description, it has up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge.

These slippers are as they're named: cozy. Lined with a plush wool blend and coated with the brand's signature suede upper, you won't be able to resist wanting to sink into these at the end of a long day. The rubber sole makes them suitable for outdoor walking as well. You can find six different colors on sale for 30% off.

Upgrade your home security system with this video doorbell bundle. The Ring doorbell camera alerts you via a connected app when someone presses the doorbell or triggers its motion sensors. You can also connect it to the Echo Show 5 that's in this bundle to keep an eye on who's at the door via a live feed and communicate with two-way talk.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.

How did we choose these Black Friday deals under $25, $50 and $75?

Aside from the obvious price points, we scoured the internet for the best deals in a variety of categories on popular brands and items that you might not find on sale regularly throughout the year. Most of the products on this list are on sale for at least 25% off.