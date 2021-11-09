Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Christmas is often characterized as a joyous holiday filled with family get-togethers, tree decorating and gift giving. What better way to celebrate this than by sporting something that's sure to spread some holiday cheer — an ugly Christmas sweater.

Ugly Christmas sweaters were once something only your grandmother would have in her closet, but now they're loved and flaunted by many. With so many options, from actually cute to straight-up hilarious, you'll want to get one of these ugly sweaters for your holiday celebration this year.

Funny ugly Christmas sweaters

With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this LED light-up sweater is sure to light up any room. There are six different light modes and comes in a black and red option.

This Boohoo sweater manages to be trendy and merry all at the same time. It's available in five different colors and is 60% off right now!

With a mock turtleneck, cozy cotton material and sizes up to 3X, this flamingo sweater will have you partying like a flock star. It's also a great option to pair with jeans for work.

For those that want to be festive but keep it stylish, this adorable sweater dress is for you. It comes in 12 different designs, all with different knitted Christmas characters on the front. Most importantly, it has pockets!

Featuring long-length sides and a festive fuzzy trim and design, this vest is a natural crowd-pleaser. Dress it up for work or down for a casual family gathering.

Convince someone who's not so jolly to wear a fun Christmas sweater with this hilarious matching sweater set. One person sports a shirt that says, "I don't do matching sweaters," while the other one says, "But I do."

Nothing screams Christmas quite like a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson pun. Rock around the Christmas tree with this sweater that features the face of the one and only actor and former professional wrestler.

Alright, this is one sweater option that is just straight-up cute. This red and green stitched sweater vest is a trendy way to sport a Christmas sweater and can be worn all winter long.

Available in women's and women's plus sizes, this sweater features festive Christmas trees and a cool Santa with sunglasses popping out of the front pocket.

This sweater cardigan is loved by Amazon shoppers. In fact, over 1,700 verified shoppers have rated it a perfect five stars. It's cute, comfy and comes in four different holiday-themed patterns.

Flaunt a furry friend on your shoulder with this hilarious 3D sweater. Inspired by a tale of accidentally taking home a squirrel when you pick out a Christmas tree, everyone will go nuts for this adorable top.

Grab a friend, family member or partner and deck the halls in this two-person sweater. It's sort of like getting two for the price of one?

Pet lovers are going to go crazy for this ugly sweater. You can customize it with your pet's photo, or you even have the option of uploading up to four pets to make sure everyone's included.

This ugly sweater was designed with the party animal in mind. People will love playing rounds of beer pong right on the front of your sweater. The plastic cups are detachable and the ping pong ball is included.

The maker behind this sweater was looking for a way to sport a fun Christmas sweater but couldn't find a sweater for her son. When she realized she would have to wear a baby carrier anyway, the parent and baby sweater combo was born. Look after your newborn while still joining in on the ugly sweater fun.

What's better than an ugly sweater? An interactive ugly sweater! Kids and adults alike will love playing ring toss right on your shirt. You're sure to be the talk of the party with this one.

With a sewn-in stocking smacked front and center of this sweater, you can store goodies (including — but not limited to — a full-sized wine bottle) and strut your stuff at the same time.

This sweater takes ugly Christmas sweaters to a completely new level. Featuring a mechanical Santa that literally climbs into a chimney attached to the front of the shirt, you'll be the talk of the Christmas gathering for weeks.

It's always a good time for tinsel. By far one of the most dazzling, festive options on our list, this button-up cardigan is perfect for the holiday season.

If you're looking to invest in a high-quality Christmas sweater this season, look no further. Ordained with rows of dancing gingerbread and snowmen, this sweater is knitted with a wool blend and a hint of alpaca.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!