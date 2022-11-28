100+ best Cyber Monday deals to shop now — plus TODAY-exclusive discounts on Casper, hair care, more

The holiday shopping weekend continues with Cyber Monday deals. If you want to shop the best discounts while doing your holiday shopping (or take care of your own wish list), we've got the scoop on some of the biggest sales you can shop right now from Amazon, Target, Apple and more, including deals under $25, major markdowns on the Xbox Series X, steep savings at Dyson and tons more before they're gone.
Ready to start shopping? Here are some expert-approved deals to check out:
Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to break down some of the best Cyber Monday deals worth shopping today — from 50% off at Old Navy to beauty steals at Ulta.
Old Navy Cyber Monday deals
Old Navy is offering 50% off seasonal essentials and we're featuring some of our favorite pieces. From puffer jackets to bestselling jeans to cozy accessories, you'll want to stock up on these winter basics for the whole family.
Exclusions include Today Only Deals, 2 Days Only Deals, Jewelry, face masks, sunglasses and products with any third-party branding.
Old Navy High-Waisted Rockstar 360° Stretch Super Skinny Jeans
Old Navy Water-Resistant Frost Free Short Puffer Jacket
Old Navy Frost-Free Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket for Men
Old Navy Cozy Soft-Brushed Patterned Scarf
Old Navy EveryWear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Old Navy Gender-Neutral Rib-Knit Beanie Hat for Adults
Allbirds Sneakers Cyber Monday deals
This Cyber Monday, Allbirds is offering up to 42% off on the Wool Runners. And through Dec. 2, you can score other select styles between 31% and 41% off, too.
Allbirds Women's Wool Runners
Shop TODAY's sneaker pick for the cozy months are the Wool Runners. According to the brand, these shoes are thermoregulating and designed to keep your feet warm, making them perfect for winter, holiday travel and especially suitable for the Start TODAY Walking Challenge.
Allbirds Men's Wool Runners
Don't forget the men can join in on the cozy comfort too. The wool material comes in a variety of colors so you can style it with anything in your closet.
Ulta Cyber Monday Deals
Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a beauty gift set to give to others, Brach says now is the time to stock up on winter beauty because you can score up to 40% off select brands at Ulta.
Redken Quick Blowout Heat Protectant Spray
During Ulta's sale, you can grab Redken products at 40% off, including this Quick Blowout Heat Protectant Spray. According to the brand, it not only protects your strands up to 450 degrees, but also will leave your locks looking smooth and free of flyaways.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser
Philosophy is also offering 40% off their products, which means you can grab their award-winning facial cleanser for under $20. According to the brand, this one-step cleanser will melt away makeup, dirt and other impurities.
Pura D'Or Cyber Monday Deals
TODAY viewers can grab this set on the Pura D'Or website for 40% off with the TODAY-exclusive code TODAY40 — valid until midnight tonight.
Pura D'Or Anti Hair-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set
According to dermatologists, this anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set might help with hair growth. It contains ingredients like pumpkin seed oil, palmetto and rosemary and the brand says you'll notice smoother and healthier looking hair.
Peacock Cyber Monday deals
Peacock Premium Subscription
Through Nov. 28, Peacock is offering a year-long Peacock Premium subscription for just 99 cents per month for 12 months to new subscribers. To take advantage of this can’t-miss deal, head to PeacockTV.com/blackfriday for details, create an account and then use the promo code SAVEBIG at checkout. But hurry, this deal ends midnight tonight! Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal.
3Doodler Cyber Monday deals
3Doodler Create+ Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set
Save 45% off this high-tech 3D printing pen, which Brach calls "good old fashion fun but the 2022 way." Coming with three plastic color refills, the brand says you load the pen up and start doodling whatever your imagination can think of.
3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set
Since the Create+ is recommended for tweens and teens, younger children will enjoy the Start+ version that features a larger grip pen and no external hot parts, says the brand. You can grab this STEM toy for 30% off.
