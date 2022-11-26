19 Black Friday Lululemon deals that are still available – all under $100

Black Friday markdowns at Lululemon are a huge deal, especially because the popular athleticwear brand doesn't tend to host huge sales throughout the year. And you can always find us checking to see if the viral belt bag is back in stock or browsing through the brand's We Made Too Much section. So you could imagine our excitement when Lululemon announced a four-day long Black Friday sale, going from Thanksgiving Day through Nov. 27.

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite ultra-soft leggings or want to surprise a fitness-loving friend with some new accessories, we found must-have items that you don't want to miss, all under $100. But you'll want to make sure you're all set on your Lululemon decisions because all sales are final!

Keep reading to see all the major deals that Lululemon has to offer. You can scroll to see all the fabulous finds or shop this article by category.

Lululemon Black Friday deals on tops and bras

The buttery-soft feel of this shirt will make you feel comfortable during your training. This style comes with a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry at any time.

You can save up to 57% off on select colors in the popular Align crop tank. According to the brand, it's made of "buttery-soft" fabric and is perfect for all types of activity, from yoga to walking and more.

The brand says this fabric "feels like second skin" with its supportive and quick-drying fabric. Select colors start just at $29 during the Black Friday sale — that's 63% off!

The Align tee sits just above the waist and features a low-dip back. The brand says the ultra-soft shirt will pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings.

For days when you need full support, this sports bra will be your best friend. The brand says the extra support makes it perfect for high-impact activities and running.

Exercise dresses are trending big-time this year, and they're not just for the tennis courts anymore. If its chicness wasn't enough, it even features a built-in bra!

You will be living in this fleece zip-up all winter long. According to the brand, it's meant to fit loosely and sits at the waist, plus it's currently under $100.

This long-sleeve shirt features zippered pockets and hand covers with thumbholes that will keep your hands warm on chilly days.

Lululemon Black Friday deals on bottoms and leggings

Lululemon is offering markdowns on select colors in one of their most popular leggings, the Align. And we can see why everyone loves these — the fabric features a four-way stretch, sits high-waisted and is "buttery-soft," according to the brand.

The brand says these tights are perfect for training, with its sweat-wicking and abrasion-resistant fabric. And you'll save up to 46% off on select colors during this sale.

These 23-inch crop leggings are meant to sit right below your calf and are super high-waisted, so you don't have to worry about them falling down.

These super soft, slim-fit joggers look incredibly comfortable and the fun thread design makes them look nice enough to wear on an errand run.

This high-waisted athletic skirt features built-in shorts plus pockets to store your phone, cards or keys. It comes in tons of colorways, with some marked down at $39.

These yoga (or biker) shorts have all of the Align-favorite features, from the super soft fabric to quick-drying capabilities. The waistband even has a pocket to store your small essentials.

Looking to add a pop of color to your cozy attire? These lightweight and stretchy joggers might be your next wardrobe staple, plus they're 27% off.

Change up your usual yoga leggings with this Groove-y flare style. Coming in four shades, some colors will get you a $30 savings!

Lululemon Black Friday deals on accessories

If you've been looking to try out Lululemon's running shoes, now is the time because this pair is currently under $100 right now. The brand says these supportive sneakers feature a padded tongue and heel collar that'll mold to your feet, offering support while jogging or running.

Featuring water-repellent fabric, this small but mighty bag can be worn as a backpack or crossbody, making it the perfect travel piece.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your mat or gift one to a yoga-loving friend, this option is under $90. The brand says it features a good top-layer grip to keep you from sliding during your practice.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot shopping expert Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.