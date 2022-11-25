Lululemon's Black Friday markdown event is here — 20 picks to shop, starting at $9

It's the most wonderful time of year — to shop, that is! Black Friday is finally upon us, and so many of our favorite brands are live with their best Black Friday deals and specials of the season. Lululemon's Black Friday markdown event started on Thanksgiving and will run until Sunday, Nov. 27. During the event, you can score leggings and sports bras from the brand's popular Align collection, trendy exercise dresses, gifts for him (such as hoodies and half-zips) and more.

Whether you're looking for a great gift or just an excuse to treat yourself to a new pair of your favorite buttery soft leggings, now is the time. Below, we've rounded up 20 finds from the Lululemon Black Friday markdown event to shop before they sell out.

Lululemon Black Friday markdown event

Get a two-in-one steal with this reversible bra. One side is solid, and the other is a fun camo print so you can switch it up to match your vibe.

The Wunder Under leggings are the ones designed to let you do it all — stretch, train or lounge in this classic pair. They are currently available online for $59 in this trendy olive green color.

Embrace the flared leggings trend and grab this pair for just $89.

No need to worry about compromising between comfort and long-lasting support with these leggings, which have more than 400 five-star reviews. "The InStill leggings are a perfect middle point between the two," writes one reviewer.

This 25-inch version of the InStill High Rise Tight is a great option if you prefer the cropped look.

This hoodie features warm, grid-texture fleece on the inside and a side zipper for extra mobility and comfort. It's a seamless, easy option for him to throw on over track pants and a tank for a warmer gym fit.

These buttery soft bike shorts are available in an array of prints, including this subtle camo for $25 off, online only.

Layer this long sleeve for extra warmth, or let it shine on its own with the flattering scoop neckline.

Let's face it — in terms of functionally, style and TikTok approval, the exercise dress is still one of the must-have trends of the year. If you've been waiting until you found "the one" to finally press the buy button, consider this your sign.

Stay cozy all day long in these joggers, which are currently available for $39 off.

This cute bow scrunchie would make the perfect affordable gift at only $9.

The Align collection is a Lululemon fan favorite for its buttery soft fabric and weightless feel. According to the brand, these leggings will stretch with you as you move through your poses and flow, without losing their shape. Pair with the Align T-shirt or long sleeve for the ultimate comfort 'fit.

Tackle those leg days without having to worry if your leggings are squat and sweat proof. The Invigorate high-rise tights are designed for training with Lululemon's fastest-drying fabric and supportive hold, according to the brand.

Score this staple tank top that goes with just about everything for $19 off.

Sometimes we need all the support we can get. Designed for training, the All Powered Up Bra is intended to keep you confident and secure during those cycling, cardio or other medium-impact sessions. Cup sizes range from A to G.

Have you ever thrown on a shirt backwards in a rush to get out the door? Don't stress! This tank top is literally designed with two different styles to choose from — and both ways are super cute.

Elevate your morning run look with this practical yet cute high-rise skirt. It features small pockets to store your essentials and has shorts underneath, so you can confidently take your strides in style.

As perfect addition to pair with some brand new leggings (hint hint!), don't wait to score this t-shirt now while it's $24 off.

New episode of your favorite show just drop? Take your night in to the next level with these super soft joggers.

Comfortable and trendy, this bucket hat would add that finishing touch to any on-the-go outfit. According to the brand, it's also water repellent, which will help you brave the errands on those extra rainy days.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.