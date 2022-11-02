From toys to tech, we found 25 early Black Friday deals — all under $25

It's hard to believe November is finally here, which means it's officially the season of hot holiday sales. Black Friday deals have already started to roll in (and earlier than ever) and we can already see that this is the year for major savings.

Whether you've been sorting through Amazon and Target's early Black Friday deals or holding out for Walmart's upcoming sales, steep discounts are clearly at the top of mind — and we can certainly relate. We've been on the prowl for the biggest markdowns that you won't want to miss out on. The best part? You can grab them all right now!

Below we rounded up 25 deals for under $25 from some of the biggest retailers. From toys to tech, and beauty, get your holiday shopping started at Target, Amazon, Walmart and more.

Early Black Friday deals under $25

Ahead of the year's biggest shopping event, you can save 50% on a must-have Fire Stick. Featuring an Alexa voice-activated remote, you'll be able to stream all of your favorite television shows, movies and much more.

This cult-favorite lip mask is currently $15 at Walmart. According to the brand, it's infused with vitamin C and fruit extracts to help retain moisture throughout the night.

Multiple retailers are marking down the Google Nest mini, and it's currently under $20! The brand says this device plays music with crisp sound while also allowing you to sync products around the home to control, like the TV, lights, thermostats and more.

Whether you're upgrading your home to smart-control or looking for a gift for someone who seems to have everything, these bestselling smart plugs are a handy gadget to buy. According to the brand, you'll be able to control lights, electronics, appliances and more — all through the Kasa app.

Ulta has been marking down must-have beauty essentials ahead of the holiday shopping week, including this Crest teeth whitening kit. According to the brand, the featured strips will remove up to 10 years of stains in 10 days.

Upgrade your cozy house slippers to these faux-fur slip-ons, which feature a durable anti-slip sole and memory foam insoles, says the brand. They currently have over 37,000 Amazon ratings and cost under $14.

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is marking down tons of products — including this electric blender for under $25. According to the brand, it has 10 speeds that are powerful enough to cut through ice.

Make your home office a little more comfortable with this wireless keyboard and mouse that allows you to type and work with ease. Right now, Walmart is offering it for under $20.

Mommy's littler helper will love this toy vacuum to push around the living room and halls. To make it even more engaging, the brand says that the bright lights and songs will help teach colors, numbers and more.

Get ready for action (and savings!) with this Nerf blaster. Coming with 16 foam darts, children will love getting into friendly combat with this rapid launcher, which the brand says can be used indoors or outdoors.

Right now you can grab this mini waffle maker for just $10 at Target. Whether you're looking to make breakfast more delicious or searching for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life, the brand says this kitchen gadget has a quick heat-up process and cooks evenly in minutes.

Now is the time to grab a Roku Streaming stick because Office Depot and Target are currently selling it at 50% off. According to the brand, you can stream your favorite entertainment with the help of a voice control remote.

You'll get 20 hours of playtime with these affordable wireless earbuds, says the brand. As a part of Target's early Black Friday deals, these highly-rated earbuds are only $25.

If you're looking for hot toy deals, little ones will love playing with Disney's Ariel and her sisters. For under $25, you get three dolls, which makes it a great gift for any mermaid-fanatic.

Everyone could use a little nighttime self care. Indulge yourself with this face mask kit that features four different clay masks to target multiple concerns for all types of skin, says the brand.

This grinder not only blends fresh coffee beans, but it also can be used with spices like peppercorns or herbs, says the brand. Save 20% off ahead of Black Friday with this No.1 bestseller!

This vacuum-insulated thermos will keep your beverage hot or cold for up to 24 hours, says the brand. Take your coffee, smoothies or soups on the go without the stress of losing its optimal temperature.

If you take advantage of this sale, you'll get two Colgate battery-powered electric toothbrushes for only $14, which is a pretty great deal if you ask us! According to the brand, the bristles are charcoal-infused to help remove surface stains and provide a clean feeling.

This compact eyeshadow palette features six neutral shades that provide various makeup looks, from a natural everyday style to an elevated smokey eye. Right now you can grab this highly-rated palette for $22!

Make your favorite holiday decor a little more personalized with these mono-gram stockings. Featuring a classic red-knit material, they'll look festive on your stairs, over your fireplace and more. There's even a paw print option for your furry family member.

It's the season of cozy blankets, and who doesn't love wrapping themselves in a plush throw? This blanket comes in tons of colors for any decor style, but please note only select patterns and colors are 20% off.

Beauty lovers will love this find that features Sephora's bestselling skin care products, all for $12. This kit includes a cleansing gel, moisturizer and glycolic acid peel pads.

Your child will be the best barista in town with this play-doh cafe play set. Coming with five different play-doh cans, they'll be able to whip up coffee and milkshakes, and even top it with some pretend whip cream!

Keep cozy around the home this season with this Macy's exclusive robe throw. It comes in eight different colors and is only $20.

Immersion blenders are a handy kitchen gadget or a great gift for foodies. The brand says this two-speed option can blend up soups, purees and more.