Google Cyber Monday deals
You can save up to 50% off on select home and tech favorites from Google this Cyber Monday.
Google Nest Wifi Router
According to the brand, this wifi router reaches up to 2,200 square feet of coverage. Brach loves this for her own home for its powerful connectivity. Right now, you can save $50 this Cyber Monday.
Google Nest Hub Gen 2
Whether you're looking for a practical gift or a tech addition to your home, Brach loves the Nest Hub for all of its capabilities. Set timers, stream your favorite shows, play music or ask it random questions, this gadget does it all. Plus, you'll save $50!
Google Nest Doorbell
Save 33% off this video doorbell system that allows you to monitor everything that goes on your doorstep. According to the brand, it features HDR video and night vision and will send alerts for people, packages and more, straight to your smart phone.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
This smart thermostat allows you to adjust your thermostat straight from your app. The brand also mentions it features learning sensors and can set itself to energy-saving settings to save you money when you're not home. Grab one this Cyber Monday for under $180.
Casper Cyber Monday deals
Through Nov. 30, Casper is offering 25% off mattresses and adjustable bases, plus 10% off everything else on the website with code BFCM-D.
For even more savings, Casper is offering TODAY viewers an exclusive code. You can score 40% off any size of the Comfy Bundle with TODAY-exclusive code TODAY40 — now through Nov. 30.
Casper Comfy Bundle
This bundle has everything you need for the ultimate bed refresh. With this bundle you'll get two original pillows and a sheet set, all made of 100 percent cotton, according to the brand.
Aerogarden Cyber Monday deals
Aerogarden Harvest 360
Whether you're looking to get more veggies and herbs in your diet or searching for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life, this harvest garden allows you to grow up to six different plants at once, without the soil or sunlight. Plus TODAY viewers can grab this for $90 with TODAY-exclusive code TODAYSHOW.
Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022
Walmart's Black Friday event, Deals for Days, will run all the way through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). During this time, you can expect new deals on brands like Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple, Lego, Dyson and more.
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Super Surprise
Xbox Series S Holiday Console
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
- Ancestry DNA + Traits Kit, $49 (was $119)
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Tablet, $129 (was $199)
- Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron, $45 (was $69.99)
- Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker, $49 (was $89)
- Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $99 (was $249)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $149 (was $279)
- HP 14-Inch Touch Chromebook, $179 (was $299)
- Meta Quest 2 with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber, $349
Target Cyber Monday deals 2022
Much to our excitement, Target is continuing its deal event through Monday night with its online-only Cyber Monday sale. During this two-day event, shoppers can expect savings on everything from Bluetooth headphones to toys and home essentials for up to 55% off.
HP 15.6-Inch FHD Laptop
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo
- Dluxe by dearfoams Saffron Teddy Scuff Slippers, $9 (was $18)
- Harry's Chrome Shave & Shower Gift Set, $12.74 (was $14.99)
- Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller, $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera, $59.99 (was $76.99)
- Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X, $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (was $129.99)
- TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku, $199.99 (was $349.99)
- Nintendo Switch + MarioKart 8 Deluxe Special Edition Bundle, $299.99
Macy's Cyber Monday deals 2022
Macy's official Black Friday deals dropped on Nov. 20 and are continuing with Cyber Monday specials. Shop everything from winter coats to kitchen gadgets and furniture for up to 70% off.
Madden Girl Cody Flared-Heel Dress Booties
The Sak De Young Leather Crossbody
Discovery Kids Discovery Drawing Easel With Markers & LED Neon Glow
- DKNY Wearable Puffer Throw, $22.99 (was $75)
- Calvin Klein Women's Hooded Packable Puffer Jacket, $89.99 (was $180)
- It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+, $30.80 (was $44)
- Macy's Beauty Gems Set, $24.50 (was $35)
- Ugg Classic Zip Short Boots, $126 (was $180)
- Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Casual Sneakers, $80 (was $120)
- Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Hoodie, $25 (was $50)
Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022
This Cyber Monday, we're seeing markdowns as steep as 50% at Amazon. Now seems like the perfect time to save on everything from stocking stuffers to wardrobe essentials for the season.
Amazon Essentials Women's Snow Pants
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Coat with Adjustable Hood
Signature by Levi Strauss Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
- Rockland Paris Hardside Luggage Set, $120 (was $300)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max, $123 (was $249.99)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $44.99 (was $99.99)
- iWalk Portable Charger, $20.99 (was $34.99)
- Hagibis AirPods Cleaning Pen, $6.29 (was 11.99)
- Norton 360 Plus, $19.99 (was $89.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Set, $12.99 (was $19.99)
TOLOCO Massage Gun, $69.99 (was $259.99)
- Ring Doorbell Echo Show 5 Bundle, $69.99 (was $184.98)
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022
Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are here! And if you're looking for new tech, you're in luck. Right now, you can score savings on the Apple Pencil, TCL TVs and more. With deals this good, you might want to click "add to cart" on more than one item today.
Beats Studio Buds
Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Digital Air Fryer
- Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Generation), $99.99 (was $199.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $24.99 (was $49.99)
- TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $239.99 (was $339.99)
- GoPro Hero9 Camera, $299.99 (was $349.99)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $89 (was $129)
Lowe's Cyber Monday deals 2022
Lowe's isn't just hosting Black Friday — it's hosting Black Friday Month! The deals are live, so you can start saving on tools, appliances and more. Plus, the retailer is offering exclusive one-day only Cyber Steals to shop online throughout the month.
- Bosch Cordless Impact Driver, $99 (was $179)
- Mondawe 3-Piece Rattan Patio Set with Cushions, $268.32 (was $559)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen), $19.99 (was $49)
Home Depot Cyber Monday deals 2022
Home Depot is offering Black Friday all month long. From up to 45% off tools and accessories to up to 30% off select appliances and even free shipping on holiday decor purchased online, you'll have the opportunity to save all the way through Nov. 30.
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator, $24.97 (was $36.98)
- Milwaukee Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit, $179
- Google Nest Thermostat, $89.99 (was $129.99)
- Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Foot Maysville Pine Christmas Tree, $79 (was $199)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away DLX Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $219)
Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2022
Through Christmas Day, you can expect to see select items on sale and offers on toys, clothing from Nike, Under Armour and more. During this time, you can rack up some extra Kohl's cash, too. "All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a recent release.
- Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum, $129.99 (was $139.99)
- Sonoma Goods For Life High-Waisted Straight-Leg Crop Jeans, $11.26 (was $44)
- Koolaburra by UGG Cropped Sherpa Jacket, $64 (was $200)
- Koolaburra by UGG Fuzz'n II Women's Faux-Fur Slipper Sandals, $28.79 (was $59.99)
Wayfair Cyber Monday deals 2022
Wayfair is offering up to 80% off and free shipping on nearly everything for Cyber Monday. You can expect to see bedding for up to 70% off, area rugs for up to 80% off and so much more.
- Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug, $46.99 (was $215)
- North Valley Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree, $63.99 (was $94.99)
- Andover Mills Kempton Upholstered Sofa, $400 (was $720)
Lululemon Cyber Monday deals 2022
We found savings on leggings, tees and more for Lululemon's Black Friday sales event.
- Lululemon Fast and Free Running Hat, $19 (was $38)
- Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch, $79 (was $98)
- Lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe, $99 (was $148)
- Lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt, $54 (was $78)
- Lululemon Warm Down High-Rise Jogger, $69 (was $118)
Harry & David Cyber Monday deals 2022
Sending gifts to those far away this year? Harry & David is offering up to 50% off of gift baskets and sweet treats this Cyber Monday.
- Harry & David Buttercream Frosted Holiday Cookies and Gourmet Pretzels, $14.99 (was $29.99)
- Harry & David The Favorite Royal Riviera Pears, $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Harry & David Holiday Bakery Wreath, $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Harry & David Holiday Sweets Tower, $44.99 (was $59.99)
- Harry & David Grand Signature Gift Basket, $84.99 (was $109.99)
Kate Spade Cyber Monday deals 2022
During Kate Spade's Cyber Monday sale, you can save up to 60% on jewelry, clothes, shoes, handbags and more accessories with promo code CYBERMON.
- Kate Spade Tiny Twinkles Mini Pearls Mini Hoops, $19 (was $38)
- Kate Spade That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs, $24 (was $48)
- Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody, $99 (was $198)
- Kate Spade All Day Large Tote, $124 (was $248)
Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2022
Dyson is offering some exclusive discounts during its Owner Rewards sale — the only time of the year that the brand says it offers a discount on its hair tools. From Nov. 21 to Dec. 10, anyone who has previously purchased a Dyson product and registered it on Dyson.com will receive and redeem a promo code for 20% off any Dyson product. Note: It will only work on one product.
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $343.99 (was $429.99)
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long, $479.99 (was $599.99)
- Dyson Corrale Straightener, $399.99 (was $499.99)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan, $299.99 (was $499.99)
Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Monday deals 2022
Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday deals include shop discounts on everything from bedding to smart home products for up to 50% off.
- Our Table 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set, $42 (was $70)
- Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $99.99 (was $139.99)
- SpaRoom Raven Essential Oil Diffuser, $15.99 ($40.99)
Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022
Savings on streaming services are often hard to come by — until now!
Hulu Black Friday deal
Wondering if there are any Hulu Black Friday deals? You're in luck. Hulu's ad-supported plan is now just $1.99 per month for 12 months, which is 75% off the usual monthly price of this streaming service. You can also cancel anytime, so subscribers aren't locked into this service after purchasing. Keep in mind, this deal is a limited-time offer, so snag it before it's over on Nov. 28.
Cyber Monday deals seen on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
Lifestyle expert Evette Rios joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some of the can't-miss Cyber Monday deals on everything from TVs to shoes. Below, see all of her picks — including a few faves from Hoda & Jenna.
Zappos Cyber Monday deals
Steve Madden Editor Dress Bootie
Rios found these stylish booties on deal for 43% off right now! You can shop them in white or black leather and a nude suede color, too.
Nine West Folowe Heel
Need new pumps for the office? Rios spotted these neutral heels from Nine West on sale for less than $60. They boast a leather upper and sleek pointed toe.
Adidas Running Pureboost Jet
Whether you're running on the treadmill or running errands, a cushioned pair of sneakers can help you go the distance. The brand says this shoe's Boost midsole makes them a comfortable pick.
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker
Coffee for one? How about 12? This Keurig model can whip up one quick cup or a 12-cup carafe with the push of a button. Thanks to a rollback deal, you can grab it for less than $80.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Amazon All-New Echo Dot
If you're hesitant to jump in on the smart home trend, here's a deal that might make you want to take the leap. You can save 50% on Amazon's latest smart speaker, which enables you to listen to music, control the lights in your home and more.
Kindle Paperwhite
Calling all bookworms! This edition of the Kindle features a thinner and brighter display, along with faster page-turning speeds and a battery life that can last for up to 10 weeks.
TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
Who said TVs had to be a splurge? If you're ready to upgrade your entertainment center, Rios found a 43-inch flat screen on sale for 43% off — which means you can save more than $150 if you shop it while it's on deal.
Life's About Change Cyber Monday deals
You Are A Gift Note Cards
This Cyber Monday, you can take advantage of a special offer from Life's About Change: Personalized stationery that will arrive ready-to-gift. You can customize this thoughtful gift with up to 25 characters of text, along with gift wrap, ribbon and a gift tag.
Light Collection Healing Candle
For a limited time, you can save $50 on this handmade gift. The jar is made from hand-blown glass by an Air Force veteran and adorned with a 24-karat gold leaf triangle, which the brand says symbolizes change. The candle, which boasts notes of bergamot, lavender and driftwood, takes 21 hours to make, according to the brand